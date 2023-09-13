Scotland vs England player ratings: Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden shine in victory

Jude Bellingham scored one and played a role in England's other two goals - Getty Images/Stu Forster

England beat Scotland 3-1 in Glasgow in a friendly on Tuesday night. This is how Telegraph Sport rated the England and Scotland players.

Scotland

Angus Gunn – 7/10

No chance with the flurry of first-half goals. Earlier in the match did well denying Eze and Bellingham. Was playing against the manager who gave him England Under-21 cap before switching.

Ryan Porteous – 6/10

Excellent covering run to deny Kane a run on goal, showing his pace over short distance. Was part of a very high Scotland back line.

Jack Hendry – 6/10

Good defensive work to clear Walker cross when England were putting pressure on Scotland’s goal. Jordan Henderson’s team-mate at Al-Ettifaq was kept very busy.

Kieran Tierney – 5/10

Good battle against Walker as the Manchester City full-back raided down his side of the Scotland defence. But was part of the chaotic defending that saw England score twice quickly.

Brentford player started at wing-back but was soon enough slipping back into a flat-back five and had plenty of defensive work. Would have liked to have got up the pitch more.

Kept the ball in Scottish possession from his position at the base of midfield but it increasingly got busy in his area of the pitch.

Billy Gilmour (R) in action against Marcus Rashford - Reuters/Lee Smith

Callum McGregor – 6/10

Had plenty of energy from centre-midfield and pressed high up the pitch to put pressure on England’s back line, which was an important role before England’s goals.

Part of the fightback in the second half with his pace while dribbling. Was his error that gifted the second goal of the night to Bellingham. 6

Lifted crowd with runs, making ground forwards from midfield and trying to carry his team up the pitch. With Euros in sight will be important player next year.

Scott McTominay – 5/10

Plays further forward for Scotland compared to his Manchester United role but struggled for clear-cut chances as he supported the lone-striker. Good physical presence.

Che Adams – 5/10

Was the first line of defence for Scotland and got through plenty of work with the hope of being on the end of a chance when they attacked but it was a tough evening for him.

Subs: Dykes 60 (Gilmour), Christie 60 (Adams), Armstrong 82 (Tierney), Ferguson 82 (McGinn), Jack 90 (McGregor), Patterson 90 (Hickey).

Not used: McCrorie (g), Clark (g), Souttar, McKenna, Nisbit, McLean, Shankland

England

First goalkeeper change in a year under Southgate. Not at fault for Maguire own goal. He did not have a lot to do but his distribution was good when the ball was live.

Two starts during this international break, he adds plenty to England’s attack and could have scored with a volley that flew wide. Involved in opener.

Kyle Walker was at his dynamic best from right back - Getty Images/Michael Regan

Quietly effective at centre-back, never flustered and excellent with his positioning. Has been a good international break for him in the absence of John Stones.

Second cap after making his debut five years ago, good challenges in area and will be happy with his performance after being rewarded for his Brighton form.

Playing at left-back, which is an important role for him as Southgate gets left short when there is an injury to Shaw or Chilwell. Tidy on the ball and good corners.

Won the ball in front of the back line and had plenty of energy in his second start in four days. Takes on a lot of the defensive responsibility.

Kept the ball moving and will get better with more games under his belt, as he got caught a couple of times and was booked for a heavy tackle.

Excellent finish to open the scoring. Started on the right flank but can pop up in any position with well-timed runs into the penalty area. Took his chance in the line-up well.

Jude Bellingham – 9/10

What a celebration when he scored. It matched his performance which was full of runs into dangerous areas. Part of build-up to opener too and superb assist for Kane.

Marcus Rashford – 7/10

His pass split the Scotland defence for the opener. His run were intelligent, always on the shoulder of the last defender and often timed to break the offside trap. Faded second half. 7

Harry Kane – 7/10

Started dropping deep to get into the game and kept possession for England and eventually rewarded with goal.

Subs: Maguire 45 (Guehi), Eze 72 (Foden), Saka 72 (Rashford), Wilson 84 (Kane), Gallagher 84 (Bellingham).

Not used: Johnstone (g), Pickford (g), Chilwell, Henderson, Tomori, Colwill, Maddison, Nketiah.

