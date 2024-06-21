Scotland vs Hungary lineups: Euro 2024 team news, predicted XIs and injuries

Scotland will be without Kieran Tierney for the remainder of Euro 2024 as they bid to qualify for the knockouts in Sunday’s Group A finale against Hungary.

Both the Tartan Army and Magyars are winless after their opening two games at the tournament but the victory in Stuttgart will likely be enough for either to at least put themselves in contention among the best third-placed teams.

Steve Clarke will have to do so without Arsenal defender Tierney, who has returned to his club for assessment after injuring his hamstring in the draw with Switzerland.

“As we speak, he’s heading home to be assessed by Arsenal and that’s all I can really say at the moment,” revealed assistant manager John Carver in a press conference on Friday.

“[Arsenal] will give the updates as they have it but he’s obviously extremely disappointed. If we do progress through the tournament, I’m sure he’ll be back to support us but he’s a young lad, he’s got plenty of time and he’s go to make sure [the injury] is right for his return.”

Scott McKenna came off the bench to replace Tierney and, as a left-footed centre-back, is the most plausible solution to fill in on that side of Scotland’s back three.

Ryan Porteous serves the final game of his suspension and further changes are not expected after Billy Gilmour came into the midfield to good effect last time out.

Hungary could stick with the starting line-up which battled Germany well in a 2-0 defeat on Wednesday.

Bendeguz Bolla and Marton Dardai were summoned to the XI after their defeat to Switzerland and they have no reported injury concerns heading into the decider.

Predicted Scotland XI: Gunn; Hendry, Hanley, McKenne; Ralston, Gilmour, McGregor, Robertson; McTominay, McGinn, Adams

Predicted Hungary XI: Gulacsi; Fiola, Orban, Dardai; Bolla, A. Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Sallai; Varga

Time and date: 8pm BST, Sunday June 23, 2024

Venue: Stuttgart Arena

TV channel: BBC One