Scotland 10-14 England LIVE! Six Nations 2022 match stream, latest score and rugby updates today

Six Nations opening day in 2022 continues with the small matter of a Calcutta Cup showdown at Murrayfield.

England - fifth-placed finishers last year - head north of the border to Edinburgh with something of a new-look and makeshift starting lineup after seeing preparations for the tournament hampered by a number of injuries.

Tom Curry will become his nation’s youngest captain since Will Carling in 1988 this evening with Owen Farrell ruled out for the whole Six Nations after ankle surgery and Courtney Lawes unavailable.

Eddie Jones is also without the likes of Jonny May, Manu Tuilagi, Jonny Hill, Anthony Watson and Sam Underhill for a tough clash with the auld enemy.

Gregor Townsend’s Scotland have named a more experienced, seasoned team as they go in search of a third victory over England in the last five meetings, having ended a 38-year Twickenham hoodoo in this fixture last year.

Both attacks are spearheaded by maverick fly-halves in Finn Russell and Marcus Smith, but weather conditions are not expected to be favourable for much free-flowing rugby.

Follow Scotland vs England in the Six Nations LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below, including expert analysis from Will Macpherson at Murrayfield!

PENALTY! Scotland 10-17 England | Marcus Smith 63'

18:13 , George Flood

63 mins: No mistake from the Harlequins star.

England lead by seven with just over 15 minutes to play at Murrayfield.

Here come the cavalry...

18:12 , George Flood

62 mins: Fast and furious stuff at Murrayfield!

Fagerson touches down behind his own line under severe pressure from Simmonds.

England had the advantage after Chris Harris strayed offside.

Smith to take another kick at goal from a central position a few yards inside the Scottish 22...

18:10 , George Flood

61 mins: A marauding run from Lions wing Van der Merwe from his own 22 after a kick is adjudged to have gone sideways.

Hogg races up to the breakdown, but gives away the penalty.

Smith goes for the corner... but misses touch! Hogg comes away with it.

18:08 , George Flood

60 mins: Another Scotland change now as Australian-born centre Sione Tuipulotu earns his second cap in place of Sam Johnson.

18:08 , George Flood

59 mins: An ovation for Ritchie as the buggy and stretcher comes out.

He climbs onto the buggy under his own steam.

Hopefully that’s not a serious injury.

18:06 , George Flood

59 mins: More fizz of intent from Scotland after a dawdling Youngs is hit on the blindside by opposite number Price.

The hosts attack down that left flank, with Youngs trying to atone as he launches into what looked like an early tackle.

This should restart with a scrum.

Magnus Bradbury is on for Scotland, with Ritchie down and out of the game.

Will Macpherson at Murrayfield

18:05 , George Flood

Wow! This game is fizzing all of a sudden. What hands, what feet!

18:04 , George Flood

56 mins: Scotland with a rare foray forward after Graham’s eye-catching break.

They sustain some pressure, but there’s the turnover and Malins is almost in after a big moment of panic for Hogg.

Great drama at Murrayfield and now Scotland are pinned well back inside the 22, until Price booms clear.

Will Macpherson at Murrayfield

18:01 , George Flood

England lead! And who else but Marcus Smith? Great spot from him to go blind and what a line he hit!

TRY! Scotland 10-14 England | Marcus Smith 55'

18:01 , George Flood

55 mins: England are in!

They set up the maul perfectly after the lineout.

Youngs then picks out the back, goes down the blindside and draws Price in before popping off to Smith, who picks a brilliant line and weaves his way behind for England’s first try of the evening.

He dusts himself down for the conversion, which curls wide of the left-hand post.

The lead stays at four.

17:59 , George Flood

52 mins: That was not a straight throw from Cowan-Dickie, but referee O’Keefe is fine with it and England have a great attacking platform here...

17:58 , George Flood

51 mins: Scotland push early at the scrum again and it’s a penalty to England, which is thundered into touch inside the 22 by Smith.

A potentially costly error from that fresh front row.

17:57 , George Flood

50 mins: Good pressure from England at the set-piece.

Here comes Scotland’s new front row, comprised of Pierre Schoeman, Stuart McInally and WP Nel.

Will Macpherson at Murrayfield

17:56 , George Flood

A whole new front row coming imminently for Scotland.

PENALTY! Scotland 10-9 England | Marcus Smith 48'

17:53 , George Flood

48 mins: England are within five metres of the Scottish line, but a knock-on spoils their attacking momentum.

But they are still playing with an advantage after Graham’s infringement at the ruck and Smith lines up another straightforward kick at goal.

He makes it, England back within one point.

17:52 , George Flood

45 mins: Scotland are penalised at the breakdown and England kick for another lineout on the edge of the opposition 22.

Scotland come early to defend the rolling maul, now England attack with a penalty advantage as Smith opens it up...

Will Macpherson at Murrayfield

17:50 , George Flood

Freddie Steward looks shakier than he did in the autumn. Good moments, but more mistakes. That’s what young players do!

17:50 , George Flood

43 mins: A quick tap penalty from Price after an England infringement at the scrum, with an enticing kick from Russell towards Van der Merwe bobbling out for an England lineout inside their own 22.

Clever and quick thinking from Scotland, who have to be more on the front foot in this second half.

They cannot defend like they did in the first period for another 40 minutes and hope to cling on to win, surely.

17:47 , George Flood

41 mins: A rare mistake from Steward in the wet conditions, a huge knock-on as he tries to claim a simple high ball.

Not a great kick from Youngs moments before, either.

Sluggish from England.

Second half underway

17:45 , George Flood

Back off and running at Murrayfield!

Will Macpherson at Murrayfield

17:44 , George Flood

England have one hell of a bench today, and it would not be a surprise to see George Ford fairly early, even if Marcus Smith has been pretty good so far.

Ford has know-how, and is in wonderful form for Leicester.

Will Macpherson at Murrayfield

17:32 , George Flood

That was an entertaining half of rugby, even if the points have not flowed. England have failed to convert dominance of territory and possession into points.

When Scotland do get the ball, they look more threatening. As a result, they lead. Four points feels a decent margin in a cagey game like this.

Half-time

17:31 , George Flood

Scotland 10-6 England

PENALTY! Scotland 10-6 England | Finn Russell 40'

17:31 , George Flood

40 mins: A brilliant long-range kick from Scotland’s maverick fly-half.

Despite all of England’s possession and territory, they trail at half-time.

17:30 , George Flood

39 mins: Curry, Itoje and Sinckler are defending fiercely as Scotland move inside the England half in search of more points before half-time.

The latter is penalised for not releasing his man on the deck and Russell will line up a long kick to extend this lead to four before the interval...

Will Macpherson at Murrayfield

17:27 , George Flood

Scotland have been desperate to keep the ball alive, and have been inventive in that aim. They scored with their only meaningful attack.

17:26 , George Flood

36 mins: Scotland play the percentages well through Hogg’s boot, Steward is forced to clear into touch and a set-piece move has the hosts back in business.

That is until Van der Merwe stumbles and is then penalised for not releasing.

Watch: White scores debut Scotland try

17:25 , George Flood

PENALTY! Scotland 7-6 England | Marcus Smith 34'

17:24 , George Flood

34 mins: A very easy kick for Smith, even in these worsening weather conditions.

It sails through and England are back within a point with five minutes to go until the interval.

17:23 , George Flood

33 mins: Sinckler crashes inside the Scotland 22 and Scotland’s blindside flanker Jamie Ritchie is penalised for coming over the top and using his hands at the ruck.

Smith to line up another simple kick at goal to make this a one-point game...

17:21 , George Flood

31 mins: An effective rolling maul from England as they bulldoze towards the Scottish line, but Cowan-Dickie is held up!

Under the new laws, that is a Scotland dropout rather than a five-metre scrum.

The ball is kicked back to England, who are soon back up at the Scottish 22.

So greasy out there now, tough handling conditions.

17:20 , George Flood

30 mins: The rain is really coming down now as Smith, with a long advantage behind him, arrows a cross-field kick just out of reach of the advancing Slade. You would normally expect him to execute that perfectly.

We come back for the penalty and England kick for touch once more, with Cowan-Dickie’s throw safely claimed and the rolling maul driving towards the line...

17:18 , George Flood

28 mins: Scotland opt to try and compete from the 22 dropout, but England maintain possession and Smith produces a fine low kick that trickles out of play not too far from the Scottish try-line.

Townsend’s side have another lineout deep inside their own 22, but again they safely negotiate an exit.

But England are attacking now with the advantage...

Will Macpherson at Murrayfield

17:15 , George Flood

What an arrival on the international scene for Ben White! He will get another go later on, but that was a beautiful way to begin his Scotland career. He played for England U20s.

17:15 , George Flood

25 mins: Cowan-Dickie is whistled offside to give Scotland another penalty.

Russell can’t find touch as a bouncing ball deflects off the lower leg of Malins.

17:13 , George Flood

24 mins: Scotland are turned around once more as Hogg scampers back to collect a bobbing ball that is lashed into touch off the left foot.

England have a lineout in a great position, but give away another cheap penalty to ease the pressure on the hosts.

Price has passed his HIA and returns, with White heading back off after that debut try.

17:11 , George Flood

21 mins: All action at Murrayfield now, with England quickly back inside the Scotland 22 and Hogg hit by Daly as he goes to clear - Russell was there to see the ball past the dead-ball line.

England are swiftly back on the attack again, but get penalised due to an infringement from Marchant.

A breathless tempo to this game at the moment, it’s hard to keep up!

Will Macpherson at Murrayfield

17:09 , George Flood

Scotland have been absolutely nowhere so far - but they are in the lead, and Murrayfield goes wild!

Electric stuff, and the finish from Ben White, the London Irish lad on debut. He’s only on the field because of Ali Price’s HIA!

TRY! Scotland 7-3 England | Ben White 18'

17:08 , George Flood

18 mins: Scotland hit straight back with the first try of the game!

It’s Hogg with an absolutely electric break started by Sam Johnson, with the Scottish skipper finding Graham.

He carries on the momentum and steps inside Joe Marchant before finding the supporting White, who touches down a debut try.

The conversion is good.

Poor defending from England and they pay the price.

PENALTY! Scotland 0-3 England | Marcus Smith 17'

17:06 , George Flood

17 mins: Two quick-fire Scotland penalties, one at the lineout and then Jonny Gray needlessly dragging in scrum-half Ben Youngs at the ruck.

The second infringement gives Smith a great chance to put the first points on the board, with his swerving kick from a central position just staying inside the far post.

First blood to England.

Will Macpherson at Murrayfield

17:04 , George Flood

Possession and territory dominated by England in the first quarter-hour, but no points. That should change now.

17:03 , George Flood

14 mins: Fantastic from Hogg, who reads Smith’s intentions perfectly, assuming excellent position for a take and beautiful kick that bobbles out of touch deep down the field.

A truly class operator, the Scotland skipper.

Will Macpherson at Murrayfield

17:02 , George Flood

Max Malins has been very busy early on. He’s a lovely player.

17:02 , George Flood

12 mins: Cowan-Dickie is fine to continue, but Price needs to go off for a head injury assessment after being knocked down by the charging Simmonds.

London Irish scrum-half Ben White is on early for his Scotland debut.

17:00 , George Flood

11 mins: England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie is down and in need of treatment here.

Scotland are still under pressure, and they’ve missed touch a few times already today, but Price stays calm to negotiate an excellent exit from trouble.

Will Macpherson at Murrayfield

16:59 , George Flood

Some pleasing attacking play from England there. Smith looking very at ease even in conditions he wouldn’t have wanted.

16:58 , George Flood

10 mins: A smart little diagonal grubber from Slade with England in the ascendancy, but it’s scooped up by Scottish hands and the danger is repelled... but only briefly.

England pour forward once more, recycle the ball smartly out to the right flank and Malins looks to get in, producing a lovely offload inside.

However, he’s in touch after a great tackle from Hogg and Scotland have the lineout just in front of their own line.

16:56 , George Flood

8 mins: Sloppy from England as they attack off the lineout but commit a quick knock-on as momentum is lost, Fagerson with a high-looking tackle on the rampaging Sam Simmonds.

Scotland clear but here come England again, led by Smith.

Finn Russell is under huge pressure as he just about gets a kick away from deep inside his own 22.

England keeping the pressure on here...

Will Macpherson at Murrayfield

16:55 , George Flood

Let’s call it a cagey start. But it’s one England won’t mind. They’ve made a good start at the set piece.

16:54 , George Flood

5 mins: England have the put-in at the afternoon’s first scrum, with Scottish hooker George Turner twice penalised using the new ‘brake foot’ law trial.

England do then put the pressure on, applying the squeeze and getting the penalty advantage.

The attack doesn’t go anywhere and we come back for the penalty, which is boomed into touch just inside the Scotland 22.

16:50 , George Flood

4 mins: Quicker ball there from England, with Kyle Sinckler spinning out of a tackle and claiming extra ground.

However, Matt Fagerson is on it in a flash and the England prop is duly pinged by Kiwi referee Ben O’Keeffe for not releasing.

Scotland have the penalty and kick for decent territory.

16:49 , George Flood

3 mins: Static ball for England, with the mark called by wing Duhan van der Merwe, whose kick isn’t good as it stays in touch on the near side.

The visitors batter forward, but it’s good Scottish defence in the early exchanges.

Will Macpherson at Murrayfield

16:48 , George Flood

Posts are swaying as Marcus Smith gets us underway in his first Test away from Twickenham.

KICK-OFF

16:47 , George Flood

1 min: England kick and we are underway!

This should be an occasion to remember... that’s a cracking hanging kick from Marcus Smith, with Stuart Hogg claiming it deep and being hit by Max Malins.

Scrum-half Ali Price negotiates a smart exit.

16:44 , George Flood

You can’t beat a bit of Flower of Scotland at Murrayfield. Spine-tingling stuff.

So good to have fans back at this tournament.

Kick-off in the Calcutta Cup is imminent!

16:43 , George Flood

Will Macpherson at Murrayfield

16:42 , George Flood

England out first, then a truly raucous reception for Scotland. It’s going to be dry for kick off.

Time for the national anthems...

16:41 , George Flood

No shortage of boos and the usual burst of flames as England take to the field first at Murrayfield.

The rain has eased thankfully, but it’s a windy evening in Edinburgh.

Dallaglio: Curry must avenge Scotland ambush

16:40 , George Flood

I still remember my first game as England captain, which was against John Eales’ famous Australia side.

That was followed up by Tests against New Zealand, South Africa and then New Zealand again. At the time it felt like quite a daunting prospect — a bit like doing further maths!

It was very exciting, though, and we ended up with two draws and two defeats. I was very proud to captain England and Tom Curry will be feeling the same ahead of tomorrow’s Six Nations opener against Scotland.

Tom has been involved in the squad for a long time. He has played in big games — a World Cup Final — and I am sure he will take the captaincy in his stride. He’s an incredibly determined, competitive young man and he’ll want to lead a winning England team.

That, however, is not something England have done for a while against Scotland. The Scots ambushed England last year at Twickenham and Tom will want to make amends, put things right and remember his first day as captain of England as a winner.

That will be his focus. You can be ambushed once, but not twice.

I have always made my feelings very clear: I am a massive Owen Farrell fan. He is a superb player and leader, and his record speaks for itself.

Click here to read Lawrence Dallaglio’s full pre-match column

Will Macpherson at Murrayfield

16:38 , George Flood

All the usual pomp and circumstance at Murrayfield with not one, not two, but three different bands on the field 10 minutes before kick off.

Expecting to see a bit of Princess Anne as per.

Jones compares England captain Curry to McCaw

16:38 , George Flood

With usual skipper Owen Farrell ruled out of the tournament after ankle surgery and likely deputy Courtney Lawes out today with a head injury, Tom Curry this afternoon will become the youngest England captain since Will Carling in 1988.

Jones has been effusive in his praise of the dynamic and versatile Sale back-rower this week, comparing him to a certain All Blacks icon...

“[Curry] leads by example,” Jones said. “He reminds me of a young Richie McCaw, who was able to lead by example and, as he progresses, there will be other bits and pieces of his captaincy that goes with that. But at the start of his career it’s all about leading by example and getting the team on to the front foot. That goes in line with how we want to play the game.

“Captaincy is not about the number of caps. Captaincy is about the person who can lead a group of players on the field, lead by example. And there is no better player in our squad than Tom Curry to do that.

“He’s a player who players like to play with. Not dissimilar to Owen, players like to play with those sort of players who lead by example. Tom’s got an opportunity, we’re hopeful Courtney will be back at some stage, but for this week Tom’s the most important player to take that big seat.”

Will Macpherson at Murrayfield

16:35 , George Flood

Huge cheers as Scotland’s team is read out, with inevitable special love reserved for Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg.

Just a smattering of boos as England are announced.

Townsend dismisses favourites tag

16:32 , George Flood

Gregor Townsend refused to be drawn into a battle of mind games with Eddie Jones this week, giving short shrift to suggestions that Scotland are big favourites at Murrayfield.

“Every coach does this little song and dance going into a game trying to convince the media they are underdogs and telling the players their backs are against the wall, ‘we’re going to this hostile place’,” he said. “The bookies pick the favourites and I know we’re not the favourites with them.

“It’s not really something we talk about or worry about. The reason we’re being spoken about like that is because our players have driven the standards in training and have gone through experiences - not always pleasant - that have made them better and brought them closer together as a group.

“We have our own expectations, which is to deliver performances that we’re capable of. In last year’s Six Nations, three games stood out for us where we were close to our best: England, Italy and France. The aim for us is to try to do that in five games.”

Will Macpherson at Murrayfield

16:26 , George Flood

The teams are warming up here at Murrayfield, which is sodden. The rain is not lashing down too hard right now but there’s been plenty of it today.

The whole city has had a real sense of an event today. Loads of English in town, and a real buzz. Just what the Championship lacked last year.

Jones piles pressure on ‘red-hot favourites’ Scotland

16:21 , George Flood

In true Eddie Jones style, the wily England boss needed so second invitation to pile the pressure on “red-hot favourites” Scotland this evening...

“We want to get on the front foot and take Scotland on,” said Jones this week. “It’s the first time I’ve had the experience of going up there when Scotland have been red-hot favourites.

“They’re expected to win. Every time their players look at the crowd at Murrayfield they’ll feel that expectation - they’re expected to win. They are red-hot favourites and they’ve got to cope with that expectation.

“There’ll be 67,000 fans and they’ll be thinking about all the fans watching the game on the BBC. They have to carry that burden. Every game for us is the same - we’re expected to win, so it’s no different for us.

“We’re like that every game, but this is a special game isn’t it. A special game, the Calcutta Cup. It’s been going for 143 years [although the fixture was first played eight years earlier], it means a lot to both countries and it’s the first time I’ve gone there as the underdogs.”

Skipper’s duties for Tom Curry...

16:13 , Malik Ouzia

Will Macpherson is at Murrayfield for Standard Sport

16:00 , Malik Ouzia

When I pulled into Edinburgh at lunchtime today, my immediate thought was that while the weather was hardly like a scene from a Caribbean postcard, it was not quite as bad as I feared. Serious winds, but not much rain. That, I can confirm, has changed in the last couple of hours. It’s miserable up here. No idea who that favours.

Hogg: I used to fear England - but not any more

15:50 , Malik Ouzia

Speaking of hostility, Scotland captain Stuart Hogg admitted this week that he once feared playing against the might of England - but reckons times have changed.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t sometimes worried about playing England, especially in the early years,” he said.

“For me being a rugby pig growing up, some of the names you used to play against for England, it was quite a scary task.

“Not now. I truly believe in the ability of myself and the ability of the squad that we can go out there and win, and it has shown over the last four years or so.

“We view England as the same as every other team. We respect them highly, individually and collectively, they are one of the best sides in world rugby. But we know we can compete with them.

“That’s the exciting thing about our squad. We get excited about this fixture, we get excited about the challenge, and it’s a good one to be involved in.”

Here’s what happened when the two sides met in last year’s Six Nations...

15:42 , Malik Ouzia

Simmonds: We’ll use ‘hostile environment'

15:34 , Malik Ouzia

Fans are back at this year’s Six Nations after the entirety of last year’s and the conclusion of the 2020 edition were played behind-closed-doors.

We’re expecting a raucous home crowd at Murrayfield but Sam Simmonds says England can feed off the atmosphere.

“I’ve not played at Murrayfield before but we’ve got plenty of boys in the squad who have,” the Exeter number eight said.

“We’ve talked about the hostile environment and how we can use that and come together as a 15 and a 23, plus the boys who aren’t playing.

“We’ve talked about results in the past and maybe we haven’t played to our full potential. This week we’ve trained well - mentally and physically - and we’re in a very good place.

“What matters ultimately is the team performance. We have come up here to win. We want to get our Six Nations off to a good start and to win up here at Murrayfield would be the perfect start.”

Head-to-head record

15:24 , Malik Ouzia

Saturday evening will mark the 140th meeting between these two auld enemies.

England have won 76 of those previous contests to Scotland’s 44, with 19 draws.

England had won nine in a row leading up to 2018, since when Scotland have won two of the last four, emerging victorious at Twickenham last year for the first time since 1983.

There was also that classic 38-all draw in 2019, while 2020 was a game played in atrocious conditions.

Standard Sport prediction

15:14 , Malik Ouzia

Townsend has firmly dismissed claims from Jones that Scotland are overwhelming favourites for this fixture.

England are still favoured by the bookies, though fans will be concerned by their injury-laden build-up and the sheer number of experienced absentees.

A hostile Murrayfield on a windy night is no place for the uninitiated and it would hardly be a shock if Scotland were to triumph again here ahead of a trip to Cardiff in round two.

An England win would be a huge morale-boost and with a visit to Rome next on the agenda, would set them up nicely for home ties against Wales and Ireland.

However, we expect Scotland to edge it as things stand.

Scotland team news

15:03 , Malik Ouzia

As for Scotland, who have opted for a seasoned and experienced lineup, the headline team news is Jonny Gray back in the second row after missing the autumn tests through injury.

Scotland XV: Hogg; Graham, Harris, Johnson, Van der Merwe; Russell, Price; Sutherland, Turner, Z Fagerson, J Gray, Gilchrist, Ritchie, Watson, M Fagerson.

Replacements: McInally, Schoeman, Nel, Skinner, M Bradbury, White, Kinghorn, Tuipulotu.

And here is how England will lineup...

14:52 , Malik Ouzia

England XV: Steward; Malins, Daly, Slade, Marchant; Smith, Youngs; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Itoje, Isiekwe, Ludlam, Curry, Simmonds.

Replacements: George, Marler, Stuart, Ewels, Dombrandt, Randall, Ford, Nowell.

England team news

14:46 , Malik Ouzia

England are without a raft of players including Owen Farrell, Courtney Lawes, Manu Tuilagi, Sam Underhill, Jonny May, Jonny Hill and Anthony Watson.

Eddie Jones has handed the captain’s armband to Tom Curry, who becomes the youngest skipper of his country since Will Carling in 1988.

England have picked a mobile but inexperienced team that has a makeshift look with so many absentees, with Jones’ bold calls including Ellis Genge over Joe Marler in the front row, Elliot Daly at outside centre for the first time since 2016 and Joe Marchant - now free from Covid isolation - out on the wing.

Nick Isiekwe starts for only the second time for England in the second row alongside Maro Itoje.

How to watch

14:37 , Malik Ouzia

TV channel: Scotland vs England is being broadcast live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 4pm.

Live stream: Fans can also watch the game live online via the BBC iPlayer or BBC Sport website.

Good afternoon!

14:29 , Malik Ouzia

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of this afternoon’s Six Nations clash between Scotland and England.

We’ll have all the build-up ahead of a 4:30pm kick-off...