Scotland vs Australia live stream: How to watch Autumn Internationals fixture online and on TV today

(Getty Images)

Scotland host Australia in an Autumn Internationals fixture at Murrayfield this afternoon, in what is the first meeting of the countries in almost four years.

Gregor Townsends's team secured back-to-back wins over Australia in both Sydney and Edinburgh back in 2017, but the sides have not played each other since.

Scotland defeated Tonga at Murrayfield last weekend as the hosts returned to action, while Australia are coming off a victory over Japan two weeks ago.

Dave Rennie’s side also finished second in the recent Rugby Championship after beating world champions South Africa and Argentina home and away, but losing out to eventual winners New Zealand in both matches.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match this afternoon.

When is Scotland vs Australia?

The match will kick off at 2:15pm GMT on Sunday 7 November.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage starting from 1:30pm. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Scotland have lost British and Irish Lions prop Rory Sutherland to injury, but will be boosted by the return of their English-based contingent, including captain Stuart Hogg.

Australia, meanwhile, will have to without the trio of Quade Cooper, Samu Kerevi and Sean McMahon, who have all returned to their clubs in Japan.

Both head coaches will name their starting teams this week ahead of Sunday’s match.

Odds

Scotland: 13/10

Draw: 20/1

Australia: 4/6

Read More

5 talking points ahead of Scotland’s clash with Australia

Gregor Townsend goes with experience as Scotland take on Australia

Hamish Watson confident Scotland can match any of the home nations

Scotland number eight Matt Fagerson relishing reunion with Dave Rennie

Scotland forwards Rory Sutherland and Rory Darge ruled out of Australia clash

Kyle Steyn registers four tries as Scotland hammer Tonga