Scotland vs France LIVE: Women’s Six Nations rugby result and reaction as Les Bleues win

Scotland welcome France to Scotstoun for a contest on the third weekend of the 2022 Women’s Six Nations.

The two sides have fared very differently so far in this year’s tournament. Scotland have suffered back-to-back defeats, with England thrashing them 57-5 before they were narrowly beaten 24-19 by Wales.

By contrast, France have enjoyed successive home wins. They dispatched Italy 39-6 and then inflicted a similar fate on Ireland in a 40-15 victory.

Les Bleues are having to record bonus-point wins just to keep pace with England at the top of the table and the 2022 Women’s Six Nations appears to be heading to a title decider between those two sides in round 5.

But France would be wise not to overlook the Scots, who memorably held them to a 13-13 draw at Scotstoun back in 2020 and will be desperate to spring a similar upset this time around. Follow live updates below:

Scotland vs France

FULL-TIME! Scotland 8-28 France

68’ TRY! Scotland finally get the try they deserve through Rollie (8-28)

39’ - TRY! Hermet secures the bonus point on the stroke of half-time (3-28)

36’ - TRY! Sansus finishes after Hermet charges down a kick (3-21)

27’ TRY! Tremouliere powers over after France go through the phases (3-14)

9’ - TRY! Stunning solo score by Sansus to put France ahead (0-7)

Full-time: Scotland 8-28 France

14:56 , Sarah Rendell

Scotland captain Rachel Malcolm told the BBC: “To an extent we will dwell on it. It’s not good enough to keep losing.

“I said at half-time no matter what happens let’s win this second half. Credit to France, some brilliant moments from them especially from Sansus saw them win.”

Full-time: Scotland 8-28 France

14:52 , Sarah Rendell

The match was definitely a tale of two halves with the French point conversion in the first 40 the difference.

Two Sansus scores and tries from Tremouliere and Hermet wracked up 28 points but Scotland managed to not let France score at all in the second 40.

It was a heroic effort and if it was seen throughout the match would have seen Scotland win this.

But it is France who continue their perfect start with a bonus-point victory, however, Scotland can be proud of that outing.

Scotland 8-28 France, 78 mins

14:49 , Sarah Rendell

France get the ball after Scotland spill and they manage to get just inches away but the hosts concede a penalty.

They go quickly and it looks like a run in but Boulard is held up! This is so exciting, I can’t get enough.

The Player of the Match has been named as Tremouliere. She had great game management and scored a try.

Scotland 8-28 France, 77 mins

14:47 , Sarah Rendell

France steal the line-out ball, a piece of Scotland’s game that needs work, but as they kick it away the hosts look to attack.

Thomson kicks away and it goes off, a French line-out now. Scotland steal!

Where was this Scotland in the first half? So frustrating as this game could have been so different!

The hosts on the charge again here, can they finish this one on a high?

Scotland 8-28 France, 74 mins

14:44 , Sarah Rendell

Lloyd looks to have hurt herself with a tackle on Jacquet but she remains on the pitch.

The French have the ball after it’s judged as a high one from Lloyd but they immediatley knock-on. Touye and Castel comes off for Domain and Vernier, maybe the changes can give the French a lift in the closing stages.

Now Scotland are getting scrum penalties, a huge blow for France as their set-piece is their bread and butter.

Scotland 8-28 France, 71 mins

14:41 , Sarah Rendell

This second half has been absolutely electric, if only Scotland could have stunted France’s attack in the first half - they could have won this match!

While France’s attack hasn’t had a chance to get a foothold in this one, their defence is scarily good. How they kept Scotland out for so long I will never know.

The hosts are coming again now, can they get anotehr try?

TRY! Scotland 8-28 France (Rollie, 68)

14:39 , Sarah Rendell

Finally! That was so so deserved for Rollie.

What a spell of rugby this second half has seen. Jeez, my adrenaline is pumping!

Scotland 3-28 France, 67 mins

14:38 , Sarah Rendell

Slow ruck ball sees a walk-in for Scotland spoiled, the ball was then held up over the line.

France have done insanely well to keep them out so far. Scotland are throwing all they have but they still can’t find a way through.

Mattinson quick taps a scrum penalty but she can’t find a way though and nor can Nelson! This is unbelievable from both sides!!

YELLOW CARD! Scotland 3-28 France (Annery, 64P

14:35 , Sarah Rendell

Scotland lose the ball at the line but Annery gives away another penalty and she sees yellow.

Scotland on another attack now, surely now it will come.

Tremouliere is off for Peyronnet

Scotland 3-28 France, 64 mins

14:34 , Sarah Rendell

I’m screaming at the screen as Scotland throw a loose pass, they do have the advantage here.

More phases which ends in Gaffney passing forward and so we come back for the advantage. When will the ref go to her pocket for a card?

Scotland kick to the corner and they go again.

Scotland 3-28 France, 62 mins

14:32 , Sarah Rendell

Phase after phase after phase for Scotland but still no points. They have yet another penalty and Smith kicks to the corner.

A huge moment here, Scotland need to score. France do have an insane defence but Scotland can’t let these many chances go by.

France have made a change as Menager comes on for captain Hermet.

Scotland 3-28 France, 60 mins

14:30 , Sarah Rendell

Rollie has made a huge break, beating so many defenders but as the ball goes through the hands France win it back with a breakdown penalty.

It’s another frustrating moment for the hosts because they come so close but cannot capitlaise. If they had scored from their opportunities this game could have gone either way.

Scotland win yet another penalty, surely France need a warning from the ref soon? They have over 12 penalties.

Scotland 3-28 France, 57 mins

14:26 , Sarah Rendell

You have to question some of these Scotland changes, Law and Mattinson have made some errors since coming on and some of the slickness in attack seem to have dropped off slightly.

Scotland do come away with the ball and Smith sends the ball upfield. Another Scotland line-out but we wait for it as Belisle receives medical treatment.

Scotland make another change as Bartlett comes off for Wright.

Scotland 3-28 France, 56 mins

14:24 , Sarah Rendell

Scotland manage to wrestle the ball back, they need to get some points from this sustained spell of good play.

They have made some more changes.

Mattinson, who has caps for England but she has benefitted form World Rugby’s rules allowing players to compete for other countries. comes on for Maxwell

And Konkel is off for McLachlan, the No 8 looks in a bit of pain heading on the field.

Scotland kicks away and Boulard collects, who then boots the ball out of touch. France have made so many uncharacterstic errors this afternoon.

Scotland 3-28 France, 54 mins

14:21 , Sarah Rendell

Jacquet knocks the ball on in a promising position and Konkel gathers, Scotland on the hunt here.

The France defence is still incredible but Scotland are starting to find holes as they release quick passes. But the French wall reaps the rewards as they get a breakdown penalty.

Is it even possible to get past these French defenders? Absolutely incredible defensive line.

Scotland 3-28 France, 50 mins

14:18 , Sarah Rendell

Turnovers are clamied by both sides with a break in play at the end of that.

Konkel is receiving a bit of attention, hopefully she is okay.

And Scotland have made their first change with Sarah Law on for Orr to reach her 50th cap.

Scotland 3-28 France, 50 mins

14:16 , Sarah Rendell

Gallagher puts in a huge tackle on Fall as France look to pounce on opportunity. They run through the phases but Scotland’s defence holds strong for now.

Konkel, who has had another brilliant match for Scotland, puts in a great hit to stall the French attack. Tremouliere grows tired of the phases and puts in a crossfield kick. Lloyd collects and calls the mark.

A great defensive spell for Scotland.

Scotland 3-28 France, 47 mins

14:13 , Sarah Rendell

France steal the ball and build from their own half. But this time they have a loose ball and Scotland get a boot to it.

The visitors eventually gather and kick it out of play. The pressure from Scotland is great and they haven’t let up from the first 40, they just need the points to show their hard work.

We are brought back for a French penalty as McMillan’s tackle is judged as dangerous.

Scotland 3-28 France, 44 mins

14:10 , Sarah Rendell

Scotland’s ruck time is much quicker but Orr drops the ball, so frustrating for the hosts.

They need to be the next ones to score to stay in this match.

France’s scrum works well but Malcolm tackles her into touch to keep the ball in Scotland’s possession. A slight break in play as Maxwell receives some medical attention.

Scotland 3-28 France, 42 mins

14:07 , Sarah Rendell

So close for Scotland! They charge down a kick from Tremouliere in the opening seconds but the ball doesn’t bounce for them.

France clear their lines after a clean scrum and they recover after a nervous few moments.

But Scotland are straight back to piling on the pressure in attack with a great few metres won by Rollie on the gainline.

Back underway! Scotland 3-28 France

14:05 , Sarah Rendell

The second 40 is underway at Scotstoun.

France have made a change, Chambon is on for Sansus. The scrum-half did look to take a knock in the first half which could be why she’s off.

Will France run away with this one?

Half-time: Scotland 3-28 France

13:54 , Sarah Rendell

Can we speak about Sansus?

Look at this stunning bit of play, this came from nowhere. Scotland had the momentum at the time but she made sure France were the ones on the scoreboard first.

Take a look at their opening try:

Half-time: Scotland 3-28 France

13:51 , Sarah Rendell

Well Scotland have arguably been the better side in this match but their lack of points sees them 28-3 down at half-time.

Two moments of individual skill from Sansus and scores from Hermet and Tremouliere have France on a bonus point after the first 40.

Can they punish Scotland further or can the hosts get back into this one?

TRY! Scotland 3-26 France (Hermet, 39)

13:49 , Sarah Rendell

And they do!

It’s that crucial bonus point which will mean everything in terms of the title race.

And who else but captain Hermet!

Scotland 3-21 France, 39 mins

13:48 , Sarah Rendell

How good is Sansus? She has been a menace in this match. Two moments of brilliance has added 10 points for her side and she has done an amazing amount at scrum time.

Her half-back partner Trmouliere isn’t too bad either as she kicks another 50:22.

France look to see out this half with a bonus-point.

Scotland 3-21 France, 37 mins

13:46 , Sarah Rendell

The scrum-half has hurt herself in scoring that try but I think she is staying on the pitch.

Tremouliere bags the conversion, she has been solid at fly-half so far.

TRY! Scotland 3-19 France (Sansus, 36)

13:45 , Sarah Rendell

Oh no, that is a tough moment for Maxwell.

Her box kick is charged down and Sansus pounces.

Scotland 3-14 France, 35 mins

13:44 , Sarah Rendell

I think the French defence is the best in the tournament. Even with all the momentum Scotland just can’t penetrate it, it’s the highlight of France’s game so far.

France’s game is also helped with Scotland’s inability to throw a clean line-out. Skeldon’s throw isn’t straight again and so france have the scrum.

They come away with it and they immediately kick away and Scotland are forced to build from their own half.

Scotland 3-14 France, 33 mins

13:42 , Sarah Rendell

Scotland’s set-piece isn’t as clinical as it has been in the tournament so far. Skeldon’s throw is loose but it does end in a Scotland scrum.

Sansus is such a deadly player as the ball pops out she puts immense pressure on Maxwell but Scotland do enough to keep it.

They are running though the phases now, can Scotland get their first try? Ah no, France turnover the ball.

Scotland 3-14 France, 30 mins

13:39 , Sarah Rendell

If you’re Scotland now you must be a little lost for words. They have been the better side so far but the lack of point conversion sees the scoreboard against them.

The hosts have the ball but France slow the ball. The grrat defence doesn’t pay off this time though as Scotland get the penalty and we are back int he familiar position of a Scotland line-out on the 22 line.

TRY! Scotland 3-14 France (Tremouliere, 27)

13:36 , Sarah Rendell

Scotland manage to disrupt France at the line-out but Sansus comes away with it, ever so unpredictable.

They go through the phases and Tremouliere powers over.

Even when France aren’t at their best they are still pretty great! She converts her own try.

Scotland 3-7 France, 27 mins

13:35 , Sarah Rendell

It’s such a stop, start game and France aren’t looking their usual slick selves. The Sansus try was a moment of pur individual brilliance and Fall has been superb in defence but the cohesion isn’t quite clicking.

France are on the attack and this time Scotland’s defence holds strong. Orr puts in a huge tackle and scotland look to turn it over. But Scotland are off feet with France kicking to the corner.

Will France start to kick up a gear here?

Scotland 3-7 France, 25 mins

13:33 , Sarah Rendell

France aren’t quite clicking on the front foot as they knock the ball on. Ferer can’t collect in a tricky start for the player.

Scotland have the put in at the scrum and they come away with it. Nelson kicks and Lloyd catches but Boulard’s covering tackle is good.

The kicking game comes into play again with a series of kicks exchanging. It ends with a superb kick from Nelson.

It’s interesting that neither team seem to want to run the ball, both deciding to go with the kicks.

Scotland 3-7 France, 22 mins

13:30 , Sarah Rendell

Scotland have France rattled as Tremouliere boots the restart ball out on the full.

The French scrum is so good isn’t it? They crumple up Scotland again but the hosts manage to hold onto it. Scotstoun gets into full voice as Lloyd looks to break but she’s chopped down.

It comes back to Nelson, she boots it and it goes straight out. Frustrating for Scotland who give the ball back to France.

The visitors now on the attack.

PENALTY! Scotland 3-7 France (Nelson, 19)

13:27 , Sarah Rendell

And it sails through as Scotland reap the rewards for sustained pressure.

If this continues we have quite the game on our hands.

Scotland 0-7 France, 18 mins

13:27 , Sarah Rendell

France’s defence is an iron wall, particularly through Fall, but it does have some chinks as they give away another penalty.

Scotland are edging closer to points, will they kick to the corner again or will thye opt for the posts?

They deliberate on the decision in a break of play while stars take on water. This match has been incredibly physical so far!

They decide for the posts, kick to come.

Scotland 0-7 France, 18 mins

13:24 , Sarah Rendell

A great line-out from Scotland sees them set up the driving maul but France have great defence to demolish it.

Nelson knocks it on in the next ohase but Scotland had the advantage and so we come back. Smith kicks to the corner, another line-out. Scotland need something from this.

The line-out sticks and the maul marches. But again Frane do well to stop it and Scotland are forced to shift the ball wide.

Can they get their first points here?

Scotland 0-7 France, 15 mins

13:22 , Sarah Rendell

Rollie is back to her feet and she is remaining on the field, great to see!

The resulting penalty is booted intot he stands and Scotland will have another chance to get that line-out working.

But France steal the ball and kick it away. Lloyd sets off for Scotland and the encounter ends in the hosts winning a penalty with the French offside.

The Scots kick upfield again, it feels like de ja vu.

Scotland 0-7 France, 13 mins

13:19 , Sarah Rendell

Scotland need to hit back now, that try will be so frustrating for the side who had done well to repel earlier French attack.

They immediately hit back with Konkel earning a penalty at the breakdown. The kick from Smith puts the hosts in a great attacking position but the throw from the line-out isn’t straight.

France have the scrum in an even contest with the visitors boot the ball away. Rollie kicks away and she was hit by Ferer on her way to catch her own ball. She is down and receiving medical attention, will the TMO going to look at this?

They have and the penalty goes Scotland’s way.

Scotland 0-7 France, 10 min

13:15 , Sarah Rendell

The kicking game started once again and Sansus spotted no-one was covering the back field for Scotland.

She chipped the ball and caught her own kick to go over. Magic from the scrum-half after sustained good play from Scotland.

Tremouliere was also successful with the conversion.

I’m honestly speechless!

TRY! Scotland 0-5 France (Sansus, 8’)

13:13 , Sarah Rendell

That has come from nowhere! Wow, how has Sansus done that?!

Scotland 0-0 France, 8 mins

13:12 , Sarah Rendell

The driving maul works well for France and then Scotland don’t roll away with the visitors bagging a penalty. They set their intentions by kicking to the corner.

But the opportunity is wasted with their throw at the line-out not straight. Scotland have the first scrum of the match.

France crumple Scotland’s scrum but the hosts come away with it. Pressure from France forces Scotland into a loose pass and they are pinned in their 22. The hosts do really well to win the penalty to give Scotland some breathing space!

France are up for this one aren’t they? A huge hit knocks the ball clean but Scotland are still in possession.

Scotland 0-0 France, 4 mins

13:08 , Sarah Rendell

Scotland get the first penalty of the match with McMillan forcing France to hold on at the breakdown. They clear their lines to launch an attack.

Skeldon’s line-out is successful and Konkel makes huge metres in the early phases. The ball is kicked away for territory and France come away with it.

The kicking game comes into play with a few exchanges which ends with Tremouliere getting a 50:22.

Kick-off! Scotland 0-0 France

13:04 , Sarah Rendell

And we are underway!

Can Scotland can their first win of the tournament? Or will France continue their victorious run?

Scotland vs France

12:55 , Sarah Rendell

The teams are almost out and the anthems will begin shortly!

They will first have the rugby against racism message and have a moment for Ukraine.

But this match will kick-off in just five minutes time.

Scotland vs France

12:50 , Sarah Rendell

Scotland head coach Bryan Easson has spoken to the BBC ahead of kick-off.

He said: “If we keep putting performances like we have against England and Wales we should get some resutls together.

“We are building by getting new players in the squad. Shona Campbell, Emma Orr. Having Emma Wassell out is good for us as well, frustrating for Emma and us but to get Louise McMillan and Sarah Bonar in their is good.”

Scotland vs France

12:46 , Sarah Rendell

The teams are out at Scotstoun with the stadium filling up with fans.

Scotland will have to have a bright start and get points on the board early doors. It’s all well and good to come out strong but if that doesn’t dent the scorebaord the hard work will eventually go to waste.

This France side will punish sides for any mistakes.

Scotland vs France

12:41 , Sarah Rendell

Most fans will be predicting a big French win today but don’t count Scotland out too easily.

Despite the scoreline, they frustrated England in their opening match and they were only beaten by Wales int he dying moments of the game.

It would be a tall order for the Scots to produce a win but it isn’t out of the question. Just look back to 2020 when they held them to a 13-13 draw. Today’s outcome could determine the winner of the tournament, if France slip up you have to say England take the trophy.

Scotland vs France

12:34 , Sarah Rendell

The biggest talking point of the nine changes France have made is Jessy Tremouliere at fly-half. The World Rugby Player of the Decade is usually found at 15 with Caroline Drouin taking the reins at 10.

So all eyes will be on the star. She has played there before for her club but will playing her out of her position pay off?

It will be something Scotland could target, pressuring her kicks and game management. We have just 25 minutes to go to see if Scotland can use it to their advantage or if France have struck gold.

Scotland vs France

12:28 , Sarah Rendell

An end of a record era comes today as Scotland second row Emma Wassell cannot start for her country due to injury.

The star has played in 54 consecutive matches since her debut in a run longer than any other player! She tweeted she was “gutted” not to be running out at Scotstoun today. Hopefully the injury doesn’t keep her out for long as she is a stalwart for Scotland.

Louise McMillan takes her place today in the starting line-up.

Absolutely gutted to not run out with the team this weekend, but I will be their biggest fan girl 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 https://t.co/eTuswGBoxn — Emma Wassell (@emmacwassell) April 8, 2022

Scotland vs France

12:22 , Sarah Rendell

The third round of the tournament kicked off yesterday with England vs Wales. The Red Roses defeated a stoic Wales 58-5 in front of a record home crowd at Kingsholm Stadium.

Over 14,900 fans turned out at Gloucester for what’s thought to be the biggest women’s rugby match aside from France vs England in 2018. It follows record crowds for Scotland, Wales and Ireland this tournament. Women’s rugby is definitely growing incredibly quickly.

The second match of the third round will be Scotland vs France, kicking off at 1pm, and then the action rounds off with Ireland vs Italy.

Supporters will then have to wait two weeks for round four as the fallow week will ensue next weekend.

Scotland vs France

12:16 , Sarah Rendell

France are pushing to win the title this year and to do so they have to go toe-to-toe with defending champions England. The Red Roses have so far picked up three bonus-point wins meaning the French need to grab five points from today’s game.

France have so far had the perfect start with two bonus-point victories themselves, but to put themselves in contention they’ll need to keep it up.

If they can the decisive fixture will be France vs England on 30 April. What a Super Saturday that would be with everything on the line.

Scotland vs France

12:11 , Sarah Rendell

Scotland are on the hunt for their first win of the tournament after losing to England and Wales. The Welsh defeat would have hurt the Scots more as they were ahead at half-time.

They picked up a losing bonus point from that match but they will look to emulate their 2020 heroics when they drew with France 13-13.

Scotland head coach Bryan Easson said: We’ve had a good review this week following last Saturday’s result against Wales and we’ve taken a lot of learnings on board. I think we performed well for the first 50 minutes and created a lot of chances while demonstrating a strong defensive effort at the same time.

“We’ve spoken this week about being a lot more clinical and working a little bit harder off the ball to make sure those running lines are more detailed for the match this weekend.”

Scotland vs France: Team news

12:04 , Sarah Rendell

For the hosts Scotland there are two changes to their starting XV from their defeat to Wales.

Emma Wassell is injured, ending her 54-match ocnsecutive starting run, and so Louise McMillan comes into the second row. And Chloe Rollie returns at full-back.

On the bench, Sarah Law could win her 50th cap if called upon.

Scotland: Chloe Rollie; Rhona Lloyd, Emma Orr, Lisa Thomson, Megan Gaffney; Helen Nelson, Jenny Maxwell; Leah Bartlett, Lana Skeldon, Christine Belisle, Louise McMillan, Sarah Bonar, Rachel Malcolm (captain), Evie Gallagher, Jade Konkel.

Replacements: Jodie Rettie, Molly Wright, Katie Dougan, Lyndsay O’Donnell, Rachel McLachlan, Caity Mattinson, Sarah Law, Meryl Smith.

France, meanwhile, have made a hug enine changes to their starting line-up.

Jessy Tremouliere starts at fly-half, rather than her preferred full-back, Marine Menager and Chloe Jacquet come in at centres and Marie-Aurelie Castel is back on the wing.

Annaelle Deshaye, Assia Khalfaoui and Celine Ferer start in the front five while Julie Annery and Emeline Gros are put in the back row.

France: Emilie Boulard; Marie-Aurelie Castel, Marine Menager, Chloe Jacquet, Melissande Llorens; Jessy Tremouliere, Laure Sansus; Annaelle Deshaye, Laure Touye, Assia Khalfaoui, Celine Ferer, Madoussou Fall, Julie Annery, Gaelle Hermet (captain), Emeline Gros.

Replacements: Celia Domain, Coco Lindelauf, Clara Joyeux, Safi N’Diaye, Romane Menager, Alexandra Chambon, Morgane Peyronnet, Gabrielle Vernier.

Scotland vs France

11:56 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Scotland vs France in round 3 of the 2022 Women’s Six Nations.

Convention suggest that the round 5 between France and Engand in Bayonne will be the title decider in this year’s championship but Les Bleues will be wary of underestimating Scotland.

In 2020, at the very same Scotstoun Stadium that hosts today’s clash between the sides, the Scots snatched a memorable 13-13 draw with France, thanks to Rachel Shankland’s try and Helen Nelson’s conversion.

They would dearly love to notch a similar result in Glasgow today and have shown plenty of flashes of quality in their first two fixtures against England and Wales - even if they ultimately lost those encounters.

So settle in to enjoy some world-class women’s rugby.