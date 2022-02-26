Scotland vs France LIVE: Six Nations rugby score and latest updates as Jonathan Danty try seals bonus point

Gael Fickou scores France’s third try (Reuters)

Follow live coverage as Scotland host France in the Six Nations on Saturday afternoon.

Gregor Townsend’s side welcome the 2022 Championship favourites to Murrayfield hoping to spring a surprise for a third straight time. The hosts have got the better of Les Bleus on the last two occasions but the French pose a fearsome threat this time around.

Fresh from opening wins over Italy and then Ireland, confidence is high that a first title since 2010 is on the cards. Centre Jonathan Danty returns to the side in the only personnel change from the team that defeated the Irish in Paris, with Gabin Villiere ruled out with a fractured sinus.

After defeat in Cardiff last time out, victory over France is essential if the Scots are to back up their pre-tournament promise with silverware. Flanker Rory Darge makes his first start in the pack with Magnus Bradbury and Zander Fagerson also included in three changes. Follow all the latest updates and analysis:

Scotland vs France

Match kicked off at Murrayfield at 2.15pm GMT | Live on BBC One

France lead championship with two wins | Scotland aiming to bounce back from Wales defeat

9 min: Paul Willemse finishes slick French counter-attack, Scotland 0-7 France

13 min: Yoram Moefana caps another flowing move to score, Scotland 3-12 France

29 min: Rory Darge goes over on debut to reduce the deficit, Scotland 10-12 France

40+2 min: Gael Fickou’s brilliant finish gives French third try, Scotland 10-19 France

42 min: Jonathan Danty grabs a chip and chase to score, Scotland 10-26 France

Scotland 10-31 France, 70 minutes

15:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Romain Taofifenua sits down a defender, and Jonathan Danty does likewise as France begin to gather momentum. The enormous Taofifenua then shows his softer side with a pass at the line to Demba Bamba, but the carrier is short of support and Rory Darge dives over the top to earn the holding-on penalty.

Scotland 10-31 France, 69 minutes

15:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jonathan Danty is well handled by Blair Kinghorn, who is on for Scotland and defending in the fly-half channel. Romain Ntamack prods a grubber in behind that is grounded by Scotland. Goal-line drop out, and back France will come for another battering of the Scottish door.

Scotland 10-31 France, 68 minutes

15:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A Scottish pass hits the deck, skewing horribly but hopping into the hands of Duhan van der Merwe. He charges in-field, but is isolated - penalty to France.

Scotland 10-31 France, 66 minutes

15:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Profligacy from France - the ball spills forward from their hands at the back of the lineout.

Scotland 10-31 France, 65 minutes

15:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The French breakdown attacks are becoming more and more regular. Sam Skinner is isolated and Gregory Alldritt gets over the top. Penalty to France, who will return to the Scottish 22.

Scotland 10-31 France, 63 minutes

15:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

What speed from Damian Penaud! The winger canters back to cover a kick and then gallops away from Stuart Hogg, desperately trying to bite his ankles. Antoine Dupont clears.

Darcy Graham chips ahead but Peato Mauvaka beats him in the air and then embarrasses a defender with a deceptively deft shimmy into space. Flamenco footwork from the hooker!

After a clever French kick, Scotland will throw a lineout on their own 22.

Scotland 10-31 France, 61 minutes

15:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This is becoming a bit of a statement from France, much as Scotland may be depleted. But there is still fight left in the Scottish side, with a set of forwards that now includes Oli Kebble (on from the bench at loosehead) rushing hard into the French line.

But Antoine Dupont shoots out to make a timely defensive intervention and force the ball errant.

TRY! Scotland 10-31 FRANCE (Damian Penaud try, 59 minutes)

15:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France pounce! Rory Darge is stood up in midfield and in his haste to avoid France gaining the scrum feed releases control of the ball entirely. France spread the ball to the right, with Romain Taofifenua’s draw-and-pass skills excellent, and Damian Penaud doesn’t even have to shift out of second gear as his long legs take him over.

Scotland 10-26 France, 58 minutes

15:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France play the percentages, Romain Ntamack eschewing the ambitious pass he might have thrown in the first half and stabbing a little kick in behind. Duhan van der Merwe covers well.

Scotland 10-26 France, 57 minutes

15:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Again France find breakdown joy. Cameron Woki this time, spying a lone carrier turtled after Jonathan Danty’s strong tackle and jackaling perfectly.

Jean-Baptiste Gros replaces Cyriol Baille, while Ali Price has passed his head injury assessment and rejoins affairs.

Scotland 10-26 France, 55 minutes

15:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gael Fickou requires some extra strapping on a head wound, but strides back into position as new hooker Mauvaka hits his jumper at the lineout. Scotland come in at the side.

Interesting - it’s a toughie, but Melvyn Jaminet is going to have a go at goal. 40 metres out, seven metres infield...

Scotland 10-26 France, 54 minutes

15:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Here come the French cavalry - Romain Taofifenua is on in the second-row, Peato Mauvaka relieves Marchand and Thibaud Flament replaces Anthony Jelonch, which I think will mean Cameron Woki shifting back to his former back-row home and Flament and Taofifenua forming a new lock partnership.

Scotland 10-26 France, 53 minutes

15:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But changes goes as Scotland lose the ball after the lineout. A real shame for Scotland, who are running out of time to force themselves back into this contest.

They attack again, but Julien Marchand, a fine jackaler, forces the carrier to hold on at the ruck.

Scotland 10-26 France, 51 minutes

15:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France nearly gift a try to Scotland! A kick in behind is well directed and Yoram Moefana has to hurry across to cover on the angle. He is being dropped over the touchline but chooses to hurl a desperate offload, and but for some very, very swift recovering from Melvyn Jaminet a clutch of Scottish bodies would have had time to conduct a round of voting to decide who would be allowed to touch down.

As it is, Jaminet still nearly fumbles, but does force against the floor. Moefana’s studs had brushed the line - it will be a Scotland lineout.

Scotland 10-26 France, 50 minutes

15:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Every time France have the ball they look capable of cutting Scotland to ribbons. Cyril Baille explores the blindside after Julien Marchand’s burst away from the maul, passing on to Yoram Moefana. Moefana puts his foot down but can’t quite get away.

Scotland 10-26 France, 49 minutes

15:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The maul never gets going and Scotland are wise to replacement scrum-half Ben White’s excursion, too. In fact, Scotland never look like getting anything going, and when Zander Fagerson tries to drive around the corner the latching player alongside him, in this case Andy Christie, is pinged for going straight off his feet.

Scotland 10-26 France, 48 minutes

15:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A good scrum from Scotland and Ali Price bursts away, sending Romain Ntamack down the wrong avenue with a step and rushing into the French 22. Mark Bennett carries onwards and France are penalised at a ruck.

Price has taken a bang in that movement. It appears his head hit the floor rather nastily after Antoine Dupont had dragged him down from behind. He wanders off for an HIA as Scotland kick to the corner.

Scotland 10-26 France, 47 minutes

15:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Uini Atonio appears to have done himself some mischief here, heavy-legged as he trudges for the touchline after a chat with the medics. Demba Bamba is readied - on he comes at tighthead for a Scottish scrum.

ENGLAND TEAM NEWS

15:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Some breaking team news from England - Elliot Daly starts at outside centre; Joe Marchant takes his place on the bench.

Scotland 10-26 France, 45 minutes

15:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Danger now for Scotland. This game is beginning to run away from them. Andy Christie is brought on for a Scotland debut in the back row - he’s on for Nick Haining. A proud moment for the Saracens flanker, who has really come on in the last year and a half.

TRY! Scotland 10-26 FRANCE (Jonathan Danty try, 42 minutes)

15:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And just like that, France strike. The ball spills free from Scottish hands on the French 22 and away they play on the counter, Gale Fickou releasing Damian Penaud with a brilliant pass.

Penaud chips ahead and gets a fortuitous bounce into the hands of Jonathan Danty, who arrives on to it with ominous intent and is not even required to breach contact as he charges over.

Melvyn Jaminet adds the conversion and France have the bonus point.

Scotland 10-19 France, 41 minutes

15:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Attacking ball for Scotland first up after the break, but they fumble, and here come France...

Second half begins!

15:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Stuart Hogg restarts proceedings.

Back out there

15:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A return to action in a Scotland jersey for Mark Bennett at half-time - the injury-plagued centre is on for Chris Harris, who has not re-emerged.

But Scotland answered with Rory Darge’s first international try

15:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A first try for Rory Darge on his first start 😍 pic.twitter.com/0GF1QFSLNG — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) February 26, 2022

That brilliant Yoram Moefana score

15:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That was a half of some brilliant rugby from both sides, but particularly France, and perhaps never better than in the build-up to this Yoram Moefana score.

HALF-TIME: SCOTLAND 10-19 FRANCE

15:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(AFP via Getty Images)

TRY! Scotland 10-19 FRANCE (Gael Fickou try, 42 minutes)

15:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another pearler! Jonathan Danty decisively deposits Finn Russell on his rear-end with a brutal bump, and then charges away with angry intensity. France swing the ball wide, Yoram Moefana checking as he takes a bouncing ball but regather momentum.

France look short of numbers as they look to the right, but Gael Fickou will do it himself! He out-runs Nick Haining on the angle, brushes aside Ali Price and just about squeezes over by the corner-flag. Melvyn Jaminet converts - an extremely costly five minutes for Scotland.

Scotland 10-12 France, 40 minutes

15:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France play to width, Yoram Moefana nearly putting Stuart Hogg in trouble with his footwork and then offloading nicely for Melvyn Jaminet, who somehow grasps it with a single hand.

It goes wrong soon after, but France have a penalty from the lineout drive on the right. Cameron Woki is warned for his rather forceful reaction to a Scot’s grasping of his shirt, but there is nothing in the incident to warrant over-turning the penalty. France will attack from on the edge of the Scottish 22 with the final play of the half.

Scotland 10-12 France, 38 minutes

15:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That would have been an all-timer, but Stuart Hogg drops it! It’s a moment of audacious brilliance from Scotland, playing themselves out of trouble, Hogg jinking, Finn Russell dancing and eventually Duhan van der Merwe storms through a great gaping space to breach the line.

He combines with Chris Harris, who has three outside him as he bears down on the last defender. Harris hurls for Hogg, the widest of them, who had the freedom of Edinburgh had he been able to grab a pass that just drifts agonisingly away from him. Oh, what might have been!

Scotland 10-12 France, 37 minutes

14:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nearly again! Finn Russell slithers through a half-hole and produces what looks to be ann outstanding off-load, but it evades Darcy Graham’s hands.

Scotland 10-12 France, 35 minutes

14:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Hands on head from Duhan van der Merwe as he ponders what might have been! Ali Price is ended as he tries to snipe but Scotland then have a knock-on advantage and Finn Russell fizzes a delectable miss ball, with van der Merwe lurking out wide.

Stuart Hogg finds Nick Haining and van der Merwe is thundering along the touchline, but gets ahead of Haining’s pass and can’t gather it as he reaches back. Chance missed.

Scotland 10-12 France, 34 minutes

14:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scotland drive at the maul and then carry close-in. Chris Harris hits a short line off Finn Russell but rather stumbles into a tackle, and Jonathan Danty pilfers the ball back France’s way.

But a knock-on will end Melvyn Jaminet’s hopes of a counter, a dreadful pass from Danty drawing a exasperated shrug from his full-back.

Scotland 10-12 France, 32 minutes

14:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Darge and in charge! Gregory Alldritt gallops forward after a delightful interchange from Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack allows France to attack the space adjacent to the Scottish scrum, but Darge tracks the number eight all the way and is over the top superbly to force him to hold on.

Scotland 10-12 France, 31 minutes

14:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scotland get their maul set-up wrong and the ball slips from Rory Darge’s hand at the back of it.

Scotland 10-12 France, 30 minutes

14:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The momentum of this first half has really swung. France populate a Scottish breakdown with bodies after the restart but Gael Fickou’s fiddling is penalised. A shame for Gregory Alldritt, who was in perfect jackaling position.

TRY! SCOTLAND 10-12 France, 29 minutes

14:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A try on his first Scotland start for Rory Darge! A great strength of the flanker is his ability to change the point of contact at the line, and he does so cleverly here as he hits Ali Price’s pass, stepping subtly inwards to hit a soft shoulder and bash his way over after his fellow forwards had made good dents further infield.

Finn Russell adds the extra two.

No try! Scotland 3-12 France, 28 minutes

14:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Not quite! Just an inch in it but there is a French paw between the ball and the Murrayfield turf. Penalty to Scotland for a high tackle.

They will tap and go...

Try? Scotland 3-12 France, 28 minutes

14:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

How close can Scotland get? Magnus Bradbury carries around the corner to within a metre and Rory Darge then squeezes closer. Space appears alongside the ruck and Ali Price darts for the line, and has he got there? Karl Dickson says no live, so on Scotland play, and Zander Fagerson does get over the line, but with Uini Atonio beneath the ball.

Dickson has decided that the Price grounding requires a further look. Is it down or is it on a French hand?

Scotland 3-12 France, 27 minutes

14:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Penalty to Scotland! It’s a strange incident, Jaminet leaping to try and catch the ball but rather colliding with Sam Skinner, who is trying to slap the ball on. There’s no need for further punishment but Dickson, in consultation with TMO Tom Foley, believes it is right to penalise the French full-back - fair enough. Scotland kick to the corner.

Scotland 3-12 France, 26 minutes

14:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

What has happened here? Scotland look to be about to break through the French defence as Finn Russell fizzes a wide pass, but Melvyn Jaminet gets above his man like a commanding centre-half and heads it away!

Damian Penaud is thus allowed to fly-hack the ball onwards and but for some untidy footwork would have scored. As it is, Duhan van der Merwe knocks on.

Hang on - Karl Dickson wants to check the legality of Jaminet’s challenge...

Scotland 3-12 France, 25 minutes

14:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This time the French lineout goes awry with no illegal intervention from Scotland.

They kick long, and the ball again tumbles into open space, with Duhan van der Merwe latching on and setting off on a merry canter, swatting away Romain Ntamack.

Scotland 3-12 France, 24 minutes

14:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scotland then take the jumper while he is in the air. Penalty to France, though they are also warned to bring the lifted players straight to floor. Harsh - Cameron Woki was engulfed by limbs beneath him virtually as he hit his apex.

Scotland 3-12 France, 23 minutes

14:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Can Scotland launch something from the lineout, then? Stuart McInally arcs a lon throw to Sione Tuipulotu in midfield, but a clever play that tries to then put Ali Price into space behind him goes awry.

Finn Russell again goes to the boot, tickling a grubber in behind, but Melvyn Jaminet is across to cover and clear via a Scottish hand.

Scotland 3-12 France, 21 minutes

14:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Julien Marchand hits his jumper and the drive is strong, but the hooker rather curiously breaks away just as France seem to have really started to force Scotland into hasty retreat. His back-door offload is ambitious, and Antoine Dupont is reading in a different part of the library. Scotland scrum.

And it’s a hefty shunt from the Scottish eight. Uini Atonio goes down under the weight of Pierre Schoeman’s drive and is penalised.

Scotland 3-12 France, 20 minutes

14:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A little bit aimless from France in attack, but Scotland match them with some under-powered exploration and Gael Fickou gets over the ball to win the turnover penalty.

Scotland 3-12 France, 18 minutes

14:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Strong and stable at the set-piece, so Gregory Alldritt flicks the ball away to Antoine Dupont, who hammers down field.

The Scottish return is allowed to bounce but hops eventually into Romain Ntamack’s hands, and France have possession ten metres inside their own half.

Scotland 3-12 France, 16 minutes

14:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This time it is the turn of Scotland to show their extravagant handling touches, with Darcy Graham’s nose also utilised after a quick pass rather collides with the looping wing.

Graham somehow hangs on, and Scotland then explore his right wing. Finn Russell tries to thread something through but doesn’t get it right, and after the ricochets it is decided that it will be a French scrum.

Scotland 3-12 France, 15 minutes

14:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Romain Ntamack hasn’t had the finest start to this game with the boot. After over-cooking his opening kick-off, Ntamack this time drills his clearance too low, and is fortunate that it bounces out of play from a Scottish hand rather than somewhere more dangerous. France then clear more concretely through Antoine Dupont.

TRY! Scotland 3-12 FRANCE (Yoram Moefana try, 13 minutes)

14:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

What handling! Another superb French score!

This is smut. France initially maul and then give it to their backs, who with free flicks and adventure work the ball right across to the touchline. Damian Penaud stays infield and flings another brilliant offload to Cyril Baille, who somehow contorts his body to get an offload away.

Yoram Moefana has tracked the play from the opposite wing and is perfectly placed to gather Baille’s pass and flop over. Delicious rugby.

Scotland 3-7 France, 12 minutes

14:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That is a thing of beauty from Melvyn Jaminet, kicking on the angle from just inside his own half and placing it perfectly to tumble out just 15-or-so from the Scottish line.

That is a 50:22 and it will be France to throw the lineout.

PENALTY! SCOTLAND 3-7 France (Finn Russell penalty, 11 minutes)

14:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

No mistake from the Scotland fly-half. Straight and true.

TRY! Scotland 0-7 FRANCE (Paul Willemse try, 9 minutes)

14:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

What a score! It’s a brilliant break from Dupont to spark it and then the French forwards pour through. Gael Fickou plays scrum-half after Cyril Baille is felled and Paul Willemse is over with a hefty carry close-in from Julien Marchand’s nifty offload.

Melvyn Jaminet converts and France are away.

Scotland 0-0 France, 7 minutes

14:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Finn Russell very nearly fumbles a high bomb and then kicks rather aimlessly. Antoine Dupont gathers, and off he goes!

Oh and how he goes! Dupont skips beyond Darcy Graham, hands off Rory Darge, squares up Ali Price and bumps his off. Darge finally chops him down but still France come...

Missed Penalty! Scotland 0-0 France, 6 minutes

14:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ugly start from Melyvn Jaminet. That’s a simple one for a kicker of his standard and he drags it wide of the left-hand upright. It stays scoreless.

Scotland 0-0 France, 5 minutes

14:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A crossfield kick doesn’t quite work as intended and France are stalled a touch. Antoine Dupont tries to regather the momentum with a dart but Scotland are wise to it, and Rory Darge has his first eye-catching moment, in on the carcass of Cyril Baille and jackaling the ball back.

But Scotland are then penalised, and Melvyn Jaminet will call for the tee.

Scotland 0-0 France, 4 minutes

14:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scrum again. Hardly a fluent opening.

This time it stays up and France will attack to the left from halfway. They give the ball width and Yoram Moefana, jettisoned to the wing, makes metres with a lovely little step, shimmy and shove.

Scotland 0-0 France, 3 minutes

14:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

More instability, and this time a free kick to France for Pierre Schoeman’s rather hurried attempt to put Uini Atonio under early pressure.

Scotland 0-0 France, 2 minutes

14:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A reset first up, and the scrum goes down again after the front rows re-gather themselves. Karl Dickson is content to let Scotland play, and they switch the point of attack but France have Finn Russell well marked.

Russell releases a hurried kick that collides with a French leg and then forward from the hands of Jonathan Danty. Back to the burly blokes for some more shoving.

Scotland 0-0 France, 1 minute

14:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A disastrous start from Romain Ntamack. The French fly-half overcooks the kick-off and it sails on the spring breeze straight out. Scrum Scotland on half-way.

KICK OFF!

14:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scotland vs France is underway!

Match Officials

14:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Taking the whistle this afternoon is England’s Karl Dickson, suitably chatty for a former scrum-half, with compatriot Tom Foley in the TMO truck.

Flower of Scotland

14:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Stuart Hogg smiles as he and his teammates join the crowd in a hearty rendition of “Flower of Scotland”. Can the home side end France’s Grand Slam hopes?

La Marseillaise

14:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Shaun Edwards has his mask on the French coaches’ box as the first notes of “La Marseillaise” ring out. Antoine Dupont’s hair is ruffled by what looks to be a rather bracing breeze, the French captain shaking his teammates alongside him as he readies himself.

Rugby Against Racism and Solidarity with Ukraine

14:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Warm applause and cheers as Murrayfield joins together to mark Rugby against Racism and show their support for Ukraine.

And the hosts...

14:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Also in a circle are Scotland, leaving France waiting on the pitch as they deliver their last messages in the dressing room. Stuart Hogg leads them out past the Auld Alliance Trophy.

Out come the players

14:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France assemble themselves in the tunnel behind captain Antoine Dupont, again wearing those rather fetching white jackets with tricolor left sleeve. They gather in a circle, arms around shoulders for a final chat. Judging by the “Allez Les Bleus” chants in the warm-up, there are more than a handful of French supporters that have travelled.

Scotland vs France

14:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gregor Townsend wants Scotland to seize Six Nations ‘last chance’ against France

Scotland vs France

14:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Can Scotland knock France off course again?

14:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

In each of the last two campaigns, Scotland have played spoilsport to French hopes, first derailing their momentum at Murrayfield two years ago before sealing the Six Nations crown for Wales with victory in Paris in the delayed denouement of last year’s competition.

What chance on a three-peat today? Certainly Scotland’s injuries do not help, Gregor Townsend’s pack shorn as it is of several likely starters. The hosts would also be fortunate to receive the sort of generosity that Mohamed Haouas provided with his foolish punch of Jamie Ritchie 24 months ago, or Brice Dulin’s decision to keep the ball infield last time these two met, curious interventions that proved key in enabling Scottish victories.

If they are to France have led at half-time in all but one of their last 30 games (that Murrayfield encounter being the sole exception) and are beginning to show the second half composure to carry through those hot starts, but Fabien Galthie’s side are certainly more brittle in the second 40 minutes. If Scotland can stay in it and Murrayfield begins to roar…

Your Scotland team are in the house 🏠#AsOne pic.twitter.com/IfgEKNelf8 — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) February 26, 2022

Player to Watch – Gael Fickou

14:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gael Fickou’s maturation from young tearaway to steady midfield hand has been as much of a key to this France side’s development as the young stars who more often take the headlines. Still only 27, Fickou is nearing 70 caps and is such a beautifully balanced player at either 12 or 13. He has taken on additional defensive responsibilities since Shaun Edwards’ arrival into the French set-up and only grown into the role.

There was some thought that it may be Fickou who would be moved to the wing to cover for the absent Gabin Villiere, reprising a stop-gap strategy that has to some extent worked in the past. But such is his importance to this French side that Fickou remains in the centres, presenting diverse threats outside of Jonathan Danty, and that will be key if the visitors are to unlock the Steve Tandy-drilled defence.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Player to Watch – Finn Russell

13:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The former Scotland scrum-half Rory Lawson this week suggested that Scotland felt they might have just found a couple of chinks in the French armour thanks to a little bit of inside knowledge from Finn Russell. The Racing 92 fly-half takes on some familiar Top 14 foes with some apparent tricks up his sleeve.

The indications are that Scotland are prepared to play with some adventure. Russell has had an up-and-down tournament so far, seizing the moment against England but then struggling against Wales. It seems likely that the pack in front of him will be on the back foot so it may be a day that will require a bit of Russell conjuring if Scotland are to again knock France off track.

(Getty Images)

Player to Watch – Uini Atonio

13:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There was a thought that Fabien Galthie may hand a recall to Mohamed Haouas for this game, with the tighthead remaining a favourite of the French head coach even after his right hand connected so decisively with the cheek of Jamie Ritchie in this fixture two years ago. Haouas is available for the first time this tournament having concluded his interactions with the French legal system over a number of break-ins in 2014 – the 27-year-old Montpellier prop has received a suspended sentence.

That he has not returned is down largely to two excellent performances from Uini Atonio and Demba Bamba in combination against Ireland. It is, of course, hard to miss a player of Atonio’s sheer mass but there is so much more to the prop’s game than simply size, with his scrummaging increasingly a refined force and his ability to get around the park always underrated.

He may not be quite the distributor or breakdown threat as front-row colleagues Julien Marchand and Cyril Baille, but it was Atonio’s carries that made significant dents in the build-up to the two French scores a fortnight ago.

Support for Ukraine

13:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

🇺🇦 Scottish Rugby joins its fellow @SixNationsRugby unions showing wholehearted support for the people of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/ehNrC48L4g — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) February 26, 2022

Player to watch – Rory Darge

13:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It would have been a massive afternoon for Rory Darge before Hamish Watson was ruled out, but without his running-mate the flanker making a first Scotland start takes on a role of even more importance. Darge has been outstanding for Glasgow this season but this represents a sizeable step-up, though he will relish an unexpected opportunity to start in his favoured seven shirt.

If Scotland are to have a chance they will have to slow French ball, something Darge is exceptionally proficient at, among many other qualities. His footwork through contact should trouble the visitors’ defence and with Watson out, Darge will have to produce the sort of high-class performance of which he is eminently capable. This could be the first glimpse of a potential star.

“Rory punches above his weight, just like Hamish,” Townsend said of Darge this week. “He is a unique player. His ability to break tackles, his ability to jackal, his work-rate and his unflappability, we first saw that when he came into the camp last year.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Team News – France

13:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There is just a single swap for France from the side that beat Ireland. Jonathan Danty is back from injury to again provide plenty of muscle, but Gabin Villiere is ruled out with a rather painful sounding sinus issue – the wing may be back for Round Four and Five.

That necessitates a backline reshuffle. Fabien Galthie does not fully trust any of the other wings in his squad and has in the past pushed Gael Fickou out to cover any wing absentees. However with France keen to keep their defensive captain in the midfield this year, it is Yoram Moefana who makes the move wing to compensate for the loss of Villiere. Moefana has played on the wing on occasion at Bordeaux.

Elsewhere, it’s a case of copy, paste, with the power-paced bench that made a real impact against Ireland again primed with six forwards.

France XV: Baille, Marchand, Atonio; Woki, Willemse; Cros, Jelonch, Alldritt; Dupont, Ntamack; Moefana, Danty, Fickou, Penaud; Jaminet

Substitutes: Mauvaka, Gros, Bamba, Taofifenua, Flament, Cretin; Lucu, Ramos.

Team News - Scotland

13:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The two weeks since their defeat to Wales could hardly have been more unfriendly for Scotland,. Rory Sutherland and Jonny Gray are particularly notable absentees in the tight five, while Cameron Redpath’s rotten injury luck has continued – the centre will require surgery on what is reportedly a bulging disc in his neck.

To complicate matters further, Matt Fagerson has not quite proved his fitness after going off in the first half of the defeat to Wales. And then, on match eve, Hamish Watson tested positive to cause Gregor Townsend’s best laid plans to be further altered.

Rory Darge, on his first Six Nations start, shifts across to his preferred openside spot, with Nick Haining promoted from the bench to provide a different sort of blindside presence. Sam Skinner shifts a row forward with Magnus Bradbury filling the number eight shirt.

Behind the scrum it is as you were, with Sione Tuipulotu retained at 12. Among the substitutes, there is a pleasing return for another oft-injured centre in Mark Bennett, in a Scotland squad for the first time since 2018, while Oli Kebble, Jamie Hodgson and Nick Haining are also back amongst things. Andy Christie awaits a debut having been called-up after Watson’s positive test.

Scotland XV: Schoeman, McInally, Fagerson; Skinner, Gilchrist; Haining, Darge, Bradbury; Price, Russell; van der Merwe, Tuipulotu, Harris, Graham; Hogg

Substitutes: Turner, Kebble, Nel, Hodgson, Christie; White, Kinghorn, Bennett.

Your Scotland team for Saturday’s @SixNationsRugby clash with France has been confirmed.



Hear from Gregor Townsend as he gives an insight into the team selected.



Team news & interview: https://t.co/e8LGmx2LcO#AsOne pic.twitter.com/iYND8vwJLC — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) February 24, 2022

Scotland vs France: Who else is playing today?

13:33 , Sarah Rendell

Fans aren’t only being treated to a huge clash with Scotland vs France, they will also be able to dig into England vs Wales today.

The match at Twickenham kicks off at 4.45pm so supporters will be able to watch both matches.

All the team news is up and the coaches have spoken about the big match with whoever losing most likely out of the running to win this year. Both England and Wales have lost a match already with the former being defeated by Scotland and the latter losing to Ireland.

For all the information on the England match, click here:

Is England vs Wales on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Scotland vs France: Watson out

13:22 , Sarah Rendell

Scotland will give France a good match in Murrayfield but they will be without one of their best ball carriers as Hamish Watson has tested positive.

Two backroom staff in the Scottish camp have also tested positive and they are all isolating in line with Scotland’s guidance.

It’s a huge loss for Scotland, Watson hasn’t missed a tackle in the tournament since 2019. That means he has made 163 tackles in a row which is a mad statistic! Nick Haining comes into the side and it will be a tough test for the player to fill his shoes but a good opportunity to prove himself.

We shall see how he gets on in under an hour’s time.

Scotland flanker Hamish Watson has returned a positive Covid test and will not play in the Guinness Six Nations match against France tomorrow. — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) February 25, 2022

Scotland vs France: Recent history

13:12 , Sarah Rendell

Scotland are bidding to defeat France for the third year in a row after wins in 2020 and 2021. The Scots haven’t had three consecutive Six Nations victories against Le Blues since the 1950s.

The 2021 win was the first time Scotland had beaten France in Paris in 22 years. So all the recent history is pointing a Scotland victory.

However, after an impressive start to the campaign against England Scotland fell off against Wales. Whereas France had an average performance against Italy but had spectacular match against Ireland to keep their Grand Slam hopes alive.

So it’s all the play for and could go either way, kick-off at 2.15pm.

Scotland vs France: What have the head coaches said?

13:02 , Sarah Rendell

France will be looking for revenge as Scotland stopped them from claiming the 2021 Six Nations title.

The French coach Fabien Galthie has spoken about the threat they pose and what his team will keep an eye out for. He said: “Scotland will field very powerful threequarters with a very direct game, based around (Finn) Russell.

“There will be a lot at stake in terms of physical dominance. It will be crucial to stand up blow for blow to their backs, who are very quick and strong, and with their two wingers who are walking on water at the moment.

“Scotland is our only defeat at home in France. They are a team that gives us problems and we are aware of the level that we will have to be able to put in all sectors of the game to compete.”

And Scotland’s Gregor Townsend has been honest and said if they lose they are out of the trophy race.

“We believe in our team but it is our last chance to be in the race for a trophy at the end of the season,” Townsend said. “We believe in our group so we have to put everything into this at the weekend and deliver what we’re capable of delivering.”

(PA Wire)

Scotland vs France: Team news

12:53 , Sarah Rendell

Scotland have made four changes from their defeat Wales two weeks ago.

There were three tactical changes as Zander Fagerson, Rory Darge and Magnus Bradbury came into the team and Gregor Townsend was forced to make another as Hamish Watson tested positive for Covid.

Nick Haining comes into the starting XV with Andy Christie on the bench.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg (captain); Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ali Price; Pierre Schoeman, Stuart McInally, Zander Fagerson, Sam Skinner, Grant Gilchrist, Nick Haining, Rory Darge, Magnus Bradbury.

Replacements: George Turner, Oli Kebble, WP Nel, Jamie Hodgson, Andy Christie, Ben White, Blair Kinghorn, Mark Bennett.

Meanwhile, France have made one change from their victory over Ireland. Jonathan Danty comes back into the side in the centre with Yoram Moefana moving to the wing as Gabin Villiere is injured.

France: Melvyn Jaminet; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Yoram Moefana; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (captain); Cyril Baille, Julian Marchand, Uini Atonio, Cameron Woki, Paul Willemse, Francois Cros, Anthony Jelonch, Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Demba Bamba, Romain Taofifenua, Thibaud Flament, Dylan Cretin, Maxime Lucu, Thomas Ramos.

Scotland vs France

12:46 , Lawrence Ostlere

Gregor Townsend’s side welcome the 2022 Championship favourites to Murrayfield hoping to spring a surprise for a third straight time. The hosts have got the better of Les Bleus on the last two occasions but the French pose a fearsome threat this time around.

Fresh from opening wins over Italy and then Ireland, confidence is high that a first title since 2010 is on the cards. Centre Jonathan Danty returns to the side in the only personnel change from the team that defeated the Irish in Paris, with Gabin Villiere ruled out with a fractured sinus.

After defeat in Cardiff last time out, victory over France is essential if the Scots are to back up their pre-tournament promise with silverware. Flanker Rory Darge makes his first start in the pack with Magnus Bradbury and Zander Fagerson also included in three changes.