Scotland v New Zealand live: Score and latest updates from the Autumn Internationals 2022

Tamara Prenn
·11 min read
02:56 PM

30 min: PENALTY KICK!!! Scotland 17 New Zealand 14

The line-out is impressively managed as Scotland attempt to drive the maul forwards towards the tryline. Scotland is granted a penalty, but they play out the advantage switching to that profitable right wing, Hogg on the run, then Graham making the final metres for the try – but the assistant referee sees Graham in touch.

Scotland instead play their lineout on the 5m line, slightly overthrown, but the home side push and push, forwards carrying in centre. Again a penalty is given, again advantage taken, as Russell receives to kick in front of himself for Hogg on the run. It's over-played, and this time, Russell takes a penalty kick straight through the posts!

02:52 PM

26 min: Scotland 14 New Zealand 14

New Zealand bully their way back from the lineout on the halfway, but the defence swarm, holding back Taukei'aho and winning a penalty for Scotland.

Scotland look to gain ground now, freeing themselves, as Brown skirts leftwards to try and get past Telea. As he turns and turns, the defence again concedes a penalty.

02:49 PM

24 min: Scotland 14 New Zealand 14

Jordie Barret clears to touch for a lineout right on halfway, as the All Blacks seek to stamp their authority on a game which has sprinted away from them in the past ten minutes.

Whitelock tries to break through, then Laulala, and when the ball is sent left for another option, Hogg leaps for the intercept.

02:46 PM

22 min: Scotland 14 New Zealand 14

New Zealand have the maul but obstruct Scotland, who win the scrum. Scotland have had 73% possession during this period, having capitalised well on Leinert-Brown's exit.

After the reset, Price takes a quick free kick, but try as they might, Scotland's van der Merwe can't snake too far through New Zealand's packed field.

Time served, Leinert-Brown makes his way onto the field during a pause in play while Havili is patched up by on-pitch medics.

02:42 PM

19 min: Scotland 14 New Zealand 14

Watson, who took out Barrett, have done himself an injury, and Scotland are forced into an early change, with Dempsey coming on as Watson goes for an HIA.

Scotland punish their way through, questing for the try, but All Blacks manage to gain by a whisper. The spectators think it's a try, as does the announcement, who accidentally flips on the music, but the referee gives Scotland a penalty instead for the hold.

02:39 PM

17 min: Scotland 14 New Zealand 14

Scotland's territory is well-defended, and van der Merwe gives good chase before flooring Barrett on the touchline and gift Scotland the lineout.

Scotland set off looking flashy rightwards, and storm up into New Zealand's 22. They have teeth now, taking maximum advantage of New Zealand being a man down. Jordie Barrett is tackled into touch, and Scotland will look to profit in a dangerous area.

02:36 PM

15 min: TRY!!! Scotland 14 New Zealand 14

What a recovery from Scotland! After looking for a route through on the left, which New Zealand seeks to shut down, it's the right wing which is under siege after Darcy Graham fabulously gets in the way of the All Blacks passing, and sparks off in a lung-burning run to score a try! 

New Zealand are in his dust!

Russell converts, and oh, how the tables have turned.

02:33 PM

12 min: PENALTY TRY!!! Scotland 7 New Zealand 14

He tackles too early! It's deemed a probable try, and Leinert-Brown is off to the sin-bin with a yellow card.

Scotland have their penalty try, which is well-deserved by the look of it, as the clever play deserved reward.

02:31 PM

11 min: Scotland 0 New Zealand 14

The All Blacks continue to gain ground, looking so competent, but Scotland don't through an inch further into their 22m, winning a penalty as they seek to break momentum.

Russell clears to touch, as Brown quickly passes to Graham, and the space created sets up Hogg for a trailblazing run through the centre, kicking in front of himself to set up for the try. He looks to get there but then - smack! - Leinert-Brown just behind him takes him out, and off the ball!

Does the bounce of the ball take him away? The TMO is called in to check...

02:27 PM

7 min: TRY!!! Scotland 0 New Zealand 14

Promising for Scotland who nick the ball back, disrupting the lineout, but Matt Fagerson is shut up as the All Blacks turn up. Leinert-Brown sets up a running Clarke before being smacked back.

With the advantage, Telea is set up with a peach of a pass which flies long to the right in front of the debutante. He motors in and scores an uncontested try! What a start for the player.

Barrett converts again.

02:24 PM

5 min: Scotland 0 New Zealand 7

Scotland win a knock-on advantage, and it's Watson who carries, before being stymied and setting Scotland up to cut through the middle. After some smart opening play from Russell, Fagerson is brought to ground, and in the end, the All Blacks can lock up, and win the penalty.

02:22 PM

3 min: TRY!!! Scotland 0 New Zealand 7

All Blacks have the first lineout, Taukei'auho looking to pummel through and gain ground. Telea receives the ball on the right, on the run as he pushes past Hogg, but he can't gain too much ground. Scotland concede a penalty, under pressure 4m off the touchline.

With the advantage, New Zealand can blaze across the line, Barrett with the try after they profit once again from the lineout!

The worst possible start for Scotland, as Jordie Barrett converts.

02:18 PM

Kick-off!

Doddie Weir is pitchside, widely applauded, and surrounded by his three sons, all clad in his signature tartan. They come out onto the pitch, with the young ball carrier.

Kate Rowan is at Murrayfield:

After a beautifully observed minutes silence accompanied by a lone piper for Remembrance Sunday - the crowd made themselves known during the Haka attempting to drown it out with chants of “Scotland, Scotland”.

However, any sense of partisanship disappeared again for Doddie Weir’s arrival with the match ball which had both sides clap his arrival and a standing arrival from all at Murrayfield…

'Loch Lomond' rings around the stadium, as the whistle blows - we're underway!

02:15 PM

The Haka

Scotland bunch up to face the Haka, arms looped over shoulders, staring impassively at the formidable display, which is finished to rousing applause.

Moments until kick-off.

02:13 PM

The players stream out onto the pitch

To mark Remembrance Sunday, a piper leads the silence playing 'Flowers of the Forest' to a quietened Murrayfield. The silence is respected, before the whistle bursts and the ground erupts into applause.

Next up, the anthems, New Zealand's first. This doesn't receive the same rousing response the Black Ferns had at a soldout Eden Park before their barnstorming title-winning performance yesterday, but the players look in full voice.

'Flower of Scotland' is led by a lone piper before being sung unaccompanied, just in case the hairs on the back of your neck weren't already standing up.

02:07 PM

The 12 players Warren Gatland is most excited to watch this autumn

Scotland and New Zealand have a player apiece that make it into Gatland's 12 players to watch, Darcy Graham and Jordie Barrett.

Review the full list here.

01:59 PM

A moment of All Blacks magic denies Scotland famous victory

Things finished 17-22 at Murrayfield in 2017, the last time these two teams met here, and it was arguably the closest Scotland have ever come to overturning their barren legacy against New Zealand.

Revist the match here, and something glorious right here...

01:50 PM

All-changed All Blacks

There have been wholesale changes to the New Zealand team this week, with Ian Foster making seven changes to the starting XV that beat Wales 55-23 last weekend.

In at the front are Laulala, Taukei'aho, and Akira Ione, and at the back, Havili, Christie, Lienert-Brown, and Telea, who makes his debut, earning his first cap for the All Blacks.

01:43 PM

Gregor Townsend speaks to Amazon Prime

It's a huge occasion, we've not played New Zealand since 2017, and that was a very special night.

It was a cracking match, so we know we have to deliver a similar, even better performance, to win.

Finn [Russell] has been very good. He got in on Tuesday.

He's led the attack really well this week.

You can tell by the players faces this is a big opportunity for them [...] they may not play New Zealand again.

01:37 PM

A moving tribute

For today's match, Scotland will wear Doddie Weir's tartan to mark five years since the launch of the Scottish legend's motor neuron disease research foundation.

Weir will be in attendance at the match, after delivering the match ball at the same fixture the last time these two teams ran out in 2017.

01:32 PM

Team news

Scotland: 15 Stuart Hogg, 14 Darcy Graham, 13 Chris Harris (vc), 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Ali Price; 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Fraser Brown, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Richie Gray, 5 Grant Gilchrist (vc), 6 Jamie Ritchie (c), 7 Hamish Watson, 8 Matt Fagerson

Replacements: Ashman, Sutherland, Nel, Gray, Dempsey, White, Kinghorn, Bennett

New Zealand: 15 Jordie Barrett, 15 Mark Telea, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 David Havili, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Beauden Barrett 9 Finlay Christie; 1 Ethan De Groot, 2 Samisoni Taukei'aho, 3 Nepo Laulala, 4 Samuel Whitelock (c), 5 Scott Barrett, 6 Akira Ioane, 7 Dalton Papali'i, 8 Ardie Savea

Replacements: Taylor, Bower, Nwewell, Vaa'i, Frizell, Perenara, Perofeta, Ioane

01:22 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of Scotland’s autumn international fixture against New Zealand, with kick-off at Murrayfield coming at 2.15pm.

Surely, every coach who managers Scotland thinks: might I be the one to do it? Doubtless, every player does too — could I feature in the Scotland team that finally breaks down the All Blacks?

A momentous day it would be, certainly, with Scotland never having beaten New Zealand, in their 117-year competitive history.

Scotland have had a mixed Autumn campaign, bouncing back from a near-miss against Australia, where a squandered lead was further punished by a missed penalty at the death, with a sturdy showing against Fiji that ended 28-12 in their favour at home.

But facing the All Black requirements pulling no punches. One of the reinforcements that Gregor Townsend has had to make is the recall of Finn Russell, with the fly-half back in the side for the first time since March. Injury to Adam Hastings means that Russell immediately makes the starting line-up against the All Blacks, as one of the three changes that Townsend has made to his XV, along with Sione Tuipulotu replacing Cam Redpath, and Fraser Brown coming in for the also-injured George Turner.

Speaking on his late call-up, Townsend referenced Russell’s all-important experience, saying: “For us to be able to call up someone who has played very well for the team in the past, has played against New Zealand a few times, and most importantly has been in really good form the last few weeks, it’s great to have that depth in that position.

“If players are going to perform and fit back in the team, it’s easier to do that if you’ve played for the team on a number of occasions, which Finn has."

New Zealand will be strutting following last weekend’s strong 55-23 defeat of Wales in Cardiff, and victory over Japan the week before, but their recent past is not in perfection condition either, following shock losses against Argentina, Ireland, and South Africa over the summer.

Will Scotland's profitless run continue? Stay tuned as we bring you all the build-up, team details, and commentary ahead of 2.15pm.

