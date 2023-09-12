Scotland vs England live: Score and updates from Hampden Park friendly

Scotland play host to England in an international friendly at Hampden Park - Reuters/Lee Smith

Southgate: I persuaded Walker not to retire – twice

England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed that he has talked “world-class” Kyle Walker out of international retirement twice, including after the Qatar World Cup last year.



Walker scored his first England goal in his 77th international appearance against Ukraine, but the right-back would have retired without ever netting for his country had it not been for Southgate.



Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola this summer took Walker out to dinner to talk him out of moving to Bayern Munich and Southgate revealed that he has twice had similar conversations over the 33-year-old’s international future – once after England’s defeat in the final of the European Championships in 2021 and most recently after the World Cup.

What is the recent head-to-head record?

There was no game between England and Scotland for 14 years at the start of the century, but there have been more in recent years.

England and Scotland were in the same qualification group for the 2018 World Cup, with England winning 3-0 at home but requiring a last-gasp Harry Kane goal to spare them a defeat at Hampden.

The two teams played at the 2020 (delayed until 2021) European Championship, with Scotland earning plenty of plaudits for their display in a goalless draw at Wembley.

England vs Scotland: meetings since 2000

August 2014: England 3 Scotland 2 (friendly)

November 2014: Scotland 1 England 3 (friendly)

November 2016: England 3 Scotland 0 (World Cup qualification)

June 2017: Scotland 2 England 2 (World Cup qualification)

June 2021: England 0 Scotland 0 (Euro 2020)

Good evening

And welcome to our live coverage of tonight’s international friendly as Scotland take on England at Hampden Park. The “reason” for this game is that it marks 150 years since the first ever football international (between these two sides) back in the 1870s. Only that it doesn’t really mark 150 years as the date was almost 151 years ago: on November 30 1872 at Hamilton Crescent in Patrick, Glasgow. Anyway, we get the reason for the occasion, even if it is not exactly perfectly timed, but they could hardly schedule this during the World Cup, could they?

Both teams have played each other another 114 times since then, with 25 of those draw, 48 won by England and 41 by Scotland. There has not been an awful not of action between the two teams in recent years, however. In fact, this will be just the sixth time since 2000. The most recent of those games was the 0-0 draw in the 2020 European Championship (played in 2021).

Scotland come into the game in fine form, with five wins in their last five games. In fact, going back to the start of 2023, their record in competitive games reads: won nine, drawn one and lost two. And the last defeat in that time came against Ireland on June 11. With a 3-0 victory away in Cyprus, Steve Clarke’s men are looking likely to qualify for Euro 2024. In fact, if results go their way tonight their place will be guaranteed, becoming the first side to qualify if Norway fail to beat Georgia.

England are also in decent form, winning four and drawing one (their last game was a 1-1 draw against Ukraine) since their World Cup exit at the hands of France last year.

Both teams will be playing in special commemorative kits to mark the occasion and you have to say that the Scotland one is about three times as good as England’s. Anyway, kick-off is at 7.45pm BST and we will be here for all of the build-up live updates and reaction.

