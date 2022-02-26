Scotland vs France LIVE! Six Nations 2022 rugby match stream, latest score and updates today

Murrayfield has not always been a happy hunting ground for France in the Six Nations... (Getty Images)

Scotland vs France - LIVE!

Round three of the 2022 Six Nations kicks off at Murrayfield this afternoon, where the hosts will hope to extinguish the last remaining Grand Slam bid.

After opening their campaign by easing past Italy, favourites France claimed a vital win over chief rivals Ireland in Paris last time out - a result that most saw as a huge step towards their first title since 2010.

But Fabien Galthie and Les Bleus won’t need reminding of their capacity to come up short against today’s opponents Scotland, who are looking to get back on track after following their Calcutta Cup defeat of England with a disappointing loss in Wales.

France’s Grand Slam dream fell apart disastrously in Edinburgh two years ago, when prop Mohamed Haouas was sent off for punching Jamie Ritchie.

They also still had a shot at ending their championship drought in the final fixture last year, only for Duhan van der Merwe’s last-gasp try to seal a first victory for Scotland in Paris since 1999.

Rory Darge has been handed a first start by Gregor Townsend today, while Magnus Bradbury and Zander Fagerson also come in as France welcome back imposing centre Jonathan Danty.

Follow Scotland vs France in the Six Nations LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below...

Scotland vs France latest news

Kick-off time: 2.15pm GMT, Murrayfield

How to watch: BBC

Scotland team news: Watson out with Covid

France team news: Danty returns in centre

Prediction: France win to keep Grand Slam hopes intact

France team news

12:40 , Matt Verri

It’s mixed news for France, with flying Toulon wing Gabin Villière - who notched a stylish hat-trick against Italy on opening weekend - sidelined due to a sinus fracture suffered against Ireland and Mathieu Jalibert nursing a thigh complaint.

However, centre Jonathan Danty is fit again after an ankle issue and lines up alongside Gael Fickou in midfield in the only change from the win over Ireland, with Yoram Moefana shifted out to the wing.

France XV: Jaminet, Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Moefana, Ntamack, Dupont; Baille, Marchand, Atonio, Woki, Willemse, Cros, Jelonch, Alldritt.

Replacements: Mauvaka, Gros, Bamba, Taofifenua, Flament, Cretin, Lucu, Ramos

Scotland team news

12:28 , Matt Verri

Scotland will be without Hamish Watson, who was ruled out with Covid on the eve of the match

Nick Haining comes into the team, while Scotland hand a first senior international start to Rory Darge this weekend - the Glasgow flanker made his debut off the bench against Wales.

Magnus Bradbury also comes into the back row to replace the injured Matt Fagerson, with Sam Skinner moving to the second row to cover for the absent Jonny Gray, who will miss the rest of the tournament due to injury.

Zander Fagerson is also preferred to WP Nel at tight-head prop.

Scotland - whose backline is unchanged - are also without the likes of Scott Cummings, Cameron Redpath and Rory Sutherland, though Mark Bennett makes the matchday squad for the first time since 2018.

Scotland XV: Hogg, Graham, Harris, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe, Russell, Price; Schoeman, McInally, Z Fagerson, Skinner, Gilchrist, Darge, Haining, Bradbury

Replacements: Turner, Kebble, Nel, Hodgson, Christie, White, Kinghorn, Bennett

How to watch Scotland vs France

12:18 , Matt Verri

TV channel: Scotland vs France is being broadcast live free-to-air on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 1.15pm.

Live stream: Fans can also watch the game unfold live online via the BBC website or iPlayer.

Good afternoon!

12:07 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Scotland vs France, as the third weekend of the Six Nations gets underway.

Scotland are back at Murrayfield for the first time since their opening win over England, but they were edged out by Wales in Cardiff two weeks ago.

France will not doubt be full of confidence, beating Ireland last time out to keep their Grand Slam hopes alive.

We’ll have all the latest news and build-up right here, ahead of kick-off at 2:15pm GMT from Murrayfield.