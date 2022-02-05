Scotland vs England LIVE: Six Nations rugby score and latest updates from Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield

Follow live coverage as Scotland host England in what promises to be a thrilling Six Nations contest at Murrayfield.

Saturday’s hosts have won three of the last four meetings between the two old rivals and while bookmakers are backing England to win this time, it is long been known as a fixture full of pitfalls. For the visitors Tom Curry steps in as captain after injury ruled Owen Farrell and Courtney Lawes out of contention with the 23-year-old back row becoming the country’s youngest skipper since Will Carling in 1988. Marcus Smith has held off the challenge of George Ford to continue at fly-half in what is an attacking selection from head coach Eddie Jones.

The swirling wind and driving rain forecast for the game should play into Scottish hands with Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg well versed in the nuances of kicking in difficult conditions at Murrayfield. Jones insists the stage is set for Gregor Townsend’s team, but also wonders if they can deliver. “It’s the first time I’ve had the experience of going up there when Scotland have been red-hot favourites. They’re expected to win,” Jones said ahead of this one.

Follow all the latest updates and analysis in the live blog below:

Scotland vs England

Six Nations match kicks off at 4.45pm GMT

Ireland beat Wales 29-7 in championship opener

Finn Russell vs Marcus Smith

16:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Two of the most naturally gifted fly-halves in rugby, the duel between Finn Russell and Marcus Smith could be blockbuster:

Breaking down the Finn Russell vs Marcus Smith fly-half battle

Scotland vs England

16:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It sounds like the rain isn’t coming down too heavily at the moment at Murrayfield, though it is a little blustery. England tamed the tempest on their last visit to Edinburgh two years ago - how might the conditions impact affairs this afternoon?

Team News - England

16:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

After weeks of injury misfortune it is a very different team named by Eddie Jones than the England head coach might have liked, but the Australian still has oodles of ability and versatility throughout his 23. With first and second choice captains Owen Farrell and Courtney Lawes among those ailing, Tom Curry steps up to become England’s youngest captain since Will Carling in 1988, returned to openside flanker after his autumn at eight.

Alongside him in the back-row are the explosive Sam Simmonds and Lewis Ludlam, who will have high workloads. Nick Isiekwe is back in favour and adds significant spring and lineout ability without Lawes and Jonny Hill, with Isiekwe promoted above bench stalwart Charlie Ewels.

Behind the scrum there is plenty of fizz – Marcus Smith’s sizzle stands out but he is an underrated game manager who will need to get the basics right in inclement conditions on Six Nations debut. There are distributors and pace aplenty throughout a backline formed of interchangeable pieces. Elliot Daly starts at outside centre for the first time since 2016; Freddie Steward’s pillar solidity at the back may be key, even on his first away international start.

On the bench, a couple of high-profile returnees: George Ford has earned a recall after Farrell’s injury after outstanding Premiership form and could be an ideal closer if England nudge ahead in the final quarter, while Jack Nowell has slimmed down slightly and is back in a matchday squad for the first time in a while after such injury woe.

England: 15-Steward, 14-Malins, 13-Daly, 12-Slade, 11-Marchant; 10-Smith, 9-Youngs; 1-Genge, 2-Cowan-Dickie, 3-Sinckler, 4-Itoje, 5-Isiekwe, 6-Ludlam, 7-T. Curry (capt), 8-Simmonds

Replacements: 16-George, 17-Marler, 18-Stuart, 19-Ewels, 20-Dombrandt, 21-Randall, 22-Ford, 23-Nowell

Team News - Scotland

16:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It is a reasonably settled Scottish side named by Gregor Townsend, with plenty of familiar faces back with boosted confidence after ending the Twickenham hoodoo 12 months ago. Stuart Hogg, so outstanding last year, captains the side from full-back while Sam Johnson keeps his autumn place at inside centre with Cameron Redpath only recently returned from injury. Johnson’s partnership with defensive general Chris Harris has grown into a real strength.

Up front, Scott Cummings is another who has not had ideal preparation so it is Grant Gilchrist alongside Jonny Gray in the second row. Neither of the British and Irish Lion props Rory Sutherland and Zander Fagerson were entirely certain of their places, a mark of Scotland’s developed depth, but again combine with George Turner. Jamie Richie and Hamish Watson will again test England in all facets, but perhaps most significantly at the breakdown, where there are few better pairings.

Stoke-born London Irish scrum-half Ben White is a slightly surprising inclusion among the substitutes but will in all likelihood make a debut, while Blair Kinghorn provides useful back-of-all-trades cover, developing at fly-half to complement his more refined appearances in the back three.

Scotland: 15-Hogg, 14-Graham, 13-Harris, 12-Johnson, 11-Van der Merwe, 10-Russell, 9-Price; 1-Sutherland, 2-Turner, 3- Z. Fagerson, 4-J. Gray, 5- Gilchrist, 6-Ritchie, 7-Watson, 8-M. Fagerson

Replacements: 16-McInally, 17-Schoeman, 18-Nel, 19-Skinner, 20-Bradbury, 21-White, 22-Kinghorn, 23-Tuipulotu

England and Scotland renew Six Nations rivalry in defining Murrayfield clash

16:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A year after ending their Twickenham hoodoo, England coach Eddie Jones believes that Scotland are “red-hot favourites” to retain the Calcutta Cup. Jamie Braidwood tees up the latest meeting between international rugby’s oldest rivals and the individual battle that could decide it:

England and Scotland renew Six Nations rivalry in defining Murrayfield clash

On to Scotland vs England...

16:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We’ll have plenty more reaction and analysis from Ireland’s opening win against Wales this evening and over the next few days, but action in the second game of the Six Nations is rather swiftly approaching.

It’s time for the Calcutta Cup!

Johnny Sexton speaks to ITV about Ireland’s win

16:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“Thankfully the rain stayed away for the most part. The second half we had the breeze behind us and we could use it to our advantage.

“It is never going to be perfect in your first game and it wasn’t today. We will pick apart the performance as always. We’ve got everything to play for and that is where you want to be in this competition. We’ve got a massive test next week - to go to Paris and get a result is incredibly difficult. A lot of teams in this tournament are going in with their confidence up after good Novembers and I think France are in a good place.”

Ireland celebrates Garry Ringrose’s bonus-point try (Ireland celebrates Garry Ringrose’s bonus-point try)

Ireland 29-7 Wales

16:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

I thought Garry Ringrose was outstanding - the manner in which the centre and Johnny Sexton combine in attack is so effective, and Wales never really managed to shut down their options today. As ever, plenty of impressive stuff from the forwards, particularly at the line.

FT: Ireland 29-7 Wales

16:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A fine start to the 2022 Six Nations for Ireland, picking up where they left off in the autumn with an early score and rarely troubled thereafter. While some first-half inaccuracies in advanced territories may be a slight frustration, they were defensively stout throughout and consistently able to unlock the Welsh defence with a typically diverse and dangerous attack.

A bonus point win and on to a potentially massive meeting with France in Paris.

FULL TIME at the AVIVA!



A bonus point win and we are up and running 💪#TeamOfUs | #IREvWAL pic.twitter.com/oGIRdXNNto — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 5, 2022

FULL TIME: IRELAND 29-7 WALES

16:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland celebrate the try of Garry Ringrose (centre) (AFP via Getty Images)

Ireland 29-7 Wales, 83 minutes

16:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Finally, that will be that, as Mack Hansen is dragged down on the left and Ireland can’t keep the ball infield and alive. An incredibly impressive start for Ireland, who have made reasonably light work of dispatching this wounded Welsh side.

Ireland 29-7 Wales, 82 minutes

16:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But Ireland again pilfer the ball and now they will play on in search of try number five.

Ireland 29-7 Wales, 81 minutes

16:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland steal Welsh ball on the edge of the 22 anad Tadhg Beirne hits a gorgeous line off Conor Murray’s flat pass. He is chopped at the ankles by Liam Williams and Ireland soon transgress at the ruck.

Do Wales wish to play on? They do, kicking straight to touch and trotting over for a lineout.

Ireland 29-7 Wales, 78 minutes

16:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Cheers around the Aviva as Mack Hansen is named the Player of the Match on debut. He’s been quieter in this second 40 minutes but the wing had an excellent first half and has offered plenty on his first Ireland start.

A movement that appears bound for Hansen’s hands peters out after Wales congest the space effectively, and double knock-ons mean a set-piece for them to feed as the clock ticks towards 80:00.

TRY! Ireland 29-7 WALES (Taine Basham try, 76 minutes)

16:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

From nowhere! Something to take back across the Irish Sea for Wales as their gracious hosts engage in some gift-giving. Tadhg Beirne needlessly throws an offload from the floor 15 metres out from his own line and Taine Basham is alive to the possibility, plucking it out of the air and gratefully accepting the present beneath the posts.

Callum Sheedy converts.

Ireland 29-0 Wales, 74 minutes

16:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This has been a really flat performance from the defending champions. They are missing great sections of the spine of their squad but we have seen so little of Wales in attack, with yet more hands on hips and frowning faces as the ball spills from slippery hands in the Ireland 22.

Andrew Conway scored twice as Ireland cantered towards an opening day victory

16:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland 29-0 Wales, 71 minutes

15:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That is Biggar’s last act, with Callum Sheedy on for the fly-half, Biggar shaking his head as he goes. He perches on a pew for a discussion with Wyn Jones, sharing a frustrated word or two with the loosehead. Wales have been well off the pace virtually all afternoon.

Ireland 29-0 Wales, 69 minutes

15:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The respite is exceptionally brief - Wales are pinged at the scrum as both props lose their feet under pressure, and Dan Sheehan will tap and carry.

But Cian Healy rather kindly gives the visitors another chance to get their scrum right as he fails to pick up a loose ball cleanly. This time it is better from Wales, and Dan Biggar punts clear.

Ireland 29-0 Wales, 68 minutes

15:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales join the maul through the side door and are penalised. Once more for the corner Ireland will go, and Dan Sheehan hits his jumper...

He hurries to the back but is told to break away after losing his grip on the man in front of him. Sheehan fails to do so, and the accidental offside call from Jaco Peyper means it will be a Welsh scrum feed.

Ireland 29-0 Wales, 66 minutes

15:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland can’t make the most of it, Wales scrambling to be first to a kick through, and eventually clearing. Cian Healy and Ryan Baird lend their fresh legs to the Ireland pack.

Both are involved in their first movement on the pitch, and Ireland win a penalty which Joey Carbery kicks for the corner. It looks like Garry Ringrose is now stationed on the right wing with James Hume in the midfield alongside Bundee Aki.

Ireland 29-0 Wales, 64 minutes

15:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Now Johnny Sexton takes leave, with Joey Carbery on for the Ireland captain.

And that’s a good start - a clipped kick of perfect weight, like an eight-iron for the green set to land within a metre of the touchline. Josh Adams slides to try and gather it but his momentum carries the centre into touch. Ireland will have the lineout throw.

Ireland 29-0 Wales, 63 minutes

15:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The benches continue to empty with Dan Sheehan and James Hume on for their first Six Nations appearances in Irish green. That’s an international debut for the impressive centre Hume, who has stood out at Ulster this year.

Josh Adams is back with us and reintroduces himself rather unpleasantly to the ribs of Caelan Doris, forcing the ball free, but a Wales carrier is isolated and Ireland win a turnover penalty.

TRY! IRELAND 29-0 Wales (Garry Ringrose try, 60 minutes)

15:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And just like that...

Ireland almost immediately rip the ball free from Welsh hands after the next lineout, and there are great open expanses for the outside backs as they shift it to the right.

Andrew Conway is screaming for a pass as he eyes a hat-trick but Garry Ringrose does not need his wing, scorching his own trail on the outside of desperate Welsh defenders who can’t cling on, grasping hands falling off his pumping thighs as the outside centre torrefies the damp Dublin turf and slides over.

Johnny Sexton’s conversion is ugly, but Ireland have that bonus point score and are beginning to charge.

Ireland 24-0 Wales, 58 minutes

15:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A scrum penalty will allow Ireland to return to the left corner as they draw their spears and prepare to hunt a bonus point try...

Not this time! Caelan Doris is over-excited and squeezes past James Ryan before the lifted lineout player can come to floor and form the maul. He is penalised, and Wales survive - for now.

Ireland 24-0 Wales, 57 minutes

15:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There are Welsh hands on heads as Liam Williams drops the ball at the end of another reasonably toothless amble in attack, still a player short of their opponents. About two minutes left on Josh Adams’ yellow card, by the way.

Gareth Davies replaces Tomos Williams at scrum-half.

Ireland 24-0 Wales, 56 minutes

15:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And that’s another disappointing moment for Dewi Lake in his opening international skirmishes, asked to throw a tough dart to the back of a lineout. It wobbles on the wind and into Irish hands.

Ireland 24-0 Wales, 55 minutes

15:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Dewi Lake has plenty of mass and Wales try to use him down the five-metre channel at the front of the lineout, but Jamison Gibson-Park stands strong to the challenge of the considerably bigger man, stalling him to allow an Irishman of greater heft to T-bone him into touch.

Ireland 24-0 Wales, 53 minutes

15:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Changes from both sides, with Finlay Bealham (for Tadhg Furlong) and Peter O’Mahony (for Jack Conan) into the game for Ireland. Dewi Lake gets a debut at hooker for Wales, relieving Ryan Elias, and it looks like Gareth Thomas is amongst things alongside him in the front row, which means Wyn Jones is off.

In fact, it’s a whole new front row for Wales: Tomas Francis has also trundled off, replaced by Dillon Lewis. Welcome, too, to Ross Moriarty - Ellis Jenkins is the last of the leavers.

Can the bench get Wales back in it?

TRY! IRELAND 24-0 Wales (Andrew Conway try, 51 minutes)

15:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This time Andrew Conway strolls in! It’s beautifully intricate play from Ireland to set it up, swift hands out to Conway on the right who carries hard.

Tadhg Beirne fixes the defence with his eyes and pops the ball on for back five colleague Josh van der Flier, who produces a trademark burst against the centre. Ireland then bash against locked doors for four phases but that narrows the Welsh defence, and a simple catch-and-pass drill affords Conway the simplest of scores in the right corner.

Johnny Sexton again rides the wind superbly from the tee.

Ireland 17-0 Wales, 50 minutes

15:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And the Welsh defensive line are immediately cut to ribbons! Great spaces open up through the middle and Ireland are to within five metres...

YELLOW CARD! Josh Adams is sent to the sin bin! Ireland 17-0 Wales, 49 minutes

15:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jaco Peyper does want to gaze at the big screen and discuss this with his officiating colleagues. He is certain that Adams should be penalised, but initially feels that should be all. Assistant Mathieu Raynal adds his two cents, imploring the referee to have another gander, and Peyper this time concludes that Adams has tucked his arm and recklessly tonked Sexton. This’ll be yellow.

Adams can’t really argue. Impudent and impetuous and off for a ten-minute sit down.

Ireland 17-0 Wales, 49 minutes

15:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales continue to keep the ball alive with flicks and tricks, but make limited progress once more. This time they are helped out by a stray Irish arm over the shoulder, and a high tackle means they will have a penalty.

They try a little kick over the top and Josh Adams slams into Johnny Sexton with little clear attempt to grab the bouncing ball. Does this need a further review?

Ireland 17-0 Wales, 47 minutes

15:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales show impressive dexterity in handling a ball by now taking on the properties of soap, Liam Williams unfurling a tweener to blindly put the ball on to Louis Rees-Zammit.

But that such unorthodox touches are required rather betray the problems that Wales are having in executing consistently threatening attack. The next movement never has any forward locomotion and runs out of steam, ending in a knock-on. 18 points looks a big lead even at this early stage.

TRY! IRELAND 17-0 Wales (Andrew Conway try, 44 minutes)

15:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This is really, really close. Conway’s initial reach for the line appears to be short but he might just have pushed it over thereafter.

Here’s the verdict from TMO Stuart Terheege - TRY! Conway had to entirely regather his momentum but fixed the Welsh defence with his inwards charge before sliding back to the outside, and had just enough reach to get to the white paint.

Can Sexton convert? Yes! Brilliantly controlled from the right, catching the wind to carry it through the uprights. Another excellent start to the half for Ireland.

Ireland 10-0 Wales, 44 minutes

15:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Collapsed again. Penalty advantage, Ireland with a free play. Bundee Aki pulls back for Johnny Sexton, who slithers into a gap, and Garry Ringrose carries on.

Sexton passes across to Andrew Conway, who retreats to take it but then bursts forward. Has he reached the line after a sinuous in-and-out weave?

Ireland 10-0 Wales, 43 minutes

15:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Lineout taken and Ireland maul, but Adam Beard and Will Rowlands get right amongst things and seem to have it handled...

But the locking pair are deemed to have dragged it down illegally. “He’s taken the leg,” referee Jaco Peyper explains, pointing at Rowlands. Onwards Ireland go with another lineout, this time seven metres out, after a Sexton prod.

Ireland 10-0 Wales, 42 minutes

15:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Back Ireland will come for that penalty, and Johnny Sexton looks towards the corner. He pushes Ireland down to just inside the Welsh 22.

How about this for a shot of Bundee Aki’s try?

Take a bow photographer, take a bow. #IREvWAL pic.twitter.com/d3GXFEUxoe — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 5, 2022

Ireland 10-0 Wales, 41 minutes

15:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales take the kick-off down effectively and Tomos Williams box-kicks clear. Wales are then offside in midfield, so Ireland can try their luck with a penalty advantage.

The players re-emerge

15:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right, both sets of players are now back out there, with a few drops of moisture on the lens perhaps showing the rain has just intensified during the interval. Johnny Sexton to get things back underway.

Ireland 10-0 Wales

15:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland are really attacking this new Welsh centre partnership. The official statistics show that Nick Tompkins made 14 tackles in that half. It feels like they are going to properly bust that midfield open at some stage.

Will we see more of the Welsh backs in attack? There have been a couple of bright moments but they really haven’t found their fluency against a well-organised Irish defence.

Bundee Aki opens the scoring

15:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The sole try came through Bundee Aki, latching on to a lofted pass from Mack Hansen on the left touchline. The wing has been utilised regularly on Ireland debut, roaming and reeling off a number of bright touches. A good first 40 minutes in Irish green - Wales have struggled to deal with the threat of Hansen, Johnny Sexton and Garry Ringrose all inter-changing, and have also been guilty of biting on the forward pods.

What a start from Ireland, what a start to the championship 🏉#SixNations | #ITVRugby pic.twitter.com/TSQbF0IRoF — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) February 5, 2022

H/T: Ireland 10-0 Wales

15:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland rather dominated that first 40 minutes and will be disappointed not have made their superiority count. They have offered far greater attacking thrust and but for two Johnny Sexton misses from the tee the margin would be much wider.

To give credit to Wales, they have managed to stall Ireland well inside the 22 since conceding in the opening five minutes, but the visitors have been lacklustre in attack and unsure defensively in the wider channels. A ten-point margin will be relatively pleasing for Wayne Pivac, though the Wales coach will hope for far more out of his players in the second half.

HALF TIME: IRELAND 10-0 WALES

15:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(Getty Images)

Ireland 10-0 Wales, 40 minutes

15:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Taken down at the lineout and the time ticks by. Wales boot the ball for some fortunate fans by the corner and that’ll do us.

Ireland 10-0 Wales, 39 minutes

15:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A trademark play from Ireland as Johnny Sexton is released on the wraparound, waiting for Garry Ringrose to do the carrying to preserve Sexton’s hands for the next phase.

Good continuity from Ireland, up beyond ten phases and retaining their quick ball. Wales defending well, though, with Aaron Wainwright making a strong chop tackle to stall the home side.

Something different from Jamison Gibson-Park, lifting a pass in the vague direction Mack Hansen after finding the road closed on an exploratory dart from the base of a ruck. Not quite in the right postcode - through Hansen’s hands and into touch and with a minute to go until half-time, that could be that for the serious action of the first 40 minutes.

Ireland 10-0 Wales, 37 minutes

14:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The resulting scrum is more Jackson Pollock than Georges Seurat and Jaco Peyper penalises Wales for causing a rather messy collapse. Ireland kick into Welsh territory.

Ireland 10-0 Wales, 36 minutes

14:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland’s aerial kleptomaniacs strike again as another Ryan Elias throw goes awry, Caelan Doris putting pressure on Aaron Wainwright, who is deemed to have knocked on.

Ireland 10-0 Wales, 35 minutes

14:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

More exploitation out wide from Ireland with Hugo Keenan shoving an offload between two tacklers on to a stooping Josh van der Flier. But the ball spills free just as they look to capitalise on the momentum and Wales will clear.

Louis Rees-Zammit kicks long and chases hard after it, forcing Ireland to kick into touch short of halfway. A decent defensive reset from Wales but Ireland look likely to properly unlock them at some stage.

Rees-Zammit is grimacing, by the way, with that heavy strapping still apparent on his ankle. Also hobbled is Johnny Sexton - and more seriously, requiring a visit from the Irish medics. He’ll be fine to continue after some treatment.

Ireland 10-0 Wales, 34 minutes

14:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Mack Hansen has been really sharp so far. He is being brought off his wing regularly to add extra options behind the Johnny Sexton-Garry Ringrose axis and a little shimmy allows him to inject some pace into the Ireland attack, accentuated by a similar step from Sexton in the next phase.

Ireland 10-0 Wales, 32 minutes

14:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales still look to be have reasonable speed of ball but are struggling to make significant dents in a well-formed green wall. Josh Adams pounces on an apparent knock-on to make a metre or two along the left touchline but that is the greatest progress the Welsh make in a minute-long meander. A knock-on from Louis Rees-Zammit is spotted, and that’ll be that for the movement. Ireland scrum.

Ireland 10-0 Wales, 30 minutes

14:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

After a false scrum start, Tomos Williams feeds the scrum and quickly extracts the ball, spotting Josh van der Flier slow off the scrum and darting into the half-space.

Wales go flat to the line with forward carriers but miss their cleanout. Jack Conan is over-the-top of the ball in an illustration straight out of a turnover textbook. Holding on - penalty to Ireland.

Ireland 10-0 Wales, 28 minutes

14:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Andrew Conway is again the high-man onto another Irish kick coming down from the heavens. The winger is so good as a kick chaser, but can’t quite gather this one.

Wales then produce a version of their own, which Ireland lose forward. I think a swirling Dublin wind may be causing a few problems.

Ireland 10-0 Wales, 27 minutes

14:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland 10-0 Wales, 26 minutes

14:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This is all a little inaccurate now. Another poor pass from Jamison Gibson-Park and the ball flies from Bundee Aki’s shin, and Wales have attacking ball.

That’s better! Lovely handling from the Welsh line, with a delicious miss ball from Josh Adams putting the ball in space as Johnny McNicholl canters along the left. He’s cut down by Mack Hansen.

Wales play back towards the centre but it goes awry once more. A group of forwards get themselves in a tangle and it will be another Ireland scrum feed.

Ireland 10-0 Wales, 24 minutes

14:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A half-juggle from Beirne as he arrives on to a slightly misplaced Jamison Gibson-Park pass. The scrum-half then gets underneath his box kick, but Mack Hansen stalls his sprint to time a leap and challenge, forcing Aaron Wainwright to knock on.

Ireland 10-0 Wales, 23 minutes

14:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Stolen by Wales! Adam Beard claws it back after Ireland fumble in the air. Good chance for the Welsh to get to work.

Space on the left is shutdown by the Irish drift, but Wales come back to the right nicely. Back inside, Ryan Elias has a rumble, but he drives straight into constricting Irish arms. Tadhg Beirne locks around the ball, Josh van der Flier and Johnny Sexton pile in to lend their limbs to the choke and Elias is held up on the 22. Ireland scrum.

Ireland 10-0 Wales, 22 minutes

14:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right - what can Wales do? First extended midfield possession for the visitors and they meander initially, though Taine Basham’s carry is more forthright. The flanker arrives with requisite punch and makes a dent.

It stalls thereafter, though, and with bodies tied up in rucks Dan Biggar will go to the boot. He drills an excellent grubber towards the corner and Ireland will throw the lineout inside their own 22.

PENALTY! IRELAND 10-0 Wales (Johnny Sexton penalty, 20 minutes)

14:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Third time lucky. A simpler one for Sexton who wastes little energy sending it through, and the fly-half goes beyond 500 Six Nations points.

Ireland 7-0 Wales, 18 minutes

14:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gorgeous! Tadhg Furlong throws a blind pass right at the line with perfect weight for an onrushing Johnny Sexton, who bursts through a great fissure and sends Andrew Conway onwards to five metres out. Brilliant from the wickedly skillful tighthead to take advantage of the space left as Wales bite in on Ireland’s trademark forward pod.

Wales are again offside after the linebreak and Ireland can play with advantage. Stabbed through...grounded again by Louis Rees-Zammit as Irish hands lurk. Back for the penalty.

Sexton will have a third go at extending the lead.

Ireland 7-0 Wales, 17 minutes

14:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Welsh scrum is also stable and they clear long. Hugo Keenan hoists an up-and-under in return and Andrew Conway snatches it from leaping hands. Jamison Gibson-Park’s kick is flatter off the left foot, and it bounces awkwardly on Louis Rees-Zammit, who is forced into a hurried grounding in goal as Mack Hansen attempts to knife in. Goalline drop out

Ireland 7-0 Wales, 15 minutes

14:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales have struggled so far to disrupt Irish ball and Mike Catt’s attack is thus able to wander as it pleases. It has been a creative start, with plenty of toing and froing and pretty pictures off the hands of Jamison Gibson-Park and Johnny Sexton.

That’s less pretty - Josh van der Flier takes his eye off the ball as it hits his hands and knocks on just short of the Irish 22.

Missed Penalty! Ireland 7-0 Wales, 14 minutes

14:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Away again! A similar flight on the kick of Johnny Sexton, who nudges it gently up into the breeze, asking it to carry it goalwards but waving his arms in frustration as it again slides past the right post.

Ellis Jenkins takes a moment to strap up a cut that is leaking a little bit of blood. Wales will kick a 22 dropout.

Ireland 7-0 Wales, 12 minutes

14:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Creative from Ireland! They create an overlap on the right with a switch-back play after folding bodies to the left, Garry Ringrose able to roam in the open-field and very nearly gassing Taine Basham on the outside. Basham grabs a shoelace but not before the half-break is made, and a scrambling Wales are a yard or two offside at the next breakdown.

Johnny Sexton will have another go from 45m, right of centre. This would take him beyond 500 Six Nations points, by the way.

Ireland 7-0 Wales, 11 minutes

14:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Taine Basham shoots out of the line to try and stall the Irish attack and does so with a firm hit, though his right hand has knocked the ball forward as it is passed and Wales are thus denied a chance to hare after a fly-hack. Back down for another healthy heaving at the scrum.

Missed Penalty! Ireland 7-0 Wales, 10 minutes

14:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Not quite! Johnny Sexton’s effort starts on line but goes like a Bruce Mouat stone as it curls on the breeze wide of the right upright.

Ireland 7-0 Wales, 8 minutes

14:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There is an inviting blindside and Ireland wish to use it, Mack Hansen nearly fixing Louis Rees-Zammit’s flashing feet with a step but clung on to by the Welsh wing.

Ireland then play territory, kicking down the centre and chasing well. Aaron Wainwright is stalled in the tackle and then falls away from support, allowing Andrew Porter to attack the breakdown and come up with a holding on penalty. Johnny Sexton gestures for goal, and then for the tee from the touchline as it looks to extend the Irish lead.

Ireland 7-0 Wales, 7 minutes

14:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But this Paul O’Connell guided Irish defensive lineout is going to be a menace all afternoon. Ryan Elias’ throw for Aaron Wainwright is disrupted and Wales knock-on. Scrum, Irish feed.

Ireland 7-0 Wales, 6 minutes

14:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland knock-on soon after the restart but Wales are unable to make the most of it and kick advantage away. Ireland are going to play, Johnny Sexton and Garry Ringrose combining as they so often do to send Andrew Conway on a ramble up the right. Conway toes ahead.

An even end to the ensuing battle of the boot means Wales will throw a lineout near halfway.

TRY! IRELAND 7-0 Wales (Bundee Aki try, 3 minutes)

14:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

What a start for Ireland! Josh van der Flier hurries away from the feigned maul and puts Caelan Doris into a soft shoulder, with Ireland over the gainline straight away. Rapid ball is efficiently worked right and then left, Johnny Sexton pulling a pass back into the hands of the creative Mack Hansen, who assesses his options.

He pies the space for Bundee Aki filling his left wing space. Hansen lifts a lovely pass to the centre, who makes unimpeded passage for the corner to open the scoring.

Sexton nails a tough conversion from the touchline, and that is just about a perfect start for Ireland.

Ireland 0-0 Wales, 2 minutes

14:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

First touch for Mack Hansen, and it’s nearly a dream one! A kick from Johnny Sexton skews the debutant’s way off a Welsh boot and suddenly the wing bursts into space. His chip ahead over the last man comes more off the shin and Louis Rees-Zammit scurries back to cover, but Wales are forced out and Ireland will have a lineout deep in opposition territory.

Ireland 0-0 Wales, 1 minute

14:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A lovely start from Dan Biggar, throwing a delectable little lofted kick perfectly into an open piece of pasture between Irish bodies. A Welsh hand gets to it as it tumbles back to earth, but it strays forward from Johnny McNicholl. First scrum.

Solid from Ireland, and they’ll play away from the base. BUndee Aki carries strongly.

KICK OFF!

14:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jaco Peyper checks in with the skippers and his colleagues on the touchline. England’s Stuart Terheege is in the TMO truck ready to deal with anything that requires a further look.

A final word from Peyper to Dan Biggar, who will kick everything off. The 2022 Six Nations is underway!

Ireland vs Wales

14:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Amhrán na bhFiann and Ireland’s Call

14:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A few bowed heads and covered eyes among the Irish squad as they sing “The Soldier’s Song”. Mack Hansen has learned the anthems of his new home quickly, no doubt drawing on his Cork-born mother.

Spectators sway to the rhythm of “Ireland’s Call”. The first anthems of the 2022 Six Nations are done - time for the first action.

Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau

14:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Welsh players are in typically strong vocal form, Josh Adams bearing his tonsils as he voices the opening lines of “Land of Our Fathers” with gusto.

Wyn Jones closes his eyes for a meaty last salvo, looking to the heavens as the final note plays.

Ireland vs Wales

14:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We take a moment to recognise rugby against racism, with the players and crowd applauding the announcement over the public address system.

There’s no pre-match handshakes with Michael D Higgins, presumably owing to the pandemic, but the Irish president smiles warmly in a rather groovy tie from the posh seats.

The ground observes a minute’s silence in memory of Tom Kiernan, the legendary Irish player, coach and administrator, who passed away this week at the age of 83.

Out come the teams

14:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The suppliers of vertical flamethrowers must do roaring trade during the Six Nations, with their warming presence now ubiquitous alongside the pitch as the two sets of matchday 23s make their way onto the Aviva Stadium surface. A few Daffodil-ed heads among the Irish sea of supporters.

Here we go!

14:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Stage is set! 💫🏟 pic.twitter.com/QT9fUvI4pw — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 5, 2022

Six Nations has all the ingredients of a championship for the ages

14:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Six Nations has all the ingredients of a championship for the ages

Ireland vs Wales

14:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Louis Rees-Zammit has got some pretty heavy strapping on his right ankle and has a rather tender stomp of the floor as he engages Gareth Anscombe in conversation. He looks ok, but that might be something to monitor for one of the stars of last season’s Six Nations.

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is not far away...

The coaches have a chat with ITV

13:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“The aim is to keep improving game on game,” Andy Farrell, who loves to deploy the straight bat, comments on Ireland’s hopes for the tournament.

“For the lads who are sat in the changing rooms it is just about ourselves and bringing the best out of each other. We are so grateful to have the crowd back. We felt the connection in November. Hopefully we can build on that.”

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac adds: “After naming the squad it has been work as normal with the group we have got. We have to make a big start.

“We think Josh Adams can make a difference for us at 13 without George North there. Hopefully we can get the ball into his hands today.”

Ten on ten

13:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It isn’t too often that we see two fly-half captains for a Six Nations fixture, but Dan Biggar and Johnny Sexton will be the men in the ear of Jaco Peyper this afternoon. They had a fun little joust in the introductory portion of last week’s Six Nations launch - they are cut from similarly persuasive, persistent cloth to taste Peyper’s patience.

Player to Watch – Taine Basham

13:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland’s front eight is beautifully rounded and were so impressive against the All Blacks in the autumn, but Wales have plenty of ability in their pack, too. The fertile land of outstanding back-rowers continues to provide Wayne Pivac with almost obscene depth at the back of the scrum and the Wales coach’s decision to pair Ellis Jenkins and Taine Basham is an intriguing one. Two opensides suggests that Wales will compete at the breakdown to try and disrupt the tempo that Ireland utilised so well in the autumn. Referee Jaco Peyper may have a busy afternoon sifting through the ruck muck.

This is a Six Nations debut for Basham and it is a mark of how the young flanker starred in the autumn campaign that he displaces Jenkins to the blindside. An explosive carrier and refined jackaler, former Wales skipper Sam Warburton has long-tipped Basham for a bright future and the Dragons openside has the sort of confidence in confrontation that should be useful for an occasion like this.

Player to Watch - Andrew Porter

13:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Recognising the need to get both Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong in to the starting side, Ireland switched the former back to loosehead for the back half of 2021, squeezing in two multi-faceted prop idols into a formidable, familiar Leinster front row.

Expect both Porter and Furlong to be prominent in the loose - much is demanded of both as distributors, carriers and decoys - but scrummaging will also, of course, be key, and Porter will have to stand firm against the rock solid Tomas Francis to give Ireland stable set-piece ball.

Andrew Porter could be a key man for Ireland today (Getty Images)

Back on the road

13:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Six Nations really wasn’t the same last year without the travelling masses, and it is pleasing that the pandemic has eased such that full sets of spectators will be allowed at (fingers crossed) every game. There is an early smattering of Welsh fans inside the Aviva, no doubt relishing a first chance to travel with their side since March 2020.

(Getty Images)

Player to Watch - Josh Adams

13:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The selection of Josh Adams at outside centre is a fascinating one from Wayne Pivac. The 26-year-old, so effective on the wing, has done it occasionally for Cardiff but faces a stiff test against an Ireland side that test defenders in the 13 channel more than just about any other nation. Adams is sharp in every sense but his decision making will be tested and he will have to front up physically – his defensive involvements will be increased hugely, and Garry Ringrose and Johnny Sexton’s combination will present varied threats.

“They are different players, but if he has any sort of impact [the injured George North], we will be very pleased,” Pivac explained of his decision. “George hadn’t played there much either, and he made a pretty good fist of it.

“It is a position where you need a lot of pace, not only with the ball but also without it.

“Josh is strong in the contact area and a good defender. We are excited to see him go. Hopefully, the conditions are such that we can move the ball around and get it into his hands in good positions on the park.”

Wales boss Wayne Pivac backs Josh Adams to thrive in the centres

Ireland’s outstanding autumn

13:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It was a great autumn for Ireland, who rather discovered their identity under Andy Farrell. With an up-tempo, frenzied attack adding extra potency to strong offensive structures, the victory over New Zealand was a performance that spoke volumes about the growth of the side. The crowd’s return to the Aviva Stadium was an obvious help, too, of course - how much impact might the 50,000 or so filtering in make today?

Much of this side are of the perfect age profile to peak for the 2023 World Cup and they will be looking to continue to build through this Six Nations campaign. Week Two brings a potentially pivotal trip to Paris and there’s a visit to Twickenham to come, too, so Ireland can’t really afford an opening slip up.

Back in the glasshouse

13:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Player to Watch - Mack Hansen

13:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s been quite the six months or so for Mack Hansen since the 23-year-old arrived at Connacht at the start of the 2021-22 season. Eligible for Ireland though his mother, born in Cork, Hansen came from the Brumbies with a reputation as a player of real potential but he has fulfilled his international hopes more swiftly than perhaps even he might have hoped.

A shrewd, rounded operator out-wide, Hansen is a versatile and cultured footballer who has shown plenty of confidence since turning up in Galway. A different sort of player to the absent James Lowe, Hansen’s experience at fifteen should aid him under the high ball and he will also offer an option as an alternative first or second receiver, adding an extra option to the broad Irish attack.

“He is a smart rugby player,” said Andy Farrell of the debutant. “He has got all the skill, he is nice and calm in his manner on the field as well. He tends to be really chilled, sees pictures nice and early because he is ahead of the game.

“He makes things happen, he knows how to give himself involved in the game. He’s got a great feel and a good skillset across the board. It’s tough when you come into international camps but the ones that hit the ground running and end up getting a good few caps straight away are the guys that are able to pick things up and Mack has certainly done that.”

Andy Farrell expects Ireland debutant Mack Hansen to hit the ground running

Wales set for a fast start?

13:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England had Jess Ennis-Hill in camp ahead of their campaign, and Wales have also been drawing upon the insights of an Olympic champion:

Wales buoyed by Usain Bolt message as defending champions target flying start

Team News - Wales

13:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

After such severe injury issues, it is a Welsh side with a new look to begin the defence of their Six Nations crown. For the first time since 2006, they line up for the opening game of the tournament without either Alun Wyn Jones or Ken Owens, with Dan Biggar taking on leadership duties. Two spots along from the fly-half is perhaps where the most eye-catching selection comes – Josh Adams makes his first international start at outside centre as part of an exciting, attacking backline.

Autumn star Taine Basham and Ellis Jenkins should dovetail well in the back row, particularly when bothering Ireland’s breakdown ball, while after a breakthrough year-and-a-half-or-so Adam Beard takes on even greater importance without the skipper alongside him. Uncapped rake Dewi Lake awaits a debut at hooker among the substitutes.

Wales: 15-L. Williams, 14-McNicholl, 13-Adams, 12-Tompkins, 11-Rees-Zammit, 10-Biggar, 9-T. Williams; 1-W. Jones, 2-Elias, 3-Francis, 4-Rowlands, 5-Beard, 6-Jenkins, 7-Basham, 8-Wainwright

Replacements: 16-Lake, 17-G. Thomas, 18-Lewis, 19-Carter, 20-Moriarty, 21-G. Davies, 22-Sheedy, 23-Watkin

There's been a late change to the Welsh bench for this afternoon's fixture as Ben Carter comes in to replace Seb Davies who has withdrawn with a back spasm. #IREvWAL pic.twitter.com/jOYnHJRo8r — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) February 5, 2022

Team News - Ireland

13:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Thirteen of the Irish starting fifteen that beat the All Blacks in November also begin the Six Nations opener. The injection of Tadhg Beirne ensures there will be little drop off in the second row even with Iain Henderson short of fitness, while in the absence of James Lowe on the left wing there is a debut for Mack Hansen, a star in his first season at Connacht. Hansen, an Australia U20 international, qualifies through his Cork-born mother and is comfortable across the back three.

Robbie Henshaw is another who misses out after an adductor issue that has limited his training time, which means another club standout awaits a debut in the centres from the bench: James Hume has been a key cog in Ulster’s impressive backline. There should also be a first Six Nations appearance for Dan Sheehan, the wickedly talented Dubliner who is one of 14 Leinster-men in the 23.

Ireland: 15-Keenan, 14-Conway, 13-Ringrose, 12-Aki, 11-Hansen, 10-Sexton, 9-Gibson-Park; 1-Porter, 2-Kelleher, 3-Furlong, 4-Beirne, 5-Ryan, 6-Doris, 7-Van Der Flier, 8-Conan

Replacements: 16-Sheehan, 17-Healy, 18-Bealham, 19-Baird, 20-O’Mahony, 21-Murray, 22-Carbery, 23-Hume

A late change for Wales

13:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales’ campaign isn’t off to an ideal start. Seb Davies is struggling with spasms in his back so drops off the bench, replaced by young locking talent Ben Carter in the number 19 jersey. A blow on matchday for Wayne Pivac.

However that does make a fine cue for us to look at the two teams in depth...

Back in action

13:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales were unlikely champions 12 months ago, taking advantage of a little bit of luck but showing plenty of fight and flair on their way to a well-earned crown. The task this year is even tougher - Wayne Pivac’s injury list reads like a Welsh rugby who’s who with desperate fitness misfortune. Such is the strength of this year’s competition that even as defending champions you might consider them outsiders for the tournament, but there are plenty in Ireland who are wary of writing off a wounded Wales with little to lose as they head to Dublin.

The Independent’s Six Nations Newsletter

13:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This year’s Six Nations will be “a championship for the ages” as it returns with renewed vitality after the pandemic forced last year’s tournament behind closed doors. Follow every twist and turn with our free weekly newsletter, which will arrive in your inbox every Monday.

Here’s how to sign up:

Six Nations: How to sign up to our newsletter

Ireland vs Wales

12:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We’ll have a closer dig through the two teams in a bit, but this is a classic Six Nations fixture to kick us off, and there is plenty that catches the eye.

Here are some of the big talking points:

Talking points ahead of Ireland vs Wales

