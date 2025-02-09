Scotland vs Ireland LIVE: Six Nations 2025 latest score and rugby updates today

Scotland have the chance to make a major Six Nations title statement as they take on Ireland at Murrayfield this afternoon. Gregor Townsend’s side were not hugely convincing in beating Italy a week ago, but victory here would leave them as the only side with two wins after the second weekend of action.

History is not on Scotland’s side, though. Ireland have won the last ten matches between these two nations, with it now eight years since Scotland last came out on top in this fixture. Tom Jordan makes his first Six Nations start for the home side, while Rory Sutherland and Jack Dempsey also come into the starting XV.

Ireland overcame a sluggish start to beat England a week ago and they are the firm title favourites once again. Peter O'Mahony did not make the squad in Dublin last weekend but starts at Murrayfield today and there has been a late change on the wing, with Calvin Nash brought in after Mack Hansen withdrew from the squad due to a hamstring issue. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Scotland vs Ireland latest news

Kick-off: 3pm GMT | Murrayfield

How to watch: BBC

Scotland team news

Ireland team news

Standard Sport prediction

Standard Sport prediction

13:04 , Matt Verri

There are promising signs for Scotland, but taking the next step to become legitimate title contenders has proved a step too far in recent years.

Ireland’s fearsome record will be in the minds of the Scottish players and they can add to that here.

Ireland to win by ten points.

Ireland team news

12:54 , Matt Verri

Ireland have been forced into a late change after Mack Hansen withdrew from the squad due to hamstring injury, with Calvin Nash starting on the wing in his place.

Peter O’Mahony makes his return to the side, having not been in the squad a week ago, and Robbie Henshaw gets the nod over Garry Ringrose at outside centre

Hooker Dan Sheehan and back row Jack Conan will once again provide plenty of quality off the bench, as they did against England.

Ireland XV: Keenan; Nash, Henshaw, Aki, Lowe; Prendergast, Gibson-Park; Porter, Kelleher, Bealham; Ryan, Beirne; O'Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris

Replacements: Sheehan, Healy, Clarkson, Baird, Conan, Murray, Crowley, Ringrose.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Scotland team news

12:47 , Matt Verri

Tom Jordan comes in for his first Six Nations start as one of three Scotland changes to the staring XV.

The New Zealand-born 26-year-old starts at centre, having played at full-back in the autumn.

Rory Sutherland and Jack Dempsey are introduced into the pack, while Pierre Schoeman, Jamie Ritchie and Stafford McDowell drop to the bench.

Matt Fagerson switches over to blindside flank as a result of Dempsey’s return.

Scotland XV: Kinghorn, Graham, Jones, Jordan, Van der Merwe, Russell, White; Sutherland, Cherry, Fagerson, Gray, Gilchrist, Fagerson, Darge, Dempsey.

Replacements: Ashman, Schoeman, Hurd, Skinner, Brown, Ritchie, Dobie, McDowall.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Scotland vs Ireland

12:37

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BBC One and RTE. Coverage starts at 2pm GMT ahead of a 3pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on live streams on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website and the RTE Player. All are free with a subscription.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action right here!

Good afternoon!

12:30 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE of Scotland vs Ireland!

It’s a massive match to bring an end to the second weekend of Six Nations - whoever wins this will go to the top of the table as the only side with two wins to their name.

We’ll have all the latest updates and build-up ahead of kick-off, which comes at 3pm GMT from Murrayfield!