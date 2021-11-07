Scotland vs Australia LIVE: Latest score and updates from Autumn International match today

Scotland host Australia this afternoon as the weekend’s autumn internationals action comes to a close at Murrayfield. Gregor Townsend’s side opened their autumn series with a comprehensive 10-try victory over Tonga last weekend, but the Scotland head coach has been boosted by the returning captain Stuart Hogg and star fly-half Finn Russell for the visit of the Wallabies. Townsend has named a strong and experienced side, including 14 of the 15 players who started Scotland’s win in Paris earlier this year in the final fixture of their Six Nations campaign.

Dave Rennie’s Australia side are on a winning run of five matches, which includes back-to-back victories over world champions South Africa in the recent rugby championship. The Wallabies tasted defeat on their last visit to the Scottish capital, however, in a 53-24 defeat in 2017 that followed another Scotland win in Sydney earlier that summer. The visitors have named Kurtley Beale on their bench, with the powerful back set to make his first Wallabies appearance since the Rugby World Cup in 2019. Australia are coming off a victory over Japan two weeks ago and face clashes against both England and Wales in the coming weeks.

Follow live coverage and analysis of Scotland vs Australia, below:

Hogg and Russell return for Scotland as hosts name strong side

Australia look to continue winning run in first Murrayfield test since 2017

HALF TIME: Scotland 7-3 Australia

15:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Here’s the moment that got Murrayfield on its feet midway through the first half. It way a key decision from Scotland to go again to the corner and two previous attempts to push for the line had come up short.

Blink and you might have missed it 👀



A sensational first try by @scotlandteam!



📺 Viewers in the UK can watch the #AutumnNationsSeries live on @primevideosport.#AutumnNationsSeries #SCOvAUS pic.twitter.com/aEwY1U3PoF — Autumn Nations Series (@autumnnations) November 7, 2021

HALF TIME: Scotland 7-3 Australia

15:11 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland lead at the break, but it feels like there’s plenty more to come in this contest. But sides are still looking to find their attacking spark, following a half that was rather dominated by the two defences.

Hamish Watson’s try from a powerful Scotland line-out is the difference at the break, and Australia will start the second half with 14 men following Allan Alaalatoa’s yellow card - which in turn saw Michael Hooper’s score ruled out.

Scotland 7-3 Australia (O’Connor pen 39’)

15:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Australia get on the board after Scotland concede a penalty immediately after the restart. O’Connor atones for his earlier miss by finding the middle of the posts - but it comes for the cost for Australia as Jordan Petaia has been forced off with what looks to be a head injury sustained in winning the penalty. Izaia Perese replaces him to win his first Wallabies cap.

YELLOW CARD! Scotland 7-0 Australia

15:05 , Jamie Braidwood

No try and yellow card! Alaalatoa is sent to the bin after Poite decides his contact on Fagerson was significant enough to not only rule out the try but also to reduce Australia to 14 men temporarily.

What a huge swing that could be. Hooper pleads with the referee but the French official is adamant.

TRY! Scotland 7-5 Australia (Hooper 36’)

14:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Australia hit back through the captain, who stretches an arm over the try-line from under the posts after the Wallabies work the ball well from the line-out.

But hang on, the try is being checked as Allan Alaalatoa seems to have caught Matt Fagerson’s face with a swinging arm when clearing out the ruck shortly before Hooper crossed over.

Scotland 7-0 Australia

14:59 , Jamie Braidwood

35 mins: But back Australia come. They win a penalty in midfield following the latest line-out, and O’Connor is able to land the ball into the corner to set up the line-out in a promising position.

Scotland 7-0 Australia

14:57 , Jamie Braidwood

34 mins: Ikitau lands a gem of a kick over Graham’s head and gets it to run into the corner. But Scotland do well from the line-out, as Russell kicks clear to relieve the pressure.

Scotland 7-0 Australia

14:55 , Jamie Braidwood

32 mins: Australia thought they had a chance after advancing the ball forward from the line-out, but Paisami is penalised for an infringement in the ruck and Scotland clear down the field.

Scotland 7-0 Australia

14:54 , Jamie Braidwood

30 mins: Australia open up the field as they move from left to right, before O’Connor kicks a ball through to the corner. Graham, under pressure from the advancing Australia shirts, does well to scamper back and gather the ball, before Scotland are able to clear.

Scotland 7-0 Australia

14:52 , Jamie Braidwood

29 mins: Scotland go long from the line-out and look to build from the middle of the pitch, but Hooper steals in at the breakdown to turn the ball over. Australia then kick for touch and advance back into the Scotland half.

Scotland 7-0 Australia

14:51 , Jamie Braidwood

28 mins: Scotland work the ball from left to right and Graham makes a break around the outside, before chipping the ball towards the line. He gets caught up with Wright, accidentally, as Kellaway calls for the check before clearing for touch.

Scotland 7-0 Australia

14:50 , Jamie Braidwood

25 mins: Australia win a scrum following the restart as Price knocks on while trying to intercept an off-load from Petaia to O’Connor. Scotland win the penalty from the scrum, however, in another big moment for the Scottish pack. Russell kicks for touch and Scotland get another promising position inside the Australia half.

Scotland 7-0 Australia (Russell con 23’)

14:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Romain Poite is happy with it, and the try stands! Russell has a testing kick from the left touch-line, but he splits the posts to add an extra two points.

Scotland get the reward for trusting their line-out.

TRY! Scotland 5-0 Australia (Watson 22’)

14:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland find Ritchie from the line-out before they lay it back to Watson, who leads the charging maul to the line. Scotland overwhelm the Australia defence to power over, and take the lead!

This is being checked, however.

Scotland 0-0 Australia

14:42 , Jamie Braidwood

21 mins: Scotland keep the ball from the line-out and have a penalty advantage, but nothing comes of it. It goes back to the penalty and Russell again for the corner.

Scotland 0-0 Australia

14:41 , Jamie Braidwood

19 mins: After an exchange of kicks, Russell carries the ball into two tackling Australia players before flipping another clever off-load to his forward. Hooper is then penalised for being offside, and Scotland again kick for touch in the corner. Another promising position for the Scots.

Scotland 0-0 Australia

14:38 , Jamie Braidwood

18 mins: Huge stand from Scotland! Australia retain possession from the scrum and set up the push from five metres. Paisami leads the charge and takes it to within two metres, but Hamish Watson does what he does best and steals in to win the ball at the breakdown and in turn the Scotland penalty. Scotland are then able to clear for touch at the halfway line to relieve the pressure.

Scotland 0-0 Australia

14:36 , Jamie Braidwood

17 mins: Wow, from one end straight to the other! Scotland were in try-scoring position with the line-out in the corner. But the hosts lost possession and Australia were able to launch the counter. The Wallabies kick for the try-line and Hogg frantically sweeps up under excellent pressure from Jordan Petaia. The Australia winger tackles Hogg behind the line - bringing up an Australian scrum on the five-metre line.

Scotland 0-0 Australia

14:34 , Jamie Braidwood

15 mins: Scotland stand strong and win the penalty advantage - suddenly space opens up as Scotland break down the left wing, with Hogg, Price and Van der Merwe exchanging quick passes following a brilliant run from the Scotland captain.

Scotland then win the penalty as Australia desperately try to recover, and they kick for touch.

Scotland 0-0 Australia

14:32 , Jamie Braidwood

12 mins: Opportunity for Australia as they win a penalty from a scrum on the halfway line - they work the ball into space on the left but Scotland were able to recover and force Australia back inside. The move breaks down after a loose pass goes forward and brings up another scrum.

Scotland 0-0 Australia

14:31 , Jamie Braidwood

11 mins: Close! Graham’s pass inside his own half is almost intercepted by Ikitau, but the outside centre is unable to gather the ball. The play is then brought back for an earlier infringement.

Scotland are forced into an early change as Turner is replaced by Ewan Ashman.

Scotland 0-0 Australia

14:28 , Jamie Braidwood

10 mins: Australia are penalised after a coming together in the middle of the pitch. Darcy Graham goes for the quick touch-and-go, but is soon swallowed up by the Australia pack. The move breaks down as Hogg tries to stab the ball through the Australia line, but the Wallabies regain possession.

Scotland 0-0 Australia

14:27 , Jamie Braidwood

8 mins: Scotland kick for touch, before the hosts try to execute a short line-out. The return pass to George Turner goes forward, however, and leads to the second scrum of the afternoon. Australia come away with the ball this time.

Scotland 0-0 Australia

14:25 , Jamie Braidwood

7 mins: Australia are able to put the pressure on Scotland immediately from the restart, as they win another penalty on the 22. The Wallabies go for the scrum, but Scotland win the penalty after it collapses.

Scotland 0-0 Australia

14:23 , Jamie Braidwood

5 mins: The first penalty of the day goes Australia’s way after Sam Skinner comes into a ruck from the side. Good pressure from the Wallabies, there, to force the error in the Scotland half.

Australia choose to go for the posts but James O’Connor shanks the kick wide from a relatively straight-forward position.

Scotland 0-0 Australia

14:20 , Jamie Braidwood

2 mins: Russell’s second kick of the match is much, much better, however. After a cheeky off-load, he finds the corner with a booming kick down the touchline. The full-back Kellaway does well to keep it in, but his kick only makes it to half-way and Scotland can gain some territory.

Scotland 0-0 Australia

14:19 , Jamie Braidwood

1 min: Yikes, almost a horror start for Scotland as Finn Russell’s kick from inside his 22 is charged down - but Scotland are able to regain possession after gathering the loose ball.

KICK-OFF! Scotland 0-0 Australia

14:17 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland vs Australia

14:17 , Jamie Braidwood

Stirring stuff at Murrayfield as a rendition of ‘Flower of Scotland’ rings out by a full crowd for the first time in almost two years. There’s a cracking atmosphere inside the stadium and perfect conditions for this Autumn International fixture.

Scotland vs Australia

14:11 , Jamie Braidwood

Michael Hooper leads the Wallabies out onto the field at Murrayfield, before the sell-out home crowd roars the hosts as they make their way out into the crisp Edinburgh air.

It’s been 20 months since Scotland last played in front of a full Murrayfield, and we’re all set for what should be a great clash of two entertaining teams.

Kick off is moments away. Time for the anthems.

Scotland vs Australia

14:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend, speaking to Amazon Prime Video:

“It’s a big challenge. They’ve won five games in a row, beat the world champions twice and they play a brand of rugby not too dissimilar to ours. It’s a good match-up for the spectators.

“We know that we’ve got to be alert to them moving the ball at pace, but also the pack. They showed against the Springboks that they have a very strong pack and with players like Will Skelton and [Taniela] Tupou on the bench, they’re a formidable outfit.”

Scotland vs Australia

14:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Australia head coach Dave Rennie, speaking to Amazon Prime Video:

“We’ve improved but we know there’s a lot more in us. We know the challenge we face in Europe. Scotland had a really good Six Nations and we are mindful of that.

“We’re good. We’ve been together for a long time. Obviously we had three defections from a Japanese perspective but we’ve brought in a couple of guys from France and they will add another dimension to us as well. We’re in a good place.

“Scotland have a good pack and if they can get you in the right area of the field they are very patient and they will go multi-phase. They've got a back-line who can spark from anywhere and I’ve coached a number of those boys, so we’re aware of their threat. We will have to defend very well.”

Scotland vs Australia

13:53 , Jamie Braidwood

Michael Hooper leads an Australia side who are full of confidence following a run of five consecutive wins, but the Wallabies are without a trio of star names who were crucial to their recent form. Quade Cooper, Samu Kerevi and Sean McMahon have all returned to their clubs in Japan, leading to recalls for the likes of Rory Arnold, Will Skelton and Kurtley Beale. Andrew Kellaway makes his first start at full-back, while James O’Connor makes his first start of the year at fly-half.

Australia: Andrew Kellaway, Tom Wright, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Jordan Petaia, James O’Connor, Nic White; Rob Valetini, Michael Hooper (captain), Rob Leota, Izack Rodda, Rory Arnold, Allan Alaalatoa, Folau Fainga’a, James Slipper.

Replacements: Connal McInerney, Angus Bell, Taniela Tupou, Will Skelton, Pete Samu, Tate McDermott, Kurtley Beale, Izaia Perese

Scotland vs Australia

13:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg has urged his team-mates to build on impressive away wins at England and France in the Six Nations earlier this year and claim another scalp against Australia this afternoon.

“To be the best team in the world, you’ve got to beat the best and Australia are right up there,” Hogg said.

“It’s not every year you get the opportunity of playing these southern hemisphere teams. The last time I played against Australia was in 2016, so it doesn’t come around all the time.

“We like to challenge ourselves against the best teams. It’s going to be a hugely physical encounter for us.”

“We’ve played some really good rugby over the last couple of years and we’re growing in confidence at every opportunity we get. We need to continue and learn what it takes to be the best. It’s a hugely exciting time for us.”

Scotland vs Australia

13:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend, ahead of his side’s match against Australia:

“While there were several positives to take from the win against Tonga we face a very different opponent in Australia this week.

“They are coming into this fixture clearly off the back of good results and full of confidence, so we will need to bring focus, accuracy and aggression for the full 80 minutes.

“We have been able to select an experienced team with the availability of our players outside of Scotland and aim to use the remaining Autumn Nations Series fixtures to build our game through improving week on week.”

How to watch Scotland vs Australia online and on TV today

13:27 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland host Australia in an Autumn Internationals fixture at Murrayfield this afternoon, in what is the first meeting of the countries in almost four years.

Gregor Townsends’s team secured back-to-back wins over Australia in both Sydney and Edinburgh back in 2017, but the sides have not played each other since.

Scotland defeated Tonga at Murrayfield last weekend as the hosts returned to action, while Australia are coming off a victory over Japan two weeks ago.

Dave Rennie’s side also finished second in the recent Rugby Championship after beating world champions South Africa and Argentina home and away, but losing out to eventual winners New Zealand in both matches.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match this afternoon.

Scotland vs Australia

13:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has selected an experienced side to play Australia, with only one change in the starting XV from the team which ended the 2021 Six Nations with victory over France in Paris in March.

Edinburgh loosehead prop Pierre Schoeman – who made his debut in the 60-14 win over Tonga last weekend – earns his second cap after injury ruled out Rory Sutherland, the only member of the team from Paris who does not feature this time.

Townsend has selected all the available Scottish British and Irish Lions contingent, which sees Stuart Hogg return to captain the team at full-back. Hogg is joined in the back three by Duhan van der Merwe, while other Lions Ali Price and Finn Russell continue their half-back partnership and Matt Fagerson starts at number eight.

Scotland vs Australia

Follow for live build up ahead of this afternoon’s clash.