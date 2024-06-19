Scotland vs Hungary: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Scotland are still in with a chance of reaching the knockout stages at Euro 2024 but must beat Hungary to stand any hope.

The Scots recovered from their humbling at the hands of Germany on the opening day to earn a creditable draw with the Swiss on Wednesday evening, while Hungary were beaten by Germany.

It means a victory would take the Tartan Army up to four points and put them in a great position to qualify as one of the best-placed third-ranked sides.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Scotland vs Hungary is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Sunday June 23, 2024.

The match will take place at Stuttgart Arena.

Hungary were beaten 2-0 by Germany in Stuttgart (AP)

Where to watch Scotland vs Hungary

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Scotland vs Hungary team news

Ryan Porteous is suspended after his red card against Germany, while Kieran Tierney was stretchered off on Wednesday and will miss the game.

Kieran Tierney was stretchered off on Wednesday (Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

Marco Rossi made two changes for Hungary’s defeat on Wednesday and came through without any fresh injuries.

Further adjustments in defence are unlikely despite the errors for Germany’s opening goal and the Magyars should persist with their 5-2-3 shape.

Scotland vs Hungary prediction

Hungary did look dangerous going forward at times against the Germans, while the Scots will miss Tierney.

Draw, 1-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Matt Phillips scored the only goal in these teams’ last meeting, a friendly in Budapest six years ago.

Scotland wins: 3

Hungary wins: 4

Draws: 2

Scotland vs Hungary match odds

Scotland: 6/4

Hungary: 29/20

Draw: 11/4

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).