Scotland vs Ireland, Six Nations 2025: Kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds

Scotland host Ireland in the Six Nations on Sunday (ES Composite)

Ireland face Scotland at Murrayfield in the final Six Nations game of the weekend.

After England beat France on Saturday, Ireland bid to overcome a significant hurdle in their quest for a third successive title.

Ireland beat England 27-22 to lay down a marker on the opening weekend and are favourites to win again.

But drama has usually followed them to Murrayfield in recent years and Scotland kicked off by beating Italy last weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Scotland vs Ireland is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off time on Sunday 9 February, 2025.

Murrayfield in Edinburgh will host.

Where to watch Scotland vs Ireland

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BBC One and RTE.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on live streams on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website and the RTE Player. All are free with a subscription.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Scotland vs Ireland team news

Tom Jordan makes his first start for Scotland, while Rory Sutherland starts at loose-head prop. Jack Dempsey is at number eight.

Calvin Nash has replaced Ireland wing Mack Hansen due to the latter’s hamstring injury.

Mack Hansen should be fit for Ireland’s game with Scotland (Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

Scotland vs Ireland lineups

Scotland XV: B Kinghorn, D Graham, H Jones, T Jordan, D Van der Merwe, F Russell, B White; R Sutherland, D Cherry, Z Fagerson, J Gray, G Gilchrist, M Fagerson, R Darge, J Dempsey

Replacements: E Ashman, P Schoeman, W Hurd, S Skinner, G Brown, J Ritchie, J Dobie, S McDowall

Ireland XV: Keenan; Nash, Henshaw, Aki, Lowe; Prendergast, Gibson-Park; Porter, Kelleher, Bealham; Ryan, Beirne; O'Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris

Replacements: Sheehan, Healy, Clarkson, Baird, Conan, Murray, Crowley, Ringrose

Scotland vs Ireland head to head (h2h) history and results

Scotland wins: 66

Draws: 5

Ireland wins: 71

Scotland vs Ireland prediction

There are promising signs for Scotland, although Ireland’s fearsome record against them has to count for something.

Ireland to win by ten points.

Scotland vs Ireland latest odds

Scotland to win: 11/5

Draw: 18/1

Ireland to win: 2/5

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.