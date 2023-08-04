Scotland vs France live stream: How to watch Rugby World Cup warm-up on TV

(Getty Images)

With the Rugby World Cup looming ever larger, Scotland and France meet as the warm-up fixtures for the tournament kick-off in earnest.

Scotland got their summer underway with a scratchy win over Italy at Murrayfield last weekend, but kick up a gear this week with Gregor Townsend naming a virtually full-strength starting side.

France, meanwhile, use this fixture as an opportunity to look at some of their fringe squad contenders, with Fabien Galthie handing out three debuts.

Still, Scotland will recoginse this is an excellent opportunity to test themselves again against one of the World Cup favourites.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Scotland vs France?

Scotland vs France is due to kick-off at 3.15pm BST on Saturday 5 August at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

How can I watch it?

The Summer Nations Series clash will be shown live in the United Kingdom on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage from 2.55pm BST.

Team News

Finn Russell returns to captain Scotland, with the fly-half skippering his country for the first time in the absence of flanker Jamie Ritchie, who has tweaked his calf. Matt Fagerson shifts over to start on the blindside flank that Ritchie would usually occupy, with Jack Dempsey at No 8. Blair Kinghorn takes over from Ollie Smith at full-back as he tries to secure a starting spot at the World Cup after the retirement of Stuart Hogg.

Flanker Paul Boudehent and young backs Emilien Gailleton and Louis Bielle-Biarrey will earn their first cap for France in Edinburgh, with all three high on potential and hoping to force their way into Fabien Galthie’s World Cup plans. A fit-again Demba Bamba could also do with a strong performance as he tries to take one of the back-up tighthead places from either Sipilia Falatea or Dorian Aldegheri. Full-back Brice Dulin captains a starting side that includes only three players over the age of 26.

Line-ups

Scotland XV: Pierre Schoeman, Ewan Ashman, Zander Fagerson; Richie Gray, Grant Gilchrist; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Jack Dempsey; Ben White, Finn Russell (capt.); Duhan van der Merwe, Sione Tuipulotu, Huw Jones, Darcy Graham; Blair Kinghorn.

Story continues

Replacements: Dave Cherry, Jamie Bhatti, WP Nel, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge; George Horne, Cameron Redpath, Ollie Smith.

France XV: Jean-Baptiste Gros, Pierre Bourgarit, Demba Bamba; Cameron Woki, Bastien Chalureau; Paul Boudehent, Sekou Macalou, Yoan Tanga; Baptiste Couilloud, Matthieu Jalibert; Ethan Dumortier, Yoram Moefana, Emilien Gailleton, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Brice Dulin (capt.).

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Reda Wardi, Sipili Falatea, Paul Willemse, Dylan Cretin; Baptiste Serin, Antoine Hastoy, Arthur Vincent.

Odds

Scotland win 4/6

Draw 25/1

France win 8/5

Prediction

France’s much-changed side are more than capable of giving Scotland a fright, but the home side built nicely during the Six Nations and should emerge on top. Scotland by seven points.