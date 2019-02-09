Scotland vs Ireland player ratings: Jacob Stockdale and Joey Carbery get Irish up and running in Six Nations

Ireland got back to winning ways to keep their Six Nations title hopes alive as they ran in three tries to beat Scotland 22-13, denting the home side’s hopes in the process.

Much had been made of Ireland’s off-colour performance against England last weekend, and although this was an improvement, it was still some way off what Joe Schmidt’s side produced throughout 2018.

Scotland were also not at their clinical best, but both sides contributed to a frantic and entertaining first half in which three tries were scored and the thrilling nature of the tournament continued.

After Grieg Laidlaw kicked Scotland into a narrow lead, Ireland hit back emphatically. Jacob Stockdale’s kick down the wing caused Tommy Seymour to rush his pass to Sean Maitland, and the spilled ball allowed Conor Murray to score the try.

A few minutes later, a smart inside ball off a cut-back move from Johnny Sexton sent Stockdale racing over from halfway and suddenly Ireland were 12-3 to the good.

However, both Sexton and Stuart Hogg had been forced off with injury before the break, and the game seemed to suffer as a result. Scotland were able to cross the whitewash before half-time, with Finn Russell intercepting a Joey Carbery pass before feeding Sam Johnston to score his first international try.

The second half failed to live up to the standards of the first, and when Carbery broke free, his perfect pass to Keith Earls sent the win over to score. The replacement Irish fly-half traded penalties with Laidlaw, but in the end Ireland were comfortable and deserved winners.

