Is Scotland vs Australia on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Autumn Nations Series fixture

Scotland host Australia at Murrayfield this evening as the Autumn Nations Series kicks off in Edinburgh.

Scotland have won their last three matches against Australia, including the previous two clashes at Murrayfield, while the Wallabies were without a win in three matches in the UK last Autumn.

Dave Rennie’s side showed spirit in this year’s Rugby Championship, defeating South Africa and pushing New Zealand, but they were also beaten by Argentina.

Scotland come into their Autumn looking to improve upon a poor Six Nations campaign, while fly-half Finn Russel has been dropped by head coach Gregor Townsend.

When is Scotland vs Australia?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 29 October.

How can I watch Scotland vs Australia?

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, which can be accessed across a range of digital devices. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

What is the team news?

Glasgow lock Scott Cummings has been ruled out of Scotland’s Autumn Series with a broken toe. Cummings’ place in the squad is taken by Edinburgh’s Glen Young, who has been named among the substitutes.

Glasgow full-back Ollie Smith is given his first home start after making his debut against Argentina during the summer tour of South America. Jamie Ritchie will captain the side for the first time since being appointed as Stuart Hogg’s successor, while Blair Kinghorn starts at number 10 after the controversial decision not to select Finn Russell.

Glasgow back-rower Jack Dempsey, who won 14 caps with the Aussies prior to making himself available for Scotland following a recent change in World Rugby’s international eligibility rules, is in contention to make his debut off the bench against the nation of his birth.

The team for this Saturday is made up entirely of Scottish-based players, with the likes of Adam Hastings, Chris Harris, Josh Bayliss and Hogg unavailable as the match falls outside the international window.

For Australia, Michael Hooper will return after missing the entire Rugby Championship because the back-row forward was not in the right frame of mind to play. Hooper hasn’t, though, reclaimed the captaincy, which remained with prop James Slipper when the Wallabies lineup was announced Thursday.Fullback Tom Banks also returned after recovering from a broken arm while scrumhalf Tate McDermott will earn his first international start of 2022. Lock Nick Frost will make just his second start for Australia and partners Cadeyrn Neville in the second row.

What is the Scotland team?

15. Ollie Smith, 14. Darcy Graham, 13. Mark Bennett, 12. Sione Tuipulotu, 11. Duhan van der Merwe, 10. Blair Kinghorn, 9. Ali Price; 8. Matt Fagerson, 7. Hamish Watson, 6. Jamie Ritchie (captain), 5. Grant Gilchrist, 4. Sam Skinner, 3. Zander Fagerson, 2. Dave Cherry, 1. Pierre Schoeman. Reserves: 16. George Turner, 17. Jamie Bhatti, 18. WP Nel, 19. Glen Young, 20. Jack Dempsey, 21. George Horne, 22. Ross Thompson, 23. Damien Hoyland.

What is the Australia team?

15. Tom Banks, 14. Andrew Kellaway, 13. Len Ikitau, 12. Hunter Paisami, 11. Tom Wright, 10. Bernard Foley, 9. Tate McDermott; 8. Rob Valetini, 7. Michael Hooper, 6. Jed Holloway, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 4. Nick Frost, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 2. David Porecki, 1. James Slipper (captain). Reserves: 16. Folau Fainga’a, 17. Matt Gibbon, 18. Taniela Tupou, 19. Ned Hanigan, 20. Pete Samu, 21. Nic White, 22. Noah Lolesio, 23. Jock Campbell.