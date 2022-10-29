Scotland vs Australia LIVE rugby: Latest score and updates from Autumn Nations Series after Ollie Smith try

Jamie Braidwood
·12 min read
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Follow live updates as Scotland take on Australia in the opening weekend of the Autumn Nations Series at Murrayfield. Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend’s decision to drop fly-half Finn Russell has been the big talking points ahead of the Tests against the Wallabies, Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina, while Jamie Ritchie takes over the captaincy from Stuart Hogg.

Scotland had a disappointing Six Nations campaign but they have an impressive record against Australia in recent times. The Scots have won their last three matches against the Wallabies, including last year’s 15-13 victory at Murrayfield, but Australia remain a work in progress under Dave Rennie and had some encouraging performances in this year’s Rugby Championship.

The visitors, who also play England and Wales in the Autumn Nations Series, welcome back Michael Hooper to the side but Scotland are without the likes of Hogg, Adam Hastings and Chris Harris as the match falls outside the international window. Follow live updates as Scotland meet Australia for the Hopetoun Cup.

Scotland vs Australia LIVE: Latest Autumn Nations Series updates

  • Match kicked off at 5:30pm BST at Murrayfield, live on Amazon Video

  • Jamie Ritchie leads out Scotland for first time, with Finn Russell dropped

  • TRY! Magic from Ollie Smith as Scotland score against the run of play (5-0)

  • HALF-TIME! Foley kicks Australia back into it at Murrayfield (5-6)

HALF TIME: Scotland 5-6 Australia

18:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland’s attack has looked more dangerous than Australia’s - it’s just they haven’t seen much of the ball. Meanwhile, they’ve looked fairly comfortable absorbing Australia’s attack. However Scotland will want more of the ball in the second half, and there will frustration too that they couldn’t take their chances when they came.

HALF TIME: Scotland 5-6 Australia

18:14 , Jamie Braidwood

PENALTY! Scotland 5-6 Australia (Foley 40’)

18:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Foley converts the penalty and Australia have the lead that their overall play has merited, certainly in terms of possession and territory.

Scotland 5-3 Australia

18:13 , Jamie Braidwood

39 mins: Can Scotland get to half time with this lead? They concede a penalty midway through the Scotland half, for Dave Cherry not rolling away. There’s some afters between Fagerson and the Wallabies, but it still means Foley has the chance to kick for the posts at the end of the half.

Scotland 5-3 Australia

18:09 , Jamie Braidwood

37 mins: Rinse and repeat. Australia charge forward through Allan Alaalatoa, rolling off the maul, but Scotland’s defence stands up once more and Price senses the chance to steal in to steal the ball.

Scotland 5-3 Australia

18:07 , Jamie Braidwood

35 mins: Scotland can’t clear for long and Kellaway chips behind the Scotland line. Smith slides back to mop up, but Australia will come again from the lineout as Price’s kick did not go far.

Scotland 5-3 Australia

18:06 , Jamie Braidwood

32 mins: Australia return to the Scotland 22 for the fifth time, now with a lineout close to the corner. Australia’s maul looks to be driving to the line but Scotland concede the penalty to stop their momentum. Australia then come again, working it wide to the opposite flank.

But again Scotland find the turnover and can clear for now.

Scotland 5-3 Australia

18:03 , Jamie Braidwood

30 mins: Oh now, I don’t think I’ve seen this before. Pierre Schoeman looked set to collide with opposite prop James Slipper, but then decides to leap over him. It’s an interesting look for a prop but you can’t do that, and Australia win the penalty. More frustration for Scotland as the Wallabies are able to clear.

Scotland 5-3 Australia

17:59 , Jamie Braidwood

28 mins: Scotland work through the phases but Australia hold firm at the line, and the ball is eventually held up! Scotland unable to get the breakthrough. Opportunity missed.

Scotland 5-3 Australia

17:58 , Jamie Braidwood

26 mins: Scotland work the ball well from the lineout and Schoeman leads the drive towards the line. Scotland get the penalty advantage and Kinghorn spots Tuipulotu in space on the wing. He looked set to score but spills!

Scotland still in a promising position, though...

Scotland 5-3 Australia

17:56 , Jamie Braidwood

24 mins: There are roars around Murrayfield as Scotland again halt Australia’s attack in the 22, following a break from Valetini, before Price launches a lovely kick down field. Foley does brilliantly to keep the ball in play but Scotland gain the territory and win a penalty in the Australia half... Kinghorn kicks for the corner.

Scotland 5-3 Australia

17:53 , Jamie Braidwood

21 mins: Australia work their way downfield following a couple of lineouts but Scotland do what they’ve been doing well so far, which is turning it over inside their own 22. The counter looked on for a moment but Price clears with the box-kick.

Scotland 5-3 Australia

17:50 , Jamie Braidwood

17 mins: Australia were the better side before Scotland’s first try and they taken up from where they left off after Foley’s penalty. They are looking far more fluid in possession, even as the play gets stuck in midfield in this quiet spell.

PENALTY! Scotland 5-3 Australia (Foley 16’)

17:47 , Jamie Braidwood

Australia then get themselves on the scoreboard as Bernard Foley kicks over from around 40 yards. That was sloppy from Scotland to give away a cheap penalty so soon after scoring.

TRY! Scotland 5-0 Australia (Smith 15’)

17:42 , Jamie Braidwood

WOW - what a moment for Ollie Smith! Scotland lead against the run of play and it’s a stunning try. Sione Tuipulotu made the first break before Blair Kinghorn set up Smith with the delayed pass that created a gap in the Australia defence. And what a finish it was from the full-back, diving inside and then away from two Australia tackles before touching down.

Kinghorn is unable to add the conversion.

Scotland 0-0 Australia

17:42 , Jamie Braidwood

9 mins: Tate McDermott is making his first Test start in over a year but has started brightly here, again quickening Australia’s play. The Wallabies looked threatening but Scotland were again able to slow them down, just about.

Scotland 0-0 Australia

17:39 , Jamie Braidwood

7 mins: Australia won the penalty at the scrum and restarted play immediately, quickly marching their way down into the Scotland half. It was worked out wide and Holloway and Hooper took Australia to five metres, but Scotland recovered and the defence did well to win the turnover.

Scotland 0-0 Australia

17:37 , Jamie Braidwood

5 mins: Scotland kicked for touch following the penalty but their play broke down at the lineout. Australia will have the first scrum of the match.

Scotland 0-0 Australia

17:35 , Jamie Braidwood

3 mins: Brilliant break! Tate McDermott cuts inside from scrum-half, but his chip and charge runs long and Scotland are able to recover. McDermott was blocked by the referee doesn’t give anything. Scotland are then able to win a turnover inside the 22, with Ritchie involved.

Fast start.

Scotland 0-0 Australia

17:33 , Jamie Braidwood

2 mins: The Australia winger Kellaway almost makes a break down the right wing with a kick and chase down the line, but Scotland are able to clear up and keep possession.

Scotland vs Australia

17:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Kick-off! Blair Kinghorn gets us underway.

Scotland vs Australia

17:30 , Jamie Braidwood

What a moment for Jamie Ritchie as he leads out Scotland as captain for the first time at Murrayfield. It’s followed by the anthems and we are set to go on a crisp autumn evening in Edinburgh!

‘It means a lot’: New Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie pleased to get Stuart Hogg’s support

17:21 , Jamie Braidwood

New Scotland skipper Jamie Ritchie admits it “means a lot” to have the backing of predecessor Stuart Hogg as he prepares to begin his captaincy against Australia this weekend.

The 26-year-old Edinburgh flanker was appointed to the leadership role last week after head coach Gregor Townsend chose to relieve the “burden” from Hogg in an effort to help the Exeter full-back rediscover top form on the international stage.

After the change of captaincy was announced, Hogg – who is unavailable for the Australia game as it falls outside the international window – posted a congratulatory message to Ritchie on Instagram declaring that, despite his own “disappointment”, his successor would have his “full support”.

“It means a lot,” Ritchie said when asked about Hogg’s endorsement. “I have a huge amount of respect for Hoggy as a man and a rugby player and it’s been a privilege to support him over the last three years as part of his leadership group.

“He was one of the first guys to congratulate me. Gregor told him I was going to be captain before he told me. When Gregor told me, Hoggy sent me a nice message saying that he backed me and stuff like that, and that meant a lot.”

New Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie pleased to get Stuart Hogg’s support

Scotland vs Australia: Starting line-ups

17:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland: 15. Ollie Smith, 14. Darcy Graham, 13. Mark Bennett, 12. Sione Tuipulotu, 11. Duhan van der Merwe, 10. Blair Kinghorn, 9. Ali Price; 8. Matt Fagerson, 7. Hamish Watson, 6. Jamie Ritchie (captain), 5. Grant Gilchrist, 4. Sam Skinner, 3. Zander Fagerson, 2. Dave Cherry, 1. Pierre Schoeman.

Reserves: 16. George Turner, 17. Jamie Bhatti, 18. WP Nel, 19. Glen Young, 20. Jack Dempsey, 21. George Horne, 22. Ross Thompson, 23. Damien Hoyland.

Australia: 15. Tom Banks, 14. Andrew Kellaway, 13. Len Ikitau, 12. Hunter Paisami, 11. Tom Wright, 10. Bernard Foley, 9. Tate McDermott; 8. Rob Valetini, 7. Michael Hooper, 6. Jed Holloway, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 4. Nick Frost, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 2. David Porecki, 1. James Slipper (captain).

Reserves: 16. Folau Fainga’a, 17. Matt Gibbon, 18. Taniela Tupou, 19. Ned Hanigan, 20. Pete Samu, 21. Nic White, 22. Noah Lolesio, 23. Jock Campbell.

Gareth Thomas explains why Scotland were right to drop Finn Russell

17:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Gareth Thomas maintains “maverick” Finn Russell simply isn’t worth the risk.

The fly-half’s controversial omission continues to dominate the build-up to Scotland’s four-match Autumn international campaign, starting against Australia at Murrayfield on Saturday.

And Wales legend Thomas, no shrinking violet himself on or off the field, believes boss Gregor Townsend was right to freeze the 30-year-old out of his squad.

“He’s probably Scotland’s greatest-ever individual player,” said Thomas. “But no individual is bigger than the team.

“If an individual doesn’t contribute to the team, that could end up being your downfall. When you have a great player like Finn, a maverick, there’s also the prospect of an individual failure.

“When he tries things that come off, everybody cheers it. But when they don’t come off, who’s cleaning up after him all the time?”

More here:

Gareth Thomas explains why Scotland were right to drop Finn Russell

Scotland vs Australia: Team news

16:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Glasgow lock Scott Cummings has been ruled out of Scotland’s Autumn Series with a broken toe. Cummings’ place in the squad is taken by Edinburgh’s Glen Young, who has been named among the substitutes.

Glasgow full-back Ollie Smith is given his first home start after making his debut against Argentina during the summer tour of South America. Jamie Ritchie will captain the side for the first time since being appointed as Stuart Hogg’s successor, while Blair Kinghorn starts at number 10 after the controversial decision not to select Finn Russell.

Glasgow back-rower Jack Dempsey, who won 14 caps with the Aussies prior to making himself available for Scotland following a recent change in World Rugby’s international eligibility rules, is in contention to make his debut off the bench against the nation of his birth.

The team for this Saturday is made up entirely of Scottish-based players, with the likes of Adam Hastings, Chris Harris, Josh Bayliss and Hogg unavailable as the match falls outside the international window.

For Australia, Michael Hooper will return after missing the entire Rugby Championship because the back-row forward was not in the right frame of mind to play. Hooper hasn’t, though, reclaimed the captaincy, which remained with prop James Slipper when the Wallabies lineup was announced Thursday.

Fullback Tom Banks also returned after recovering from a broken arm while scrumhalf Tate McDermott will earn his first international start of 2022. Lock Nick Frost will make just his second start for Australia and partners Cadeyrn Neville in the second row.

When is Scotland vs Australia?

16:45 , Jamie Braidwood

The match will kick off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 29 October.

How can I watch Scotland vs Australia?

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, which can be accessed across a range of digital devices. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

Scotland vs Australia LIVE: Latest Autumn Nations Series updates

16:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live updates as Scotland take on Australia in the opening weekend of the Autumn Nations Series at Murrayfield. Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend’s decision to drop fly-half Finn Russell has been the big talking points ahead of the Tests against the Wallabies, Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina, while Jamie Ritchie takes over the captaincy from Stuart Hogg.

Scotland had a disappointing Six Nations campaign but they have an impressive record against Australia in recent times. The Scots have won their last three matches against the Wallabies, including last year’s 15-13 victory at Murrayfield, but Australia remain a work in progress under Dave Rennie and had some encouraging performances in this year’s Rugby Championship.

The visitors, who also play England and Wales in the Autumn Nations Series, welcome back Michael Hooper to the side but Scotland are without the likes of Hogg, Adam Hastings and Chris Harris as the match falls outside the international window.

Latest Stories

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier shares life in and out of hockey in 'All Roads Home'

    Bryan Trottier didn't want to go back. It was December 1972 and his junior team — the Swift Current Broncos — was set to resume its schedule following the Christmas break. After a rough and tumble first half of the season, however, the homesick rookie was hesitant. A booming 7 a.m. knock the following morning as a blizzard blanketed the Trottier ranch in southwestern Saskatchewan changed everything. Tiger Williams was at the door. And he wasn't leaving without his friend and teammate. "What in t

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Jets soar past Blues as Hellebuyck nets shutout

    WINNIPEG — The Jets came through for their sick head coach. Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey set up two goals as Winnipeg defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-0 before 13,936 fans at Canada Life Centre with head coach Rick Bowness nursing an illness at home on Monday. Morrissey assisted on goals by forwards Sam Gagner and Mark Scheifele. Forwards Morgan Barron and Cole Perfetti, into an empty net, also scored. “I’m sure (Bowness) was happy watching that one,” Scheifele said. “Hopefully, that picks his s

  • Canada's Shapovalov defeats Coric in straight sets to move on to Vienna Open final

    VIENNA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the Vienna Open final after topping Borna Coric 7-6 (4), 6-0 on Saturday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native won a blistering 95 per cent of his first-serve points in addition to hitting seven aces. Shapovalov also broke on three of his four opportunities. He sent the first set to a tiebreak after continuously tying the match following every game Coric won. The Canadian won the first three points in the final set before Coric came back to win

  • Miles: Fred VanVleet's value goes way beyond a stat sheet

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor provides examples of Fred VanVleet's irreplaceable skillset. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Dahlin, Tkachuk, Blackwood tabbed as NHL's three stars of the week

    Rasmus Dahlin, Brady Tkachuk and Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's three stars of the week on Monday. Dahlin, the first star, had a record-setting week as the Buffalo Sabres improved to 4-1-0. The 22-year-old extended his goal streak to five games. Dahlin is the first defenceman in NHL history to start a season by scoring in each of his first five games. He scored three goals and two assists as the Sabres won all three of its games on the road. Tkachuk posted a seven-point week in th

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.

  • Coyotes set to begin life inside cosy new home: 'Certainly gonna be different'

    Auston Matthews drove by the Arizona Coyotes' new home this summer. The 5,000-seat rink tucked into a college campus is a temporary solution — for at least the next three seasons — as the franchise continues working on a proposed long-term arena. Matthews, who grew up in the Phoenix area, wants to see the franchise that sparked his hockey obsession — long before the Toronto Maple Leafs sniper scored 60 goals in a season and won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP — succeed in the desert. He's also curiou

  • Jays outfielder George Springer undergoes surgery on right elbow to remove bone spur

    Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer has had a bone spur removed from his right elbow. The club announced on Thursday that the operation in Dallas was a success. The nagging injury in Springer's dominant arm bothered him for most of the season and limited his play. Despite this, he had a .267 batting average with 25 home runs, 76 runs batted in, 14 stolen bases and was named a nominee for the Silver Slugger award earlier Thursday. A Blue Jays spokesman says Springer is expected to make a