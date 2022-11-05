Scotland vs Fiji LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from autumn international

Scotland are aiming to bounce back from defeat to Australia last weekend (Getty Images)

Scotland will hope to bounce back from their painful defeat to Australia as they take on Fiji in their second autumn international this afternoon.

Blair Kinghorn had the chance to score the match-winning penalty against Australia at Murrayfield last weekend but pulled his kick wide as the hosts were beaten. Kinghorn has been backed to bounce back following his miss, which came after the fly-half scored a sensational try in his outing as starting No 10 in the absence of Finn Russell - although Kinghorn has been replaced in the starting line-up by Adam Hastings for today’s clash with the Pacific island nation.

“It’s important that we get behind him because he did a lot of stuff really well. I back Blair,” said Jamie Ritchie following his first match as captain. “I’ve seen what he can do week in and week out. I’m confident he will bounce back and be great next week.”

Follow all the action as Scotland take on Fiji at Murrayfield with our blog:

Scotland vs Fiji latest updates

Scotland host Fiji at Murrayfield in the second of their autumn internationals

Kick-off is at 1pm GMT

Scotland narrowly lost their opener to Australia last weekend as Blair Kinghorn missed penalty

Kinghorn has been backed by teammates and coach but Adam Hastings starts at fly half today

Scotland vs Fiji

11:29 , Lawrence Ostlere

Scotland will hope to bounce back from their painful defeat to Australia as they take on Fiji in their second autumn international this afternoon.

Blair Kinghorn had the chance to score the match-winning penalty against Australia at Murrayfield last weekend but pulled his kick wide as the hosts were beaten. Kinghorn has been backed to bounce back following his miss, which came after the fly-half scored a sensational try in his outing as starting No 10 in the absence of Finn Russell - although Kinghorn has been replaced in the starting line-up by Adam Hastings for today’s clash with the Pacific island nation.

“It’s important that we get behind him because he did a lot of stuff really well. I back Blair,” said Jamie Ritchie following his first match as captain. “I’ve seen what he can do week in and week out. I’m confident he will bounce back and be great next week.”