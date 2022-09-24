Scotland vs Republic of Ireland live: Score and latest updates from the Nations League 2022

Greg Wilcox
·11 min read
scotland vs ireland live score nations league latest updates - ACTION IMAGES
scotland vs ireland live score nations league latest updates - ACTION IMAGES

09:30 PM

86 mins: Scotland 2-1 Ireland           

There's a bit of handbags by the touchline. McTominay is involved and he sees yellow so won't play on Tuesday against Ukraine. Jason Knight also received a yellow card.

09:28 PM

83 mins: Scotland 2-1 Ireland         

Scotland are seven minutes away from promotion to League A.

09:25 PM

GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLL!!!

Scotland 2-1 Ireland

Christie makes no mistake from 12 yards and the hosts are in front!

09:24 PM

PENALTY TO SCOTLAND!

The hosts will have a chance to take the lead after a McTominey header hits the hand of Coleman!

Huge chance for Scotland and it looks as though Ryan Christie will take the spotkick.

09:23 PM

75 mins: Scotland 1-1 Ireland         

The Irish haven't given up hope of winning this, they're still throwing men forward.

You feel an error could be the decisive factor if one of the sides is to take the three points.

09:18 PM

72 mins: Scotland 1-1 Ireland       

Free kick for  Scotland - can they make it count? No, is the definitive answer as Fraser wastes the opportunity and Ireland can clear their lines.

09:13 PM

69 mins: Scotland 1-1 Ireland       

Fraser shoot from distance and Bazunu puts it around the post for a corner.

From the corner McTominey is free at the back post after a flick at the near post from McGinn but the Irish do just enough to put him off.

09:10 PM

Scotland's equaliser

The great finish

Jack Hendry&nbsp; - REUTERS
Jack Hendry - REUTERS

 The celebration

Jack Hendry&nbsp; - PA
Jack Hendry - PA

09:09 PM

65 mins: Scotland 1-1 Ireland     

Ireland are now the team on top - Scotland are looking jittery at the back and Ogbene has picked up where Obafemi left - causing the backline problems.

09:08 PM

61 mins: Scotland 1-1 Ireland     

Nearly a huge error from Gordon who plays a jittery pass that falls at the feet of Ogbene. But the man who's just come on cannot react quick enough and the Scotland keeper can grab the loose ball.

09:03 PM

59 mins: Scotland 1-1 Ireland   

Obafemi has run out of gas and is replaced by Ogbene. He's played well and caused Scotland a lot of problems.

09:00 PM

56 mins: Scotland 1-1 Ireland   

Great save from Gordon from Troy Parrott. Scotland committed too many men forward and the Irish break at pace. Obafemi drives into the box well and sets up Parrott who should score, but the Scotland keeper does what he's paid to do.

That should be 2-1 Ireland.

08:59 PM

54 mins: Scotland 1-1 Ireland 

Christie is on the edge of the Ireland box but this time, unlike with the goal, the visitors scupper any idea he has of causing mayhem in the area.

Scotland look like a different team this half - they've upped the tempo and are attacking with pace and verve.

08:56 PM

52 mins: Scotland 1-1 Ireland 

Goals change games and Hendry's goal has brought the hosts to life.

08:54 PM

GOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLLL!!!

Scotland 1-1 Ireland 

A fine goal from Jack Hendry as he heads home Christie's dinked cross from the byline into the back of the net via the post. The centre-back started the move and continued his run and was rewarded for his troubles.

08:50 PM

47 mins: Scotland 0-1 Ireland

Ireland have started the second 45 minutes the better of the two sides. They're attacking the Scotland box but the hosts deal with the threat well.

08:49 PM

45 mins: Scotland 0-1 Ireland

They're back under way at Hampden Park - can the hosts turn this game around?

08:34 PM

HALF TIME: Scotland 0-1 Ireland

The Irish deserve this lead. Bazanu hasn't really been tested while the visitors have caused the Scotland backline trouble. It's been a rough and tumble sort of match, which isn't surprising.

08:31 PM

45 mins: Scotland 0-1 Ireland                 

There will be two minutes added time at the end of what has been an attritional 45 minutes.

08:30 PM

44 mins: Scotland 0-1 Ireland                 

Free kick for the hosts midway inside the Ireland half. It's played low to McGregor whose ball into the box is well dealt with by the Ireland rearguard.

08:28 PM

42 mins: Scotland 0-1 Ireland               

Greg Taylor comes on for Tierney just before Scotland's third corner.

From the set piece Bazunu comes and claims easily.

08:26 PM

40 mins: Scotland 0-1 Ireland               

Tierney is still being seen to behind the goal and Scotland are, for the time being at least, down to 10.

08:25 PM

39 mins: Scotland 0-1 Ireland             

Scotland have their first corner of the match - can they make it count? Not initially but they win another corner.

Before they can take it, though, Tierney is down and being seen to. He's slowly back to his feet saying he's ok...

The corner is eventually taken but the Irish can clear their lines.

08:21 PM

36 mins: Scotland 0-1 Ireland             

The Irish have looked good every time they go forward and again they are causing the hosts problems before Gordon makes a decent save from a Parrott header. But it wouldn't have counted as Parrott is penalised for a push on Tierney.

08:19 PM

33 mins: Scotland 0-1 Ireland           

It's a very British game of football, players aren't getting a lot of time on the ball, it's fairly end-to-end, high tempo. Not one for those who like tiki-taka...

08:15 PM

30 mins: Scotland 0-1 Ireland           

Better from the hosts, they're getting on the ball and trying to play some football, the crowd have gone up a decibel or two as well.

08:14 PM

28 mins: Scotland 0-1 Ireland         

Good chance for McGinn - the best of the match for the hosts. Armstrong does well out wide before his cross finds McGinn who swipes at it, putting it past the post.

08:12 PM

25 mins: Scotland 0-1 Ireland         

The Scotland fullbacks are struggling to get in this match - the hosts need them to get forward, be brave.

08:10 PM

Ireland celebrate the opener

John Egan&nbsp; - REUTERS
John Egan - REUTERS

08:09 PM

22 mins: Scotland 0-1 Ireland       

Ireland are the better side at the moment - Obafemi did well to win the corner from which his side scored and he's really quick and causing the Scotland backline a lot of problems.

08:04 PM

GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLL!!

Scotland 0-1 Ireland

The Irish are direct and they win the first corner of the match.

From the set-piece the ball comes to Dykes's head but the danger isn't cleared and Egan smashes home the loose ball.

08:02 PM

17 mins: Scotland 0-0 Ireland       

McGregor drive forward before the ball comes to Christie on the edge of the Irish box but he cannot control it and the chance goes begging.

08:00 PM

15 mins: Scotland 0-0 Ireland     

There are a few heavy challenges flying around at the moment - but the ref is yet to bring out the yellow. You suspect the next tough tackle will result in a card.

07:58 PM

11 mins: Scotland 0-0 Ireland     

Parrott does brilliantly getting in behind the high Scotland backline before finding the top corner of the net with a fine finish BUT the flag is then raised (a bit late?) and it's ruled out...

He was offside by a yard so ultimately the right decision.

07:56 PM

10 mins: Scotland 0-0 Ireland   

Scotland have, as on Wednesday, started brightly the crowd are raucous and so far Clarke will be the happier of the two managers.

07:54 PM

8 mins: Scotland 0-0 Ireland   

More good play by the hosts, good interpassing with McTominay at the heart of it but the cross is easily dealt with by Bazunu in the Ireland goal.

07:53 PM

7 mins: Scotland 0-0 Ireland 

Christiedoes well before firing his shot well wide of the goal. First real chance of the match.

07:50 PM

5 mins: Scotland 0-0 Ireland 

McGinn does well in the middle and is fouled. He's started off well has the Scottish talisman.

From the free-kick there's a bit of a melee but it goes out for a goal kick. The game hasn't settled down yet, we haven't seen any passing football so far.

07:48 PM

3 mins: Scotland 0-0 Ireland

The Irish have an early free kick near the halfway line. But nothing comes of it and we're still very much in the shadow boxing stage of the match.

07:47 PM

1 min: Scotland 0-0 Ireland

And they're off at Hampden Park - can the hosts continue where they left off on Wednesday?

Scotland are in their traditional navy kit and Ireland in their away luminous orange kit.

07:43 PM

We've had the national anthems

And the match is about to get under way.

07:40 PM

The teams are out on the pitch

And it's a great atmosphere, that's got to help the hosts.

07:21 PM

Steve Clarke speaks...

"You always have to go with a winning mentality. We want to feel good about ourselves going into every single game. You never set up for the draw, you always set up to win and if you're not quite good enough to win then hopefully you get the draw. At the moment, all we've achieved is we can't get relegated from the group. We can finish second, we can finish third. We've still got everything in front of us. You could get carried away looking at what we could achieve but let's just concentrate on the next game and make that next step forward."

06:59 PM

The two XIs

SCOTLAND XI TO FACE THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Gordon, Hickey, Hendry, McKenna, Tierney, McTominay, McGregor, S Armstrong, McGinn, Christie, Dykes

Substitutes - Gallagher, Taylor, Porteous, Adams, Kelly, Gilmour, Ralston, Doig, Fraser, Jack, McCrorie, McLean

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND XI TO FACE SCOTLAND: Bazunu, Doherty, Collins, Egan, O'Shea, McClean, Cullen, Molumby, Knight, Parrott, Obafemi

Substitutes - Coleman, Duffy, Robinson, Hourihane, Hendrick, Browne, Travers, Hogan, Ogbene, Brady, O'Dowda, O'Leary

06:54 PM

Here's how things lie

Scotland's 3-0 win againstUkraine on Wednesday gives them a good chance of promotion to League A.

A win tonight against Ireland would likely set up a decider against Ukraine on Tuesday. Two draws would be enough, thanks to their better head-to-head record against the Ukrainians.

Ireland's promotion hopes look unlikely and Stephen Kenny's side would be relegated if they lose both matches.

06:43 PM

Kenny backs Duffy to shine in key Nations League clash

Stephen Kenny will have no worries about playing stalwart Shane Duffy in the Republic of Ireland's Nations League clash with Scotland despite his lack of game time.

The 30-year-old centre-back, who had a disappointing loan spell at Celtic in 2020-21, has started only one match this season in his loan spell at Fulham from Brighton - a defeat to Crawley in the Carabao Cup - with two other late appearances off the bench in the Premier League.

Ireland boss Kenny, however, is confident that the 55-times-capped defender could do a job at Hampden Park on Saturday as his side look for another positive result following their 3-0 home win over Steve Clarke's side in June.

He said: "Shane has been a very important player, he has played a high percentage of the games since I have been manager and since before I was manager.

"He is revered in Ireland, he has been a tremendous player for Ireland and he is still in the Premier League.

"It is only seven games into the season, I am sure he will get his opportunities at Fulham and he is a proven player, so I would have no qualms about playing Shane."

The former Dunfermline manager admits he has several attacking selection dilemmas ahead of the Group B1 game.

Troy Parrott and Michael Obafemi combined well in the convincing victory over Scotland and contributed a goal each, but Kenny will consider all his options.

He said: "We now have good competition in all areas.

"Callum Robinson was very influential, Scott Hogan is off the back of a hat-trick in the midlands derby (for Birmingham against West Brom) and Chiedozie Ogbene is scoring goals, so we have to consider that.

"Whether we can make any changes at all from the previous Scotland game, it is difficult to leave anyone out of that team.

"It is something we have to consider."

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays might finally have the bullpen to push them over the top

    From its version of a "three-headed monster" on down, Toronto's bullpen has turned into one of the most feared in baseball.

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Jones beats Einarson 9-5 to reach final of PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — Jennifer Jones beat top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 on Saturday afternoon to reach the final of the PointsBet Invitational. The fifth-seeded Jones gave up a game-tying steal in the ninth end but scored four in the 10th when Einarson's angle-raise attempt rolled too deep. Jones will play sixth-seeded Kristie Moore in Sunday's final. Moore, who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger, scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-seeded Kaitlyn Lawes in the other women's semifi

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Woodbine Mile victory earns Modern Games spot in NTRA thoroughbred poll

    TORONTO — An impressive victory in the $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile has earned Modern Games a spot in the National Thoroughbred Racing Association's top three-year-old thoroughbred poll. On Saturday, the Irish-bred 3/5 favourite, ridden by William Buick, became the first three year-old to win Woodbine Mile turf event at Woodbine Racetrack, finishing first by 5 1/4 lengths. With the victory, Modern Games secured the No. 10 spot in the NTRA poll with 47 points. The poll represents horses competi

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Maple Leafs hoping Murray-Samsonov tandem the answer to crease question mark

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov made a couple acrobatic saves during his first official on-ice session with the Maple Leafs. A few hours later, it was Matt Murray's turn to set up shop in the same crease as Toronto's second training camp group went through the paces. Kept apart Thursday, the organization is banking on a goaltending duo with plenty to prove coming together in tandem to stabilize hockey's most important position — and by far the Leafs' biggest question mark heading into the new season. "B

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Defenceman Brady Keeper vows to be 'better than ever' in return to Canucks' camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa

  • Injuries to Edmundson, Suzuki mark first day of Montreal Canadiens training camp

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens opened training camp on Thursday with injuries looming over the team. A behemoth 74-player roster took to the ice, but defenceman Joel Edmundson was nowhere to be seen. Coach Martin St. Louis revealed that Edmundson will be out for an undetermined amount of time with an undisclosed lower-body injury. “It’s undetermined because we don’t have enough details,” said St. Louis. “You’re always worried when a player injures himself, you don’t know the severity and as a

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • Canada's Conners and South Korea's Im lose in third round of Presidents Cup

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Corey Conners and partner Sungjae Im of South Korea lost the day's first match at the Presidents Cup as the United States took a 10-4 lead overall. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., and Im shook hands with American opponents Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on the 15th green for a 4 and 3 loss. Australia's Adam Scott and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama beat Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa 3 and 2 in the day's second match. K.H. Lee and Tom Kim of South Korea beat Scottie Scheffl

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Flyers C Couturier in danger of missing camp with injury

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier suffered an undisclosed injury and will be re-evaluated during training camp. He is considered week-to-week. The Flyers did not say on Monday when Couturier was injured. Couturier underwent back surgery in February and missed the rest of the season. He signed an eight-year, $62 million contract extension in 2021 and ended the season with 17 points in 29 games. The Flyers hired John Tortorella in the offseason for what is expected to b

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Wander Franco drives in 3 as Rays beat Blue Jays 10-5

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wander Franco had three RBIs, Jonathan Aranda homered and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-5 on Thursday night in the opener of a big four-game series between playoff contenders. Randy Arozarena had three hits and drove in two runs for the Rays, who were coming off a three-game series in which they were swept by Houston and scored just twice. “Baseball’s weird. I saw a score tonight that was a little different.” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “They