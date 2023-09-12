Is Scotland vs England on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch 150th anniversary clash

Scotland take on England in a special friendly meeting to mark the 150th anniversary of the first international fixture between the two nations.

The 1872 encounter is recognised by Fifa as football’s first-ever official international match, with 4,000 fans filing into the West of Scotland Cricket Club in Glasgow.

There should be a great many more at Hampden Park for the latest renewal of the old rivalry, with Scotland continuing a fine recent run with a 3-0 victory against Cyprus on Friday to extend their advantage at the top of Euro 2024 qualifying Group A

England’s qualifying winning streak, meanwhile,was ended by a 1-1 draw against Ukraine in Wroclaw.

When is Scotland vs England?

Scotland vs England is due to kick off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday 12 September at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on Channel 4, with coverage from 7pm BST. A free live stream will also be available on the Channel 4 website and app.

Team news

Scotland impressed against Cyprus, but Steve Clarke could use this opportunity to shuffle his pack, with Stuart Armstrong a possible midfield starter and Lyndon Dykes in the mix further forward. Having earned a first call up ahead of the Cyprus game, English-born Newcastle midfielder Elliot Anderson was forced to pull out with an injury.

Gareth Southgate has ruled out sweeping changes to his England side, suggesting it would be “ridiculous” to “over experiment” against a strong Scottish side. That said, Southgate could still use this as a chance to give Chelsea defender Levi Colwill a senior debut.

Predicted line-ups

Scotland XI: Gunn; Porteous, Hendry, Tierney; Patterson, S Armstrong, McGregor, Robertson; McTominay, McGinn; Dykes.

England XI: Pickford; Trippier, Maguire, Colwill, Chilwell; Gallagher, Rice, Bellingham; Foden, Kane, Rashford.

Odds

Scotland win 7/2

Draw 13/5

England win 3/4

Prediction

Scotland celebrate the occasion with a narrow victory. Scotland 2-1 England.