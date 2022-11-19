Scotland vs Argentina LIVE: Rugby score and latest updates from autumn international

(PA)

Scotland are taking on Argentina at Murrayfield as Gregor Townsend’s men look to bounce back from agonising defeat by the All Blacks with a victory over the Pumas this afternoon.

The Scots came agonisingly close to a first-ever win over New Zealand, only to see the game slip away at the death as they fell to a 31-23 defeat in Edinburgh. It came after a similarly frustrating 16-15 loss to Australia, albeit with a win over Fiji in between the two results.

Argentina edged a thrilling three-match series between these two countries in South America earlier this year as Michael Cheika’s men clinched the decided in Santiago del Estero 34-31, but the Scots will fancy their chances of making amends here on home turf.

Follow the score and latest action from the rugby autumn international between Scotland and Argentina below:

Scotland vs Argentina

Scotland taking on Argentina at Murrayfield in their final autumn international

Scotland lost tight three-match series to Argentina in summer

TRY! SCOTLAND 5-3 Argentina (Sione Tuipulotu try, 12 minutes)

15:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Brilliant from Russell and Tuipulotu!

Scotland 0-3 Argentina, 10 minutes

15:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Lovely from Finn Russell! A fend, an offload, and Sione Tuipulotu hurries through the hole...

Scotland 0-3 Argentina, 9 minutes

15:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Not quite! Scotland play away from the maul and there’s a hint of an overlap as Finn Russell fizzes a miss ball to Stuart Hogg. Hogg initially appears to have got space on the outside arc, but Emiliano Boffelli’s fleet feet close the space superbly.

Hogg attempts an extraordinarily ambitious offload from the floor which ends up in Row A rather than Duhan van der Merwe’s hopeful hands.

Scotland 0-3 Argentina, 8 minutes

15:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s a promising start in attack from Scotland. Two dummy runners create space out the back as Argentina narrow slightly too easily, Darcy Graham charging on up the right. Matias Orlando takes him down, but fails to roll away - into the corner kick Scotland.

Scotland 0-3 Argentina, 7 minutes

15:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Schoeman makes amends! The Argentina maul initially gets a march on, but is soon halted almost singlehandedly by the loosehead prop, long locks bouncing off his back as he grips tightly on to Julian Montoya and the ball. Scotland scrum feed.

Scotland 0-3 Argentina, 6 minutes

15:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The first scrum of the afternoon hits the deck, with Pierre Schoeman deemed to have hinged - perhaps harsh, that, as it looked like Eduardo Bello was slightly too long in his set-up. Anyway, an Argentina penalty.

Scotland 0-3 Argentina, 5 minutes

15:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scotland kick down towards the Argentina 22.

Funky! A darty lineout to the front from Fraser Brown and then the hooker fancies a return, but Jamie Ritchie’s netball pass back to him is a yard or so forward, and flies into touch. A nifty idea, but work needed on the execution.

Scotland 0-3 Argentina, 4 minutes

15:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ali Price gets more underneath his box kick than he’d like, and Argentina take it well. Santiago Carreras puts up a crossfield kick, and Argentina manage to claw it back, but it tumbles forward from a knee and is played by an offside player.

Scotland 0-3 Argentina, 3 minutes

15:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Argentina do rather better with the restart, Gonzalo Bertranou kicking up the right touchline and Stuart Hogg chopped in half by Bautista Delguy.

Scotland kick, Finn Russell trying to turn Argentina, but Juan Cruz Mallia tracks it well.

A prolonged kicking exchange sees Emiliano Boffelli nearly get to Mallia’s next high hoist, but Russell does well to both take and flick an offload away.

PENALTY! Scotland 0-3 ARGENTINA (Emiliano Boffelli penalty, 2 minutes)

15:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Smooth as you like from Boffelli. Argentina into an immediate lead.

Scotland 0-0 Argentina, 1 minute

15:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And that’s an excellent start for the visitors - a sharp tackle after a hanging restart, and Marcos Kremer’s counter-ruck earns a breakdown penalty.

Julian Montoya gestures towards the post. On comes the tee for Emiliano Boffelli.

Off we go!

15:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Argentina kick off, and the final match of the year for these two sides is underway.

Officials

15:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England’s Karl Dickson is our whistle-man this afternoon, with Brett Cronan of Australia ready to assist as the TMO.

Flower of Scotland

15:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Saltires wave along to the pleasant opening piping of “Flower of Scotland”. It looks another full Murrayfield house for the last Test of the year for Scotland.

Himno Nacional Argentina

15:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Argentina squad stand proudly, bolt upright with muscular arms draped over their teammates’ shoulders. They roar out the national anthem with typical gusto, captain Julian Montoya closing with a deep huff and a face of thunder.

Scotland vs Argentina

15:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jamie Ritchie, tousled hair flopping over the strapping on his forehead, strides out purposefully, releasing the hand of the mascot that flanks him as he crosses the touchline and breaks into a gallop.

Scotland vs Argentina

15:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Scottish players gather in a huddle in the dressing room, Finn Russell last to pull on his jacket and take his place alongside Stuart Hogg.

Emiliano Boffelli will lead out Argentina on his 50th cap, trotting out of the tunnel in his adopted home city to a warm ovation. Julian Montoya and the rest of Los Pumas follow him out.

Scotland vs Argentina

15:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It is a cool but dry afternoon in Edinbugh, with rain forecast to come later but likely after the match has concluded. It’s a mighty tough game to call, this - Argentina looked a bit flat last week but should be better this.

Georgia beat Wales

14:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A brief diversion away from events to come and a trip to Cardiff, where Georgia have secured a famous win over Wales. It was a game won in typical Georgian fashion, with two outstanding scrums late on delivering the match-winning points and penalty, but it was a complete performance from an ever improving side.

As for Wales...crikey. Defeats to Italy and Georgia in the same year - problems for Wayne Pivac.

Scotland vs Argentina

14:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Sione Tuipulotu has challenged Scotland to gain some revenge on Argentina this Saturday after being pipped at the post by the Pumas in the summer.

The two nations played a three-Test series in South America in July and, after they had won one Test apiece, the Scots looked on course to triumph in the third Test when they led by 15 points, only for the hosts to fight back and claim a 34-31 victory in the final moments of the match.

Tuipulotu, the Glasgow centre, is hoping his side can settle a score when they welcome Argentina to BT Murrayfield for the final Test of the autumn series.

“I hope we can get one back on them after we fell short by a small margin in the summer,” he said. “That’s a massive motivation this week.

“There’s also the factor that a lot of players who weren’t available to us in the summer are available to us now, the likes of Finn Russell, Stuart Hogg and Chris Harris. That adds a lot of experience.”

Sione Tuipulotu challenges Scotland to gain revenge on Argentina

Scotland vs Argentina

14:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Can Scotland contend with Argentina’s pack? They fronted up really, really well to New Zealand last week, knocking the All Blacks off their game. I’m intrigued to see how Matt Fagerson and Jamie Ritchie’s roles change alongside Jack Dempsey in the back row - the hosts will miss Hamish Watson but it may not be a bad week to have a little extra size in that area, however much above his weight the openside typically punches.

Scotland vs Argentina

14:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s been a mixed 2022 for both of these two sides. Scotland started on a high with that win over England at Murrayfield but have struggled to build consistency. A win today would give Gregor Townsend’s side optimism entering a World Cup year - the team is unlikely to look drastically different come their tournament opener against South Africa.

Argentina’s obvious peaks this year are those performances against New Zealand and England, but if the Pumas have any realistic expectations of a deep World Cup run, this is an important occasion to build confidence.

Team News - Argentina

14:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Julian Montoya returns to lead the Argentina side at hooker. The captain is joined in the starting front row by tighthead Eduardo Bello. Emiliano Boffelli has played all 12 of Argentina’s Tests in the last five months, closing a busy international year in his adopted home city alongside Bautista Delguy and Juan Cruz Mallia in the back three.

There is a Matias swap in the centres with Orlando in for Moroni, while Nicolas Sanchez is back from a calf tear to offer a steadying ten option on the bench if required.

Argentina XV: T Gallo, J Montoya (capt.), E Bello; M Alemanno, T Lavanini; JM Gonzalez, M Kremer, P Matera; G Bertranou, S Carreras; E Boffelli, J de la Fuente, M Orlando, B Delguy; JC Mallia.

Replacements: I Ruiz, N Tetaz Chaparro, S Medrano, L Paulos, F Isa; L Bazan Velez, N Sanchez, M Moroni.

¡Así forman Los Pumas en Murrayfield! 🇦🇷🐆



Este es el XV inicial que designó Michael Cheika para cerrar el año.



¡Vamos siempre por más! 🤩#VamosLosPumas pic.twitter.com/5RJPezyeH5 — Los Pumas (@lospumas) November 17, 2022

Team News - Scotland

14:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

After a strong showing against New Zealand, Gregor Townsend makes only two changes to his Scottish side. One is enforced – Richie Gray’s misdeeds in a ruck resulted in an appearance in front of a citing committee and a ban; his younger brother Jonny starts in his place in the second row.

Hamish Watson’s concussion means there is a first start for Jack Dempsey in Scottish blue and a shuffling of the back row, with Matt Fagerson shunted to six and Jamie Ritchie captaining the side from seven. Finn Russell’s partner, Emma, is heavily pregnant but the fly-half starts again with the newest member of the family yet to arrive.

Andy Christie has been in good form for Saracens and could make his first appearance of the autumn from the bench, where there is also a return to the squad for Cam Redpath.

Scotland XV: P Schoeman, F Brown, Z Fagerson; J Gray, G Gilchrist; M Fagerson, J Ritchie (capt.), J Dempsey; A Price, F Russell; D van der Merwe, S Tuipulotu, C Harris, D Graham; S Hogg.

Replacements: G Turner, J Bhatti, M Walker, G Young, A Christie; B White, B Kinghorn, C Redpath.

Your Scotland team for Saturday's @autumnnations clash with Argentina has been confirmed.



More ➡️ https://t.co/pQXPA9Auw2 pic.twitter.com/Ql6Sufpe9q — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) November 17, 2022

Scotland vs Argentina

14:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Zander Fagerson has called on Scotland to round off an Autumn Nations Series of mixed fortunes on a positive note by delivering a “ruthless” performance against Argentina at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Gregor Townsend’s side have suffered two agonising defeats at the hands of heavyweights Australia and New Zealand after leading in both games.

In between, they fought back to beat Fiji after a ragged first half.

Fagerson admitted the Scots – buoyed by their spirited effort against the All Blacks last weekend – are desperate to produce a complete 80-minute display of focus and discipline in their final outing of 2022.

“We were in the game for so long last weekend and it was just that last little bit, so there are lots of lessons to be learnt,” said the Scotland and Glasgow prop.

“All eyes are on Argentina now and we’re looking to go out on a high with a performance we can be proud of.

“We want to go out there, stick to our game-plan and give an 80-minute performance. We’ve shown glimpses but we’ve not done a full 80-minute performance in games.

“We have to go out there and be ruthless, take it to them for the whole game and come away with a win.”

Scotland vs Argentina

13:42 , Lawrence Ostlere

