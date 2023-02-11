Scotland annihilate Wales to leave threat of wooden spoon hanging over Warren Gatland

Finn Russell celebrates the Scotland win over Wales - Reuters/Russell Cheyne

By James Corrigan at Murrayfield

For the first time since 1996 – before the country was even devolved – Scotland can go into the third round of the Six Nations Championship with the Grand Slam a possibility.

And on the evidence of this second-half evisceration of Warren Gatland’s Wales – inspired by Finn Russell’s brilliance – their chances of a first title since 1999 are not only alive but kicking after their biggest-ever victory over their fellow Celts.

Gregor Townsend's men slayed so many demons in this five-try triumph that the Murrayfield pitch could barely accommodate the ghoulish entrails.

For starters, there was that frankly staggering fact that they had not won their opening two games in the Championship for 27 years.

And then there was the grip with which Gatland had strangled their throats, having never lost to them as Wales coach, a streak which they emphatically halted at 11.

Even in Gatland's three-year sabbatical, Scotland had suffered in the Dragonhood's heat. In both 2021 and 2022 they beat England first up and then saw all that feel-good crushed in the very next game against Wales. “What is Scottish for momentum?” they asked.

But now they can put the Doddie Weir Cup alongside the Calcutta Cup and nobody would be more thrilled than the dearly departed big man of the Borders.

Duhan van der Merwe may not have scored but was a constant menace throughout for an impressive Scotland backline - AFP/Andy Buchanan

It was not pretty, especially in a turgid first half. Yet just when the visitors were threatening to prey on the obvious Murrayfield nerves once more – making it 13-7 and so almost going into the break in the lead before Rio Dyer wasted a great opportunity – so Scotland grabbed the game by the scruff and showed the quality that could trouble not only France in Paris in two weeks’ time but then Ireland.

If any rugby-playing nation knows not to get ahead of themselves it is that clad in Tartan, but what a decisive tussle the Irish could prove.

Townsend played down the significance of this milestone, but can and will take plenty from this huge stride forwards. “If it was a seven out of 10 last week, it has moved up to an eight but we will have to improve again,” he said. “The next two teams we play are ranked one and two in the world and we have to get up to nine to beat them.”

Finn Russell plays a wonderful backhanded flip pass to Kyle Steyn - AFP/Andy Buchanan

In Russell they have a performer capable of destroying anyone and deserving of the biggest honours – it seems utterly ludicrous he was left out in the cold before last year’s autumn internationals. A wonderful backhanded flip put in Kyle Steyn and when the centre collected the outside-half’s pinpoint crossfield kick it was all but over. Another piece of magic from the Russell boot, ultimately to set loose Blair Kinghorn, allowed Edinburgh to bask in the procession to a 100 per cent record.

“I was just doing my job and making other boys look good,” Russell said, after being named Player of the Match. “There’s continuity in the squad and we’re all on the same page. A good performance all round. It was a great game and result. We know we have struggled to back up wins in the past.”

In contrast Gatland must wonder what he has walked into after agreeing to replace Wayne Pivac in December. After a similar shellacking to Ireland on the first weekend, he went to the next generation of players and although Dafydd Jenkins, the young lock, and blindside Christ Tshiunza were promising and the back row as a unit competed valiantly for the first 50 minutes, there is barely anything to spot but gloom with England next up in Cardiff in two weeks.

This is the first time Wales have lost their first two Six Nations matches in 16 years. It has not even been close. Wales have conceded 69 points and scored 17, but in both encounters they had enough entreaties into the opposition’s 22 to make this deficit absurd. What are they doing to Gatland’s CV, never mind his legacy? Gatland understands the urgency.

“We are in a little bit of a hole at the moment and it’s how we fight our way out of it in terms of the development of some of the younger players in the squad in terms of giving them some opportunities,” he said. “It’s about being tight as a group and honest and critical of the things we know we can fix up. We just have to do it pretty quickly.”

Ken Owens, the captain who scored the Welsh try, tried to spin the positives. “It is early days with a new coaching staff and some new players coming in,” he said. “We need to work hard and we have got to find a win. We believe in what we are trying to achieve. There will be grenades coming our way before England come to our place.”

Match details

Scoring: 3-0 Russell pen, 6-0 Russell pen, 11-0 Turner try, 13-0 Russell con, 13-5 Owens try, 13-7 Biggar con, 18-7 Steyn try, 20-7 Russell con, 25-7 Steyn try, 30-7 Kinghorn try, 35-7 Fagerson.

Scotland: S Hogg (B Kinghorn 12); K Steyn, H Jones, S Tuipulotu ( C Harris 72), D van der Meurwe; F Russell, B White (G Horne 58); P Schoeman, G Turner, (F Brown 58), Z Fagerson (WP Nel 64), R Gray, G Gilchrist (J Gray 64), J Ritchie (capt), L Crosbie, M Fagerson. Yellow card: Turner (33)

Wales: L Williams; J Adams (A Cuthbert 58), G North (A Cuthbert 34-40), J Hawkins, R Dyer; D Biggar (R Patchell 56), T Williams (R Webb 56); W Jones (R Carre 52), K Owens (capt), D Lewis (L Brown 64), A Beard, D Jenkins (R Davies 65), C Tshiunza, J Morgan (T Faletau 52). Yellow card: Williams 56, Webb 80

Referee: A Brace (Irl).

Attendance: 67,144.

Scotland v Wales: as it happened

07:17 PM

Gregor Townsend speaks to the BBC - 'We'll have to go up another level if we're going to win in Paris'

Happy with that win?

"Yes and no. It was in the second half [but] in the first we didn't get our game going. Wales competed hard at the breakdown. But we did build a score which was pleasing. In the second half we improved and our backs, through Finn [Russell] were making the right decisions. That was an outstanding win for the group. Wales has been a good side the past the few years."

On the challenges France and Ireland will pose...

"We'll be confident, wining really helps. We had a tough week in training, there were things we had to improve after te England match and it will be similar this week. The challenge only gets stronger we play the number two team followed by the number one. We'll have to go up another level if we're going to win in Paris."

07:09 PM

Warren Gatland speaks to the BBC - ' We have to take a long, hard look at ourselves'

On the performance...

"I thought we were OK in the first half and possibly should have been ahead at the break. But some of the things affected us last week in terms of discipline, and giving penalties and not converting chances [appeared again] that was disappointing. We've got to have a good close hard look at ourselves...I think missed out on a couple of chances, we're playing catch up rugby and had to chase the game. We were beaten by the better team today, Scotland were outsntanding, Finn Russell was outstanding."

One crumb of comfort...

"Some of the young boys stepped up and they took their chances."

06:59 PM

Ken Owens speaks to BBC - 'We believe in what we're trying to achieve'

On the performance...

"We had a lot of changes especially in the pack and those boys showed the potential of where we want to go. We were unlucky not to be ahead at the break but too many errors in the second half...we gave them too much front-foot ball and they punished us."

On where now for Wales...

"We've got to work hard - early days with new players and coaching staff. We've got to grind out a win and build on that and get some momentum. We believe in what we're trying to to achieve."

06:53 PM

Jamie Ritchie speaks to the BBC - 'We believe we can beat any team'

On the performance...

"We weren't perfect but go the job done."

On winning the Doddie Weir Cup...

"It's our first game here without him, we miss him so much and so glad to win this trophy."

On the France and Ireland games to come...

"We have the belief that if we play to our best we can beat any team. We know we weren't perfect today but we go Paris [with confidence]"

06:46 PM

Finn Russell speaks to the BBC - 'I was just doing my job'

On the victory and Scotland winning their opening two Six Nations for the first time since 1996...

"It was a great games and result. We know we have struggled to back [wins in the past] up. The boys put in a great performance here."

On his standout performance...

"I was just doing my job and making other boys look good."

On the squad...

"There's continuity in the squad and we're all on the same page. A good performance all round."

06:40 PM

FULL TIME: Scotland 35-7 Wales

The match ends with Wales in the Scotland 22 and once again failing to score...that's been, among other things, the story of their day.

Meanwhile, Finn Russell was brilliant in that second half. He orchestrated the Scotland attack and that was ultimately the difference. He was immense, a match winner and pure entertainer.

06:36 PM

TRY FOR SCOTLAND: Scotland 35-7 Wales

Penalty for Scotland and they, unsurprisingly, kick for touch. From the line out they earn another penalty and again they kick for the corner - they are now a yard from the line.

This time Scotland create a maul from the line out - the Scottish pack are driving forward before the ball is shipped inside then out and a wonderfully floated pass from that man Russell finds Matt Fagerson and he touches down in the left corner.

Russell is a matchwinner and so good to watch, despite his missed conversions, he misses another there and the hosts will have to be content with a 35-7 lead.

06:30 PM

Class try from Kinghorn

06:29 PM

73 mins: Scotland 30-7 Wales

Another trip to the Scotland 22 and another scoreless trip. Rhys Carre charges for the line from close range but it looks as though Xander Fagerson holds the big Welshman up.

06:27 PM

TRY FOR SCOTLAND: Scotland 30-7 Wales

This is a try of beauty - inside the Wales half Russell chips the ball to Van der Merwe who makes yard before passing inside to the on-rushing Kinghorn who crosses the line to make this game all but over. Great try and once again Russell was at the heart of it. The stand-off, however, misses the conversion .

06:23 PM

68 mins: Scotland 25-7 Wales

Liam Williams has returned from the sin bin but with parity in terms of players Wales are back in their own half.

06:22 PM

64 mins: Scotland 25-7 Wales

It will be no shock to learn they don't go for the points - they opt instead for the scrum (their line out hasn't been great). From the set piece they again make an error - the sub Rhys Carre knocking on four yards from the try line.

In nine visits to the Scotland 22 they've scored an average of 0.8 points per visit. Scotland, on the other hand, have an average of 4.4 points per visit to the Wales 22 (from five visits). That's the stat that tells you a lot of what you need to know about how this match has gone.

06:17 PM

62 mins: Scotland 25-7 Wales

Finn Russell was, by his high standards, poor in the first half but this second half has belonged to him.

Meanwhile, as I type Wales are in the Scotland 22, they need a score badly now. They are probing and after 11 phases are three yards from the whitewash. But the Scotland defence is standing up to the challenge. The penalty, however, goes to Wales.

What will they do?

06:15 PM

Russell-Steyn combo strikes again

06:14 PM

60 mins: Scotland 25-7 Wales

It's hard to see a way back for the Welsh. They have struggled for territory this half and throughout this match have looked blunt in attack when in the Scotland 22.

06:12 PM

TRY FOR SCOTLAND: Scotland 25-7 Wales

It's going from bad to worse for the Welsh as they are down to 14 men - Liam Williams shown the yellow for persistently killing the ball (not him, but Wales, but he's the one to pay the price...).

Scotland go for the jugular by kicking for touch. From the resulting line out, Finn Russell plays an inch-perfect crossfield kick that finds the hands of Steyn and he touches down. There was an acre of space out wide - Russell knew that and that was easy for the hosts.

To prove he is fallible Russell pulls his conversion.

06:07 PM

Sit back and enjoy this great Finn Russell pass

That set up his side's second try.

06:05 PM

TRY FOR SCOTLAND: Scotland 20-7 Wales

From the resulting line out Scotland create a rolling maul and Wales again infringe...Scotland again kick for touch. This time they try to move the ball quicker infield...it sort of works before they go back to the right touchline, Finn Russell looks as though he's going to dive for the line but then plays an astounding offload at pace to give Steyn the easiest of finishes in the corner.

That try was finished by the wing but really belonged to the stand off - he's not had a great game so far but that was a typical feat of bare-faced cheek and brilliance for which Russell is famed. So good to watch. The fly-half adds the extras and Scotland are now 13 points to the good.

06:01 PM

47 mins: Scotland 13-7 Wales

There's the first real sighting of England's nemesis Duhan van der Merwe as the Scotland wing finds space (after a great pass in the midfield from Huw Jones and running from Kinghorn). Van der Merwe makes at least 45 yards and the hosts have come alive. They work the ball right and eventually the pressure tells as Wales are penalised. Scotland kick for the corner.

05:58 PM

44 mins: Scotland 13-7 Wales

Finn Russell hasn't had the best of matches so far but the Scotland stand off produces a brilliant kick behind Josh Adams to get Wales back in their own 22. From the resulting line out the Scots create a driving maul before unleashing Richie Gray but the ball is spilled and the chance goes begging. Neither side has looked anything close to clinical in the opposition 22.

05:53 PM

42 mins: Scotland 13-7 Wales

George North passed his HIA so he's back on the field. North's side start the half the brighter of the two but as they charge into the Scotland 22 Liam Williams is penalised for taking out Schoeman. Another annoying error if you're Welsh...

Meanwhile Geroge Turner is also back on, having served his time in the sin bin.

05:50 PM

40 mins: Scotland 13-7 Wales

They're back under way at Murrayfield. Scotland need to manage these next few minutes (while they are still down to 14 players) well.

05:45 PM

Here's Ken Owen's try

05:37 PM

HALF TIME: Scotland 13-7 Wales

That was that last moment of the half, a scrappy one that is the polar opposite of what we saw earlier between Ireland and France.

Wales should be leading but have lacking any real cutting edge in the Scotland 22. This is a dogfight and that will suit this Wales side more than it will the Scots.

05:36 PM

39 mins: Scotland 13-7 Wales

Wales should have had a second try there - that is a huge moment. Wales are in the Scotland 22 and building up the pressure before the ball goes wide to Dyer on the left touchline but the young wing cannot hold it and it goes off. Yet another period in the danger zone results in no points for the Welsh.

05:32 PM

36 mins: Scotland 13-7 Wales

Wales have worked their way back into this - at 13-0 they weren't exactly out of it, but they hadn't exactly impressed. They still have the man advantage and are moving forward well and asking questions of the Scotland defence, which is up to the task and Huw Jones makes a fine tackle.

05:30 PM

By George...

...here's that George Turner try.

05:29 PM

TRY FOR WALES: Scotland 13-7 Wales

Just what Wales needed with the man advantage. They have a penalty and kick for the corner. From the resulting line out Ken Owens scores from a driving maul. Dan Biggar makes the conversion from near the left touchline and the visitors are back in this.

05:27 PM

34 mins: Scotland 13-0 Wales

North is off for an HIA, with Cuthburt on for the centre.

05:26 PM

32 mins: Scotland 13-0 Wales

Wales need to do something here. Scotland are 13 points up and haven't had to play that well.

Meanwhile, Turner tackles North and catches him high. It doesn't look great BUT there's no swinging arm and North did check and drops in height. Those are the only reasons it's a yellow card rather than a red.

Chance with the man advantage for Wales to finally get on the scoreboard.

05:23 PM

TRY FOR SCOTLAND: Scotland 13-0 Wales

SCotland have scored every time they've been in the Wales 22 - Wales on the other hand have no points to show for their time (more than the hosts) in the opposition 22. George Turner breaks off the back of a maul and drives over the line from eight or so yards to touch down. It's not given originally, but after the TMO has a look that decision is reversed.

Russell adds the extras and the hosts are 13 points to the good.

05:20 PM

From James Corrigan at Murrayfield

If you watched Ireland versus France and then turned on this you might wonder if it is the same sport. Last year's Wales v Scotland collision was turgid and this first half an hour is just as bad. Wales might take comfort from that as they came through 20-17 on that messy occasion.

05:19 PM

29 mins: Scotland 6-0 Wales

Great cover defence from ways prevents Kyle Steyn from touching down in the right corner after Scotland move the ball down the line at pace following a line out. Josh Adams and Dyer both do well to keep Scotland at six points.

05:17 PM

It's been a cagey affair so far...

The two Georges - North is tackled by Turner - Getty Images

05:16 PM

26 mins: Scotland 6-0 Wales

Wales are their own worst enemies at the moment. They are, once again, in the Scotland 22 but are penalised for not releasing...Credit where it's due, however, the hosts are defending well and cutely.

Meanwhile, Hogg has failed his HIA and will not return to the pitch.

05:13 PM

23 mins: Scotland 6-3 Wales

Wales earn another penalty and this time they realise that taking the three points - rather than kicking for touch when your line out isn't working - is probably the better option. BUT Bigger pulls his kick and Wales remain scoreless. Warren Gatland doesn't look happy.

05:10 PM

19 mins: Scotland 6-0 Wales

Wales have a scrum five yards out - they surely need to get something from this? But they don't they are penalised - the backs are deemed offside and Scotland have possession. The visitors have had a lot of possession and territory so far but remain pointless.

05:08 PM

16 mins: Scotland 6-0 Wales

Stuart Hogg has gone off for an HIA and Blair Kinghorn is currently on the pitch. Meanwhile, LIam Williams is set free in the wide channel and makes ground with his pace and then a kick. Russell picks up the loose ball but Wales players are all over him and the visitors win a penalty. They kick for the corner, rather than the points, and Scotland turnover after the resulting line out.

That was the tale of Wales's match last week - they need to make this possession and territory count in a way they didn't against Ireland.

05:04 PM

PENALTY FOR SCOTLAND : Scotland 6-0 Wales

From the resulting line out Scotland move the ball infield and force Wales into an infringement - the hosts decide to go for the points and Russell kicks the three points.

Scotland's set piece has started well.

05:02 PM

12 mins: Scotland 3-0 Wales

Bigger isn't a happy bunny - Scotland kick long and Rio Dyer collects, but, with three Scotland players breathing down his neck plays a sloppy pass to Bigger that is too long and the Wales fly-half is ultimately forced to kick into touch giving Scotland a decent platform from which to attack. Biggar lets Dyer know what he thought of the pass...

05:00 PM

9 mins: Scotland 3-0 Wales

Wales are ticking though the phases again - they're in Scotland's half and making some ground before Schoeman makes a nuisance of himself and wrestles the ball clear of a Welshman for a well-won turnover.

04:58 PM

PENALTY FOR SCOTLAND: Scotland 3-0 Wales

The hosts go for the points and Finn Russell puts the ball in between the posts from in front.

Wales have had all the possession and territory but it's Scotland who take the lead.

04:56 PM

6 mins: Scotland 0-0 Wales

That centre partnership that did so much damage against England has again found it's groove today. Tuipulotu plays a great, delayed pop pass to Jones and he breaks at pace and makes 40 yards or more. Wales ultimately give again a penalty and Scotland have a great chance to take an early lead.

04:53 PM

3 mins: Scotland 0-0 Wales

Wales first line out is one to forget as Ken Owens throw is not straight - not the way to start the game if you're a hooker.

From the resulting Scotland scrum Wales win a free-kick. Bigger launches another up-and-under and there's a knock-on and it will be another Scotland scrum. A bit of a slow opening...

04:51 PM

2 mins: Scotland 0-0 Wales

Wales with the early possession and pressure. The visitors are in the Scotland half and Biggar launches a garryowen and a mark is called.

04:48 PM

1 min: Scotland 0-0 Wales

They're under way in Edinburgh - can Scotland maintain their momentum won with that great victory over England or will Wales once again prove to be a banana skin for Gregor Townsend's men?

04:45 PM

Two good national anthems coming our way

In a national anthem World Cup these two tunes would surely walk into the quarters - I would fancy one of them (probably Wales' 'Land of My Fathers') to make the final...

There are two rousing renditions and we're about to get under way.

04:36 PM

Out come the teams

The flame throwers are activated as the sides run on to the pitch and they line up for the anthems.

04:24 PM

Sam Warburton on Wales

If these young players do well, that's their shirt to hang on to for the next three or four weekends. I was that young player once and Warren walked up behind me and said, 'Prove to me you're No1 then.' These boys will be experiencing that now. This is their chance and I can't wait to see how they go on.

I'm really excited about Dan Jenkins and Christ Tshiunza. Dan was captaining Exeter at 19, the youngest ever captain in the Gallagher Premiership and Christ is just a freak physically. Two young guys with amazing, amazing potential. Now they're in at the deep end at Murrayfield and I can't wait to see how they do.

They have to combat the forward carry off the nine. Get wider in defence and get back to what they're good at, collision and line speed.

04:16 PM

Doddie's friends rally to the cause

Rob Wainwright - Andrew Milligan/PA

04:08 PM

Scotland rugby fans are out in force for Doddie Weir today

03:17 PM

Your teams in black and white

Wales 15. Liam Williams, 14. Josh Adams, 13. George North, 12. Joe Hawkins, 11. Rio Dyer, 10. Dan Biggar, 9. Tomos Williams, 1. Wyn Jones, 2. Ken Owens, captain, 3. Dillon Lewis, 4. Dafydd Jenkins, 5. Adam Beard, 6. Christ Tshiunza, 7. Tommy Reffell, 8. Jac Morgan

Replacements: 16. Scott Baldwin, 17. Rhys Carre, 18. Leon Brown, 19. Rhys Davies, 20. Taulupe Faletau, 21. Rhys Webb, 22. Rhys Patchell, 23. Alex Cuthbert

Scotland 15. Stuart Hogg, 14. Kyle Steyn, 13. Huw Jones, 12. Sione Tuipulotu, 11. Duhan van der Merwe, 10. Finn Russell, 9. Ben White, 8. Matt Fagerson, 7. Luke Crosbie, 6. Jamie Ritchie (capt.), 5. Grant Gilchrist, 4. Richie Gray, 3. Zander Fagerson, 2. George Turner, 1. Pierre Schoeman

Replacements 16. Fraser Brown, 17. Jamie Bhatti, 18. WP Nel, 19. Jonny Gray, 20. Jack Dempsey, 21. George Horne, 22. Blair Kinghorn, 23. Chris Harris

03:15 PM

James Corrigan reports from Murrayfield

Dan Biggar presented Gregor Townsend with his teamtalk – and not because the Wales fly-half criticised today's opponents. In declaring that Scotland keep recording great Six Nations results before failing to backing these up up, Biggar simply told the truth and laid down the challenge. Townsend, himself, has acknowledged this is the next step for a squad that promises so much whilst delivering very little in the silverware department.

They have not won their opening two Championship fixtures for a staggering 27 years. And Wales have not lost their first two Six Nations games in 16 years.

But Scotland are overwhelming 1-3 favourites for this one. Who is right? The bookies... or history?

03:12 PM

Preview

By Rob Bagchi

Scotland have beaten Wales at Murrayfield only three times this Millennium and the last of those victories came six years ago under Vern Cotter when tries from Tommy Seymour and Tim Visser and the boot of Finn Russell completed a remarkable second-half turnaround. It has always been a happy hunting ground for Warren Gatland but he returns today looking for a 12th victory over the Scots (the defeats came while he was on Lions sabbaticals) acknowledging that they will be harder to beat than ever before.

"We've had some close encounters," he said. "They're a tough side and are pretty confident in the way they want to play. They've got great balance in their team at the moment. They defend well and work hard for each other. They're pretty slick in attack, have continuity with players who have been there for a while."

Wales will run out trying to prove that their 34-10 defeat against Ireland was more of a hangover from the Wayne Pivac era than an ominous sign of where things are headed Gatland's second coming.

Scotland, who won the Calcutta Cup 29-23 at Twickenham last Saturday, have been the kings of false dawns in the Championship, not winning their first two games for 26 successive Five and Six Nations and Gatland was keen to emphasise that it will be playing on their minds.

"I definitely think they'll have spoken about that – they haven't won many opening games in the Six Nations," said Gatland. "That will be key for them in this tournament. It's all about momentum and they've created some great momentum from last week. They'll come in with a huge amount of confidence and it's a great challenge for us."

It's a challenge that will be taken up by a new-look pack with five changes, Gatland having jettisoned the old guard after the Ireland defeat.

Gregor Townsend, by contrast, makes only one change in the front row and says there is significant room for improvement after defeating England.

"The performance probably gets looked at in a different light because we score four tries, and a couple of the tries are worldies, and we win at Twickenham,” Townsend said. “Obviously, it’s a brilliant achievement but we have our own standards and some of that first half wasn’t the way we expected it to be, so improving on last week is more important than backing up last week.

“There has been an edge to training just like there was last week," he said. "We’ve had physical sessions and the non-23 have trained really well which has helped. On Tuesday they replicated what we believe Wales [will do] on both sides of the ball. They put us under pressure and we had to adapt under that pressure during that session. We didn’t start that great but we improved. It all seems like they are focused on improving this week, which is all you can ask for from your group.”

Greg Wilcox is currently covering the stone cold classic at Aviva Stadium but will be here for the build-up and live coverage.