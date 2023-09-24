Scotland v Tonga live: Score and updates from the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Tonga arrive for their crunch clash with Scotland - Michael Steele/World Rugby

04:30 PM BST

Pre-match reading

On the Scotland side, there’s Senior Rugby Writer Charlie Morgan on how Scotland’s gameplan could get them to a quarter-final, but they’re going to have to be flawless from here on in.

And, for Tonga, here’s the incredible journey of Pat Pellegrini, who has gone from level five club rugby to playing at the World Cup.

Pat Pellegrini - WORLD RUGBY

04:21 PM BST

04:16 PM BST

Scotland

I do think Townsend’s side will win today, but is this a fair assessment, given they currently sit on zero points in Pool B, with Ireland on 14 and South Africa on 10:

It is more likely that Scotland lose to Tonga today than get out of the group.

Hypothetical, of course, but a point to debate.

Let me know in the comments!

04:07 PM BST

Today's referee

It’s England’s Karl Dickson.

Here he is at the toss with the two captains, Jamie Ritchie and Ben Taumeifuna, in Nice.

Captains Jamie Ritchie of Scotland and Ben Tameifuna of Tonga join Referee Karl Dickson at The Asahi Coin Toss prior to the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Scotland and Tonga at Stade de Nice on September 24, 2023 in Nice, France

03:58 PM BST

03:49 PM BST

Team news

Townsend makes four changes to the side that lost to South Africa. Prop Rory Sutherland and second-row Scott Cummings come into the pack for Pierre Schoeman and Grant Gilchrist respectively, while centre Chris Harris and wing Kyle Steyn start in the backline, with Huw Jones and Darcy Graham dropping to the bench.

Scotland starting XV: Blair Kinghorn; Kyle Steyn, Chris Harris, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ben White; Rory Sutherland, George Turner, Zander Fagerson; Richie Gray, Scott Cummings; Jamie Ritchie (captain), Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Pierre Schoeman, WP Nel, Sam Skinner, Matt Fagerson, George Horne, Huw Jones, Darcy Graham.

No changes for Tonga, but Coleman could make his debut off the bench.

Tonga starting XV: Salesi Piutau; Solomone Kata, Malakai Fekitoa, Pita Ahki, Afusipa Taumoepeau; William Havili, Augustine Pulu; Siegfried Fisi’ihoi, Paula Ngauamo, Ben Tameifuna (captain); Halaleva Fifita, Sam Lousi; Tanginoa Halaifonua, Sione Talitui, Vaea Fifita.

Replacements: Sam Moli, Tau Koloamatangi, Sosefo Apikotoa, Adam Coleman, Semisi Paea, Sione Vailanu, Sonatane Takulua, Patrick Pellegrini.

03:37 PM BST

Will the Scots be undercooked?

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of today’s Pool B match between Scotland and Tonga in Nice.



Scotland have not played a World Cup match for a fortnight and now find themselves in the almost perverse position, after Ireland’s tremendous victory against South Africa, of knowing that only 10 points from their two matches against Tonga and Romania will realistically be enough to stand any chance of progressing from Pool B.

And, even if Gregor Townsend’s side manage that, they will still have to defeat a rested Irish outfit in Paris on the final weekend of the pool stages; perhaps, with a try bonus point, owing to their solitary three points in defeat to the Springboks.



Townsend’s defence coach, Steve Tandy, believes there is still reason for optimism within the Scottish camp.



”It was really important to give [the players] a bit of down time, the families came over, they had two or three days to digest and process the South Africa [loss] and get it out of their system,” Tandy said.



”When you come to a World Cup you don’t need to sharpen them. These boys are focused. We have been looking at this tournament for such a long time.



”We don’t want it to be over. The boys are ready to play now, to get out there and put back to back performances together.”



Tonga, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from a comprehensive opening defeat to Ireland. The Pacific Islanders will be bolstered by the debut of former Australia lock, Adam Coleman, who played alongside Scotland No 8 Jack Dempsey for the Wallabies at the 2019 World Cup.



”[A] very proud day,” Coleman said. “It is like a full-circle moment for me and my family. The reason I started playing rugby was because of the old man (Pau’u Lolohea-Afeaki).



”To wear the same fabric that he has worn means it is going to be pretty special tomorrow.”



Next, team news and confirmed line-ups!

