Scotland vs Ireland LIVE rugby: Latest Six Nations build-up and updates from pivotal clash

Scotland will be out to end their recent hoodoo against Ireland as Gregor Townsend’s side look to make a statement of Six Nations title intent.

A game of three parts against Italy saw the Scots start and finish well to eventually secure a bonus-point victory to set them on course in the competition. Any genuine hope of a first Six Nations crown will surely rest, though, on a win here - and Ireland have emerged successful in the last 10 meetings between the pair.

Recent battles for the Centenary Quaich have seen seemingly genuine ill-feeling between the two sides, but Ireland have always emerged on top. The Simon Easterby era, brief though it may be, began in fine fashion with win over England in their campaign opener as the two-time defending champions showed their title-winning qualities. Will their pursuit of an unprecedented third consecutive title continue, or can Scotland finally throw them off course?

Follow all of the latest from Murrayfield with our live blog below:

Scotland host Ireland in crunch Six Nations clash | Live on the BBC with kick off at 3pm GMT

Greogr Townsend's side have lost the last ten meetings between the pair

Defending champions are chasing a third consecutive title and opened their campaign with a win over England

Simon Easterby previews Scotland vs Ireland clash

09:58 , Jack Rathborn

Saturday 8 February 2025 13:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The final game of the second Six Nations weekend looks a pivotal one, with Scotland hosting Ireland looking to end their recent hoodoo in this fixture and establish themselves as title contenders.

Kick off at Murrayfield is at 3pm GMT.