Scotland vs Fiji LIVE rugby: Latest score and updates from autumn international

Scotland players arrive at Murrayfield to face Fiji (Getty Images)
Scotland players arrive at Murrayfield to face Fiji (Getty Images)

Scotland will hope to bounce back from their painful defeat to Australia as they take on Fiji in their second autumn international this afternoon.

Blair Kinghorn had the chance to score the match-winning penalty against Australia at Murrayfield last weekend but pulled his kick wide as the hosts were beaten. Kinghorn has been backed to bounce back following his miss, which came after the fly-half scored a sensational try in his outing as starting No 10 in the absence of Finn Russell - although Kinghorn has been replaced in the starting line-up by Adam Hastings for today’s clash with the Pacific island nation.

“It’s important that we get behind him because he did a lot of stuff really well. I back Blair,” said Jamie Ritchie following his first match as captain. “I’ve seen what he can do week in and week out. I’m confident he will bounce back and be great next week.”

Follow all the action as Scotland take on Fiji at Murrayfield with our blog:

Scotland vs Fiji latest updates

  • Scotland host Fiji at Murrayfield in the second of their autumn internationals

  • Kick-off is at 1pm GMT

  • Scotland narrowly lost their opener to Australia last weekend as Blair Kinghorn missed penalty

  • Kinghorn has been backed by teammates and coach but Adam Hastings starts at fly half today

TRY! SCOTLAND 5-0 Fiji (George Turner try, 7 minutes)

13:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Slowly it gets-a-moving and George Turner is over!

Scotland 0-0 Fiji, 5 minutes

13:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Better at the maul from Scotland, and advantage coming. Freedom, then, with which to explore the wider channels, but Fiji handle Stuart Hogg and force Chris Harris into a hurried grubber - which goes all of three metres. Back for the penalty; back into that right-hand corner for, presumably, a rumble for the line.

Scotland 0-0 Fiji, 4 minutes

13:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Vinaya Habosi steps in on the flank with Albert Tuisue pushed up to fill the Fijian second row. A hard charge from Waisea Nayacalevu gives Kini Murimurivalu enough space to clear with his left peg, which is normally cultured, but here rather hacks at the ball. Scotland lineout inside the Fiji 22.

Scotland 0-0 Fiji, 2 minutes

13:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A tidy enough lineout from Scotland, but the maul doesn’t quite form as hoped, so wider they will have to go. As they sweep back to the right, space begins to open on the edge for Darcy Graham, but Frank Lomani snares an ankle. Graham’s infield offload ends up in Fijian hands, and appears to travel forward, too - Fiji scrum five out from their own line.

Scotland 0-0 Fiji, 1 minute

13:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Stuart Hogg’s kick off drops into the hands of Kini Murimurivalu, who beats the first defender, but is handled shortly thereafter. Darcy Graham claims Frank Lomani’s first skyward hoist, and Fiji then infringe at a midfield ruck.

Quick tap! An injection of tempo immediately from Ali Price, and Fiji fail to retreat the required ten before making a tackle.

Yellow card! Blimey - 80 seconds into Ratu Leone Rotuisolia’s international debut and the lock is off for ten minutes on the naughty step. “It’s cynical,” says referee Nic Berry - Scotland opt to kick to the corner with Fiji’s pack down to seven.

Off we go

13:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right, Scotland to kick everything off. There’s the peep of Nic Berry’s whistle...

The Cibi

13:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The rest of the Fijian squad form a semi-circle around Levani Botia, who leads the Cibi, marching forward in fighting stance and laying down the gauntlet. They’ll fancy this, Fiji - can they deepen Scotland’s worries?

Anthems

13:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Waisea looks to the heavens, eyes closed, as he sings “Meda Dau Doka”. Api Ratuniyarawa clasps his great right fist across his heart.

The piper on the roof leads Murrayfield into “Flower of Scotland”, Jamie Ritchie sending a kiss to the stands after the final line.

Match Officials

12:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia’s Nic Berry has the whistle this afternoon, by the way, with compatriot Brett Cronan ready to assist as the TMO. There has been plenty said in the build-up to this autumn about the importance of managing the referee - officials have been urged to prioritise “safety, space and pace” during November.

Here come the teams

12:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Waisea Nayacalevu, who has preferred to be know by his first name during his time in France, heads the Fijian line opposite Jamie Ritchie, who leads Scotland out of the tunnel. A wet morning in Edinburgh means that Murrayfield has been slightly slow to fill, but the fans are streaming in now.

Princess Anne has made her way safely in, clad in a deep-blue double-breasted coat - she’ll share pleasantries with both sides ahead of kick-off. More Scottish royalty - the brass band launch into a cherry rendition of a song by The Proclaimers.

Scotland vs Fiji

12:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Scottish players have disappeared down the tunnel, ready to strap on the last bits of tape and steel themselves for the contest. Fiji follow them in, breaking into a half-jog. Vern Cotter is hoping that his side can improve within structure to allow themselves to play the unstructured stuff at which they excel. The Fijian Drua developed as the Super Rugby season went on, and there are plenty in Cotter’s pack with high-level European experience. Let’s see how they go - kick-off isn’t far away at all...

Gregor Townsend speaks to Amazon Prime

12:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“You work on things that you need to improve from the previous week but it is a new group. We have focussed on ourselves.

On his returnees: “They are very keen to play, they missed out last week. Some of them are very experienced like Stuart Hogg and Chris Harris, some like Cameron Redpath, it’s his first game at Murrayfield. We are excited to watch them play.

“They have picked more of a running team. We have to create errors in their game through our defence, squeeze them into their half at times. When we have the ball, we have to be accurate - they are the best team in the world with turnover ball.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

The return of Vern

12:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

For those who enjoy win percentages, defeat to Australia last week dropped Gregor Townsend’s to 52.54% - below the record mark for a Scottish coach of 52.78% achieved by his predecessor, who is back at Murrayfield this afternoon.

Vern Cotter deserves plenty of credit for stabilising Scottish rugby during his time in charge, and there are plenty who feel his departure might have been a touch premature.

“We need to approach the game with a lot of humility,” Cotter said this week. “We are a tier 2 team playing a tier 1 team that had a game already in their bag.“We are slowly getting together but we want to get learnings from this plus we have the Rugby World Cup next year so it is really important that we put ourselves up against a very good team and I’m sure from we will come away with individual and collective improvements to be made.”

Scotland’s backline replenished

12:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Adam Hastings, Scotland’s own new number ten, has been going rather well for Gloucester, of course. You’d suggest Gregor Townsend will be hoping his fly-half can take control of the game, forcing Fiji to play in dangerous areas and strike when Scotland have their chances. While there are a couple from the starting side last week unfortunate to miss out this, Ollie Smith particularly, the England-based quartet should solidify Townsend’s backline, and it’s nice to see Cameron Redpath fit for international duty - if Scotland are to press ahead without Finn Russell, the Bath playmaker may have to emerge as a key figure.

A new face at number ten...

12:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Plenty of reason to be excited about the Vilimoni Botitu fly-half experiment. He is an incredibly gifted player, like many in this Fijian side, but what has stood out in his career to date has been his ability to marry those gifts with real accuracy and dependability. It is a gamble installing the 24-year-old at a position at which he has little top-level experience, but he has a balanced skillset and should present intriguing options in attack to go with superb defensive acumen.

I fancy Frank Lomani may take duties from the tee - but Fiji occasionally have something different up their sleeve, so we’ll see.

Team News - Fiji

12:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The eye-catching news in the Fiji selection comes at fly-half, where Vilimoni Botitu is surprisingly stationed. The former sevens star usually calls inside centre home and has been an uber-consistent performer for Castres over the last couple of seasons, but has limited experience at ten – how he performs will be fascinating.

Up front, there’s a debut for Ratu Leone Rotuisolia in the second row, one of a number of younger figures in the squad who impressed for the Fijian Drua in Super Rugby last year, while the back row looks mighty punchy indeed, with Viliame Mata fit to stomp around familiar Edinburgh turf.

Two more potential first-cappers are on the bench – prop Livai Natave and utility back Sireli Maqala, silkily skilled and unsurprisingly rather liked by Vern Cotter.

Fiji XV: E Mawi, S Matavesi, M Saulo; T Mayanavanua, RTL Rotuisolia; A Tuisue, L Botia, V Mata; F Lomani, V Botitu; V Habosi, K Ravouvou, W Nayacalevu (capt.), S Tuicuvu; K Murimurivalu.

Replacements: T Ikanivere, LNatave, L Tagi, A Ratuniyarawa, K Kamikamica; P Matawalu, T Tela, S Maqala.

Team News - Scotland

12:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Having made do with a slightly slimmer squad last week for the out-of-window curtain-raiser against Australia, Gregor Townsend can select from a full complement this week. Stuart Hogg is back at full-back, Cam Redpath and Chris Harris form a new midfield and Adam Hastings takes the place of Blair Kinghorn at fly-half, hoping to press for a longer-term starting berth with Finn Russell absent.

Dave Cherry has suffered a hamstring injury and has been forced to withdraw from the squad, so George Turner is in at hooker, while Richie Gray makes his first Scotland start since 2017 in the second row. Murphy Walker awaits a debut as the replacement tighthead.

Scotland XV: P Schoeman, G Turner, Z Fagerson; R Gray, G Gilchrist; J Ritchie (capt.), H Watson, M Fagerson; A Price, A Hastings; D van der Merwe, C Redpath, C Harris, D Graham; S Hogg.

Replacements: E Ashman, R Sutherland, M Walker, J Gray, J Dempsey; B White, B Kinghorn, S Tuipulotu.

Scotland looking to ‘impose our game’ on Fiji

12:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

One wonders quite how Scotland’s performance last weekend might have been received had Blair Kinghorn filed a better flight plan for his potential match-winner, but such is life in professional sport that a narrow defeat only served to deepen the sighs of the more pessimitic Scottish fans fearing a fruitless autumn.

Jamie Ritchie, a new skipper navigating his first campaign in the top leadership role, has challenged his side to put their “best foot forward”.

Jamie Ritchie captains Scotland again this afternoon (Getty Images)
Jamie Ritchie captains Scotland again this afternoon (Getty Images)

Scotland vs Fiji

12:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

To Murrayfield, and a mighty intriguing little encounter. Scotland rather stuttered out against Australia, with neither result nor crowd quite what the Scottish union would have hoped for.

This should be a chance for Gregor Townsend’s side to right their campaign and take more strides forward, but they will be wary of a funky Fijian side, guided by a familiar face, that are more than capable of spoiling the Scottish afternoon.

Scotland vs Fiji

11:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We’ve already had a pulsating day of drama in Auckland, where New Zealand and England have scraped into the World Cup final, and now it is over to the men to take up the charge.

It really is a hectic autumn ahead, five weeks chock full of international rugby with the action kicking off in earnest today after that Edinburgh hors d’oeuvre seven days ago. Let’s get to it...

Autumn internationals take centre stage with elite rugby firmly in sport’s spotlight

Scotland vs Fiji

11:29 , Lawrence Ostlere

