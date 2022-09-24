Scotland vs Republic of Ireland live: Score and latest updates from the Nations League 2022

scotland vs ireland live score nations league latest updates - ACTION IMAGES

09:30 PM

86 mins: Scotland 2-1 Ireland

There's a bit of handbags by the touchline. McTominay is involved and he sees yellow so won't play on Tuesday against Ukraine. Jason Knight also received a yellow card.

09:28 PM

83 mins: Scotland 2-1 Ireland

Scotland are seven minutes away from promotion to League A.

09:25 PM

GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLL!!!

Scotland 2-1 Ireland

Christie makes no mistake from 12 yards and the hosts are in front!

09:24 PM

PENALTY TO SCOTLAND!

The hosts will have a chance to take the lead after a McTominey header hits the hand of Coleman!

Huge chance for Scotland and it looks as though Ryan Christie will take the spotkick.

09:23 PM

75 mins: Scotland 1-1 Ireland

The Irish haven't given up hope of winning this, they're still throwing men forward.

You feel an error could be the decisive factor if one of the sides is to take the three points.

09:18 PM

72 mins: Scotland 1-1 Ireland

Free kick for Scotland - can they make it count? No, is the definitive answer as Fraser wastes the opportunity and Ireland can clear their lines.

09:13 PM

69 mins: Scotland 1-1 Ireland

Fraser shoot from distance and Bazunu puts it around the post for a corner.

From the corner McTominey is free at the back post after a flick at the near post from McGinn but the Irish do just enough to put him off.

09:10 PM

Scotland's equaliser

The great finish

Jack Hendry - REUTERS

The celebration

Jack Hendry - PA

09:09 PM

65 mins: Scotland 1-1 Ireland

Ireland are now the team on top - Scotland are looking jittery at the back and Ogbene has picked up where Obafemi left - causing the backline problems.

09:08 PM

61 mins: Scotland 1-1 Ireland

Nearly a huge error from Gordon who plays a jittery pass that falls at the feet of Ogbene. But the man who's just come on cannot react quick enough and the Scotland keeper can grab the loose ball.

09:03 PM

59 mins: Scotland 1-1 Ireland

Obafemi has run out of gas and is replaced by Ogbene. He's played well and caused Scotland a lot of problems.

09:00 PM

56 mins: Scotland 1-1 Ireland

Great save from Gordon from Troy Parrott. Scotland committed too many men forward and the Irish break at pace. Obafemi drives into the box well and sets up Parrott who should score, but the Scotland keeper does what he's paid to do.

That should be 2-1 Ireland.

08:59 PM

54 mins: Scotland 1-1 Ireland

Christie is on the edge of the Ireland box but this time, unlike with the goal, the visitors scupper any idea he has of causing mayhem in the area.

Scotland look like a different team this half - they've upped the tempo and are attacking with pace and verve.

08:56 PM

52 mins: Scotland 1-1 Ireland

Goals change games and Hendry's goal has brought the hosts to life.

08:54 PM

GOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLLL!!!

Scotland 1-1 Ireland

A fine goal from Jack Hendry as he heads home Christie's dinked cross from the byline into the back of the net via the post. The centre-back started the move and continued his run and was rewarded for his troubles.

08:50 PM

47 mins: Scotland 0-1 Ireland

Ireland have started the second 45 minutes the better of the two sides. They're attacking the Scotland box but the hosts deal with the threat well.

08:49 PM

45 mins: Scotland 0-1 Ireland

They're back under way at Hampden Park - can the hosts turn this game around?

08:34 PM

HALF TIME: Scotland 0-1 Ireland

The Irish deserve this lead. Bazanu hasn't really been tested while the visitors have caused the Scotland backline trouble. It's been a rough and tumble sort of match, which isn't surprising.

08:31 PM

45 mins: Scotland 0-1 Ireland

There will be two minutes added time at the end of what has been an attritional 45 minutes.

08:30 PM

44 mins: Scotland 0-1 Ireland

Free kick for the hosts midway inside the Ireland half. It's played low to McGregor whose ball into the box is well dealt with by the Ireland rearguard.

08:28 PM

42 mins: Scotland 0-1 Ireland

Greg Taylor comes on for Tierney just before Scotland's third corner.

From the set piece Bazunu comes and claims easily.

08:26 PM

40 mins: Scotland 0-1 Ireland

Tierney is still being seen to behind the goal and Scotland are, for the time being at least, down to 10.

08:25 PM

39 mins: Scotland 0-1 Ireland

Scotland have their first corner of the match - can they make it count? Not initially but they win another corner.

Before they can take it, though, Tierney is down and being seen to. He's slowly back to his feet saying he's ok...

The corner is eventually taken but the Irish can clear their lines.

08:21 PM

36 mins: Scotland 0-1 Ireland

The Irish have looked good every time they go forward and again they are causing the hosts problems before Gordon makes a decent save from a Parrott header. But it wouldn't have counted as Parrott is penalised for a push on Tierney.

08:19 PM

33 mins: Scotland 0-1 Ireland

It's a very British game of football, players aren't getting a lot of time on the ball, it's fairly end-to-end, high tempo. Not one for those who like tiki-taka...

08:15 PM

30 mins: Scotland 0-1 Ireland

Better from the hosts, they're getting on the ball and trying to play some football, the crowd have gone up a decibel or two as well.

08:14 PM

28 mins: Scotland 0-1 Ireland

Good chance for McGinn - the best of the match for the hosts. Armstrong does well out wide before his cross finds McGinn who swipes at it, putting it past the post.

08:12 PM

25 mins: Scotland 0-1 Ireland

The Scotland fullbacks are struggling to get in this match - the hosts need them to get forward, be brave.

08:10 PM

Ireland celebrate the opener

John Egan - REUTERS

08:09 PM

22 mins: Scotland 0-1 Ireland

Ireland are the better side at the moment - Obafemi did well to win the corner from which his side scored and he's really quick and causing the Scotland backline a lot of problems.

08:04 PM

GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLL!!

Scotland 0-1 Ireland

The Irish are direct and they win the first corner of the match.

From the set-piece the ball comes to Dykes's head but the danger isn't cleared and Egan smashes home the loose ball.

08:02 PM

17 mins: Scotland 0-0 Ireland

McGregor drive forward before the ball comes to Christie on the edge of the Irish box but he cannot control it and the chance goes begging.

08:00 PM

15 mins: Scotland 0-0 Ireland

There are a few heavy challenges flying around at the moment - but the ref is yet to bring out the yellow. You suspect the next tough tackle will result in a card.

07:58 PM

11 mins: Scotland 0-0 Ireland

Parrott does brilliantly getting in behind the high Scotland backline before finding the top corner of the net with a fine finish BUT the flag is then raised (a bit late?) and it's ruled out...

He was offside by a yard so ultimately the right decision.

07:56 PM

10 mins: Scotland 0-0 Ireland

Scotland have, as on Wednesday, started brightly the crowd are raucous and so far Clarke will be the happier of the two managers.

07:54 PM

8 mins: Scotland 0-0 Ireland

More good play by the hosts, good interpassing with McTominay at the heart of it but the cross is easily dealt with by Bazunu in the Ireland goal.

07:53 PM

7 mins: Scotland 0-0 Ireland

Christiedoes well before firing his shot well wide of the goal. First real chance of the match.

07:50 PM

5 mins: Scotland 0-0 Ireland

McGinn does well in the middle and is fouled. He's started off well has the Scottish talisman.

From the free-kick there's a bit of a melee but it goes out for a goal kick. The game hasn't settled down yet, we haven't seen any passing football so far.

07:48 PM

3 mins: Scotland 0-0 Ireland

The Irish have an early free kick near the halfway line. But nothing comes of it and we're still very much in the shadow boxing stage of the match.

07:47 PM

1 min: Scotland 0-0 Ireland

And they're off at Hampden Park - can the hosts continue where they left off on Wednesday?

Scotland are in their traditional navy kit and Ireland in their away luminous orange kit.

07:43 PM

We've had the national anthems

And the match is about to get under way.

07:40 PM

The teams are out on the pitch

And it's a great atmosphere, that's got to help the hosts.

07:21 PM

Steve Clarke speaks...

"You always have to go with a winning mentality. We want to feel good about ourselves going into every single game. You never set up for the draw, you always set up to win and if you're not quite good enough to win then hopefully you get the draw. At the moment, all we've achieved is we can't get relegated from the group. We can finish second, we can finish third. We've still got everything in front of us. You could get carried away looking at what we could achieve but let's just concentrate on the next game and make that next step forward."

06:59 PM

The two XIs

SCOTLAND XI TO FACE THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Gordon, Hickey, Hendry, McKenna, Tierney, McTominay, McGregor, S Armstrong, McGinn, Christie, Dykes

Substitutes - Gallagher, Taylor, Porteous, Adams, Kelly, Gilmour, Ralston, Doig, Fraser, Jack, McCrorie, McLean

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND XI TO FACE SCOTLAND: Bazunu, Doherty, Collins, Egan, O'Shea, McClean, Cullen, Molumby, Knight, Parrott, Obafemi

Substitutes - Coleman, Duffy, Robinson, Hourihane, Hendrick, Browne, Travers, Hogan, Ogbene, Brady, O'Dowda, O'Leary

06:54 PM

Here's how things lie

Scotland's 3-0 win againstUkraine on Wednesday gives them a good chance of promotion to League A.

A win tonight against Ireland would likely set up a decider against Ukraine on Tuesday. Two draws would be enough, thanks to their better head-to-head record against the Ukrainians.

Ireland's promotion hopes look unlikely and Stephen Kenny's side would be relegated if they lose both matches.

06:43 PM

Kenny backs Duffy to shine in key Nations League clash

Stephen Kenny will have no worries about playing stalwart Shane Duffy in the Republic of Ireland's Nations League clash with Scotland despite his lack of game time.

The 30-year-old centre-back, who had a disappointing loan spell at Celtic in 2020-21, has started only one match this season in his loan spell at Fulham from Brighton - a defeat to Crawley in the Carabao Cup - with two other late appearances off the bench in the Premier League.

Ireland boss Kenny, however, is confident that the 55-times-capped defender could do a job at Hampden Park on Saturday as his side look for another positive result following their 3-0 home win over Steve Clarke's side in June.

He said: "Shane has been a very important player, he has played a high percentage of the games since I have been manager and since before I was manager.

"He is revered in Ireland, he has been a tremendous player for Ireland and he is still in the Premier League.

"It is only seven games into the season, I am sure he will get his opportunities at Fulham and he is a proven player, so I would have no qualms about playing Shane."

The former Dunfermline manager admits he has several attacking selection dilemmas ahead of the Group B1 game.

Troy Parrott and Michael Obafemi combined well in the convincing victory over Scotland and contributed a goal each, but Kenny will consider all his options.

He said: "We now have good competition in all areas.

"Callum Robinson was very influential, Scott Hogan is off the back of a hat-trick in the midlands derby (for Birmingham against West Brom) and Chiedozie Ogbene is scoring goals, so we have to consider that.

"Whether we can make any changes at all from the previous Scotland game, it is difficult to leave anyone out of that team.

"It is something we have to consider."