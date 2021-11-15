Scotland vs Denmark LIVE: World Cup qualifier team news, line-ups and more tonight

Scotland welcome Denmark to Hampden Park this evening as Steve Clarke’s side look to end their World Cup qualifying campaign on a high note, having already sealed a place in the play-offs ahead of next winter’s tournament in Qatar.

Scotland’s 2-0 victory over Moldova on Friday ensured Clarke’s team will finish in second place in Group F, with tonight’s opponents Denmark guaranteed to win the pool. The Danes have won all nine of their qualifying fixtures, having beaten Scotland 2-0 in Copenhagen back in September – though the scoreline could have been much more lopsided against the Scots. Still, this is no dead-rubber for Scotland, who are now aiming to finish as one of the six best second-placed sides, which would give them a seeding in next March’s play-off games. A result here could significantly boost Scotland’s hopes of achieving a home semi-final draw in those play-offs, so Clarke and his players will be keen for a sharp performance in front of the Hampden Park faithful this evening.

Scotland’s presence at Euro 2020 this summer marked their first appearance at a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup, so qualifying for Qatar 2022 would see them play at a world championship for the first time in 24 years.

Follow live updates from Scotland vs Denmark below.

Match kicks off at 7.45pm GMT

Scotland XI: Gordon, O’Donnell, Souttar, Robertson, Tierney, McGinn, McGregor, Adams, Christie, Gilmour, Cooper

Denmark XI: Schmeichel, Vestergaard, Kjaer, Christensen, Kristensen, Wass, Jonsson, Maehle, Skov Olsen, Cornelius, Bruun Larsen

19:21 , Dylan Terry

Elsewhere tonight:

San Marino vs England

Northern Ireland vs Italy

Switzerland vs Bulgaria

Austria vs Moldova

Israel vs Faroe Islands

Albania vs Andorra

Poland vs Hungary

19:16 , Dylan Terry

Simply a lovely little moment.

19:11 , Dylan Terry

Scotland have won five World Cup qualifiers in a row, a run that stretches back to their defeat against Denmark at the beginning September.

Since then, they have beaten Moldova twice, Austria, Israel and the Faroe Islands in a superb run of results for Steve Clarke’s men.

19:06 , Dylan Terry

Ally McCoist in the house at Hampden Park for the game this evening. A living legend, I think we can all agree.

19:01 , Dylan Terry

Denmark have conceded just one goal in their six games since losing to England in semi-finals of Euro 2020.

The Dane’s have won all their matches since the summer and come into this one in scintillating form.

18:56 , Dylan Terry

When the two sides met back in September Denmark were able to win 2-0 thanks to two goals in as many minutes.

Strikes from Daniel Wass and Joakim Maehle gave the Dane’s another solid victory as they continue to build on their semi-final run at the European Championships in the summer.

World Cup Qualification table

18:51 , Dylan Terry

Here is the table heading into tonight’s game. Denmark have secured their place in Qatar as the group winners and Scotland have already clinched a play-off place.

But can the Scots clinch a famous win tonight?

18:46 , Dylan Terry

Scotland are looking to keep their positive form going with another impressive display tonight. Will they prevent Denmark from making it 10 wins out of 10 in this World Cup qualifying campaign?

It was a good night in Chișinău on Friday, as we clinched a play-off spot.



Let's keep the momentum going tonight.#SCODEN pic.twitter.com/YgSAsLh6KK — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 15, 2021

18:41 , Dylan Terry

Denmark XI: Schmeichel, Vestergaard, Kjaer, Christensen, Kristensen, Wass, Jonsson, Maehle, Skov Olsen, Cornelius, Bruun Larsen.

18:32 , Alex Pattle

Scotland bench: Clark, McLaughlin, Ralston, Porteous, McKenna, Armstrong, Turnbull, Nisbet, Ferguson, Brown, McLean.

18:31 , Alex Pattle

Scotland XI: Gordon, O’Donnell, Souttar, Robertson, Tierney, McGinn, McGregor, Adams, Christie, Gilmour, Cooper.

18:16 , Alex Pattle

