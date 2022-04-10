Scotland vs France LIVE: Women’s Six Nations rugby score and latest updates today

France are trying to keep their Women’s Six Nations Grand Slam hopes on track against Scotland (AFP via Getty Images)

Scotland welcome France to Scotstoun for a contest on the third weekend of the 2022 Women’s Six Nations.

The two sides have fared very differently so far in this year’s tournament. Scotland have suffered back-to-back defeats, with England thrashing them 57-5 before they were narrowly beaten 24-19 by Wales.

By contrast, France have enjoyed successive home wins. They dispatched Italy 39-6 and then inflicted a similar fate on Ireland in a 40-15 victory.

Les Bleues are having to record bonus-point wins just to keep pace with England at the top of the table and the 2022 Women’s Six Nations appears to be heading to a title decider between those two sides in round 5.

But France would be wise not to overlook the Scots, who memorably held them to a 13-13 draw at Scotstoun back in 2020 and will be desperate to spring a similar upset this time around. Follow live updates below:

Scotland vs France

Kick-off is at 1pm BST at Scotstoun

France have two wins from two so far in the 2022 Women’s Six Nations

Scotland are still looking for their first victory of the tournament

Scotland 3-7 France, 22 mins

13:30 , Sarah Rendell

Scotland have France rattled as Tremouliere boots the restart ball out on the full.

The French scrum is so good isn’t it? They crumple up Scotland again but the hosts manage to hold onto it. Scotstoun gets into full voice as Lloyd looks to break but she’s chopped down.

It comes back to Nelson, she boots it and it goes straight out. Frustrating for Scotland who give the ball back to France.

The visitors now on the attack.

PENALTY! Scotland 3-7 France (Nelson, 19)

13:27 , Sarah Rendell

And it sails through as Scotland reap the rewards for sustained pressure.

If this continues we have quite the game on our hands.

Scotland 0-7 France, 18 mins

13:27 , Sarah Rendell

France’s defence is an iron wall, particularly through Fall, but it does have some chinks as they give away another penalty.

Scotland are edging closer to points, will they kick to the corner again or will thye opt for the posts?

Story continues

They deliberate on the decision in a break of play while stars take on water. This match has been incredibly physical so far!

They decide for the posts, kick to come.

Scotland 0-7 France, 18 mins

13:24 , Sarah Rendell

A great line-out from Scotland sees them set up the driving maul but France have great defence to demolish it.

Nelson knocks it on in the next ohase but Scotland had the advantage and so we come back. Smith kicks to the corner, another line-out. Scotland need something from this.

The line-out sticks and the maul marches. But again Frane do well to stop it and Scotland are forced to shift the ball wide.

Can they get their first points here?

Scotland 0-7 France, 15 mins

13:22 , Sarah Rendell

Rollie is back to her feet and she is remaining on the field, great to see!

The resulting penalty is booted intot he stands and Scotland will have another chance to get that line-out working.

But France steal the ball and kick it away. Lloyd sets off for Scotland and the encounter ends in the hosts winning a penalty with the French offside.

The Scots kick upfield again, it feels like de ja vu.

Scotland 0-7 France, 13 mins

13:19 , Sarah Rendell

Scotland need to hit back now, that try will be so frustrating for the side who had done well to repel earlier French attack.

They immediately hit back with Konkel earning a penalty at the breakdown. The kick from Smith puts the hosts in a great attacking position but the throw from the line-out isn’t straight.

France have the scrum in an even contest with the visitors boot the ball away. Rollie kicks away and she was hit by Ferer on her way to catch her own ball. She is down and receiving medical attention, will the TMO going to look at this?

They have and the penalty goes Scotland’s way.

Scotland 0-7 France, 10 min

13:15 , Sarah Rendell

The kicking game started once again and Sansus spotted no-one was covering the back field for Scotland.

She chipped the ball and caught her own kick to go over. Magic from the scrum-half after sustained good play from Scotland.

Tremouliere was also successful with the conversion.

I’m honestly speechless!

TRY! Scotland 0-5 France (Sansus, 8’)

13:13 , Sarah Rendell

That has come from nowhere! Wow, how has Sansus done that?!

Scotland 0-0 France, 8 mins

13:12 , Sarah Rendell

The driving maul works well for France and then Scotland don’t roll away with the visitors bagging a penalty. They set their intentions by kicking to the corner.

But the opportunity is wasted with their throw at the line-out not straight. Scotland have the first scrum of the match.

France crumple Scotland’s scrum but the hosts come away with it. Pressure from France forces Scotland into a loose pass and they are pinned in their 22. The hosts do really well to win the penalty to give Scotland some breathing space!

France are up for this one aren’t they? A huge hit knocks the ball clean but Scotland are still in possession.

Scotland 0-0 France, 4 mins

13:08 , Sarah Rendell

Scotland get the first penalty of the match with McMillan forcing France to hold on at the breakdown. They clear their lines to launch an attack.

Skeldon’s line-out is successful and Konkel makes huge metres in the early phases. The ball is kicked away for territory and France come away with it.

The kicking game comes into play with a few exchanges which ends with Tremouliere getting a 50:22.

Kick-off! Scotland 0-0 France

13:04 , Sarah Rendell

And we are underway!

Can Scotland can their first win of the tournament? Or will France continue their victorious run?

Scotland vs France

12:55 , Sarah Rendell

The teams are almost out and the anthems will begin shortly!

They will first have the rugby against racism message and have a moment for Ukraine.

But this match will kick-off in just five minutes time.

Scotland vs France

12:50 , Sarah Rendell

Scotland head coach Bryan Easson has spoken to the BBC ahead of kick-off.

He said: “If we keep putting performances like we have against England and Wales we should get some resutls together.

“We are building by getting new players in the squad. Shona Campbell, Emma Orr. Having Emma Wassell out is good for us as well, frustrating for Emma and us but to get Louise McMillan and Sarah Bonar in their is good.”

Scotland vs France

12:46 , Sarah Rendell

The teams are out at Scotstoun with the stadium filling up with fans.

Scotland will have to have a bright start and get points on the board early doors. It’s all well and good to come out strong but if that doesn’t dent the scorebaord the hard work will eventually go to waste.

This France side will punish sides for any mistakes.

Scotland vs France

12:41 , Sarah Rendell

Most fans will be predicting a big French win today but don’t count Scotland out too easily.

Despite the scoreline, they frustrated England in their opening match and they were only beaten by Wales int he dying moments of the game.

It would be a tall order for the Scots to produce a win but it isn’t out of the question. Just look back to 2020 when they held them to a 13-13 draw. Today’s outcome could determine the winner of the tournament, if France slip up you have to say England take the trophy.

Scotland vs France

12:34 , Sarah Rendell

The biggest talking point of the nine changes France have made is Jessy Tremouliere at fly-half. The World Rugby Player of the Decade is usually found at 15 with Caroline Drouin taking the reins at 10.

So all eyes will be on the star. She has played there before for her club but will playing her out of her position pay off?

It will be something Scotland could target, pressuring her kicks and game management. We have just 25 minutes to go to see if Scotland can use it to their advantage or if France have struck gold.

Scotland vs France

12:28 , Sarah Rendell

An end of a record era comes today as Scotland second row Emma Wassell cannot start for her country due to injury.

The star has played in 54 consecutive matches since her debut in a run longer than any other player! She tweeted she was “gutted” not to be running out at Scotstoun today. Hopefully the injury doesn’t keep her out for long as she is a stalwart for Scotland.

Louise McMillan takes her place today in the starting line-up.

Absolutely gutted to not run out with the team this weekend, but I will be their biggest fan girl 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 https://t.co/eTuswGBoxn — Emma Wassell (@emmacwassell) April 8, 2022

Scotland vs France

12:22 , Sarah Rendell

The third round of the tournament kicked off yesterday with England vs Wales. The Red Roses defeated a stoic Wales 58-5 in front of a record home crowd at Kingsholm Stadium.

Over 14,900 fans turned out at Gloucester for what’s thought to be the biggest women’s rugby match aside from France vs England in 2018. It follows record crowds for Scotland, Wales and Ireland this tournament. Women’s rugby is definitely growing incredibly quickly.

The second match of the third round will be Scotland vs France, kicking off at 1pm, and then the action rounds off with Ireland vs Italy.

Supporters will then have to wait two weeks for round four as the fallow week will ensue next weekend.

Scotland vs France

12:16 , Sarah Rendell

France are pushing to win the title this year and to do so they have to go toe-to-toe with defending champions England. The Red Roses have so far picked up three bonus-point wins meaning the French need to grab five points from today’s game.

France have so far had the perfect start with two bonus-point victories themselves, but to put themselves in contention they’ll need to keep it up.

If they can the decisive fixture will be France vs England on 30 April. What a Super Saturday that would be with everything on the line.

Scotland vs France

12:11 , Sarah Rendell

Scotland are on the hunt for their first win of the tournament after losing to England and Wales. The Welsh defeat would have hurt the Scots more as they were ahead at half-time.

They picked up a losing bonus point from that match but they will look to emulate their 2020 heroics when they drew with France 13-13.

Scotland head coach Bryan Easson said: We’ve had a good review this week following last Saturday’s result against Wales and we’ve taken a lot of learnings on board. I think we performed well for the first 50 minutes and created a lot of chances while demonstrating a strong defensive effort at the same time.

“We’ve spoken this week about being a lot more clinical and working a little bit harder off the ball to make sure those running lines are more detailed for the match this weekend.”

Scotland vs France: Team news

12:04 , Sarah Rendell

For the hosts Scotland there are two changes to their starting XV from their defeat to Wales.

Emma Wassell is injured, ending her 54-match ocnsecutive starting run, and so Louise McMillan comes into the second row. And Chloe Rollie returns at full-back.

On the bench, Sarah Law could win her 50th cap if called upon.

Scotland: Chloe Rollie; Rhona Lloyd, Emma Orr, Lisa Thomson, Megan Gaffney; Helen Nelson, Jenny Maxwell; Leah Bartlett, Lana Skeldon, Christine Belisle, Louise McMillan, Sarah Bonar, Rachel Malcolm (captain), Evie Gallagher, Jade Konkel.

Replacements: Jodie Rettie, Molly Wright, Katie Dougan, Lyndsay O’Donnell, Rachel McLachlan, Caity Mattinson, Sarah Law, Meryl Smith.

France, meanwhile, have made a hug enine changes to their starting line-up.

Jessy Tremouliere starts at fly-half, rather than her preferred full-back, Marine Menager and Chloe Jacquet come in at centres and Marie-Aurelie Castel is back on the wing.

Annaelle Deshaye, Assia Khalfaoui and Celine Ferer start in the front five while Julie Annery and Emeline Gros are put in the back row.

France: Emilie Boulard; Marie-Aurelie Castel, Marine Menager, Chloe Jacquet, Melissande Llorens; Jessy Tremouliere, Laure Sansus; Annaelle Deshaye, Laure Touye, Assia Khalfaoui, Celine Ferer, Madoussou Fall, Julie Annery, Gaelle Hermet (captain), Emeline Gros.

Replacements: Celia Domain, Coco Lindelauf, Clara Joyeux, Safi N’Diaye, Romane Menager, Alexandra Chambon, Morgane Peyronnet, Gabrielle Vernier.

Scotland vs France

11:56 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Scotland vs France in round 3 of the 2022 Women’s Six Nations.

Convention suggest that the round 5 between France and Engand in Bayonne will be the title decider in this year’s championship but Les Bleues will be wary of underestimating Scotland.

In 2020, at the very same Scotstoun Stadium that hosts today’s clash between the sides, the Scots snatched a memorable 13-13 draw with France, thanks to Rachel Shankland’s try and Helen Nelson’s conversion.

They would dearly love to notch a similar result in Glasgow today and have shown plenty of flashes of quality in their first two fixtures against England and Wales - even if they ultimately lost those encounters.

So settle in to enjoy some world-class women’s rugby.