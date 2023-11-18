Scotland v Norway: Injured Erling Haaland to miss final Euro 2024 qualifier

Erling Haaland scored Norway's opener in their 2-1 loss to Scotland in June

Euro 2024 qualifying: Scotland v Norway Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 19 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, live text on the BBC Sport website & app

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke admits "mixed feelings" over the absence of Norway striker Erling Haaland for Sunday's Euro 2024 qualifier.

The Manchester City forward, 23, picked up an injury in Thursday's friendly win against Faroe Islands.

Scotland and Spain have qualified for next summer's finals in Germany and cannot be caught by third-place Norway.

"For the crowd, it would have been great to see a player of Haaland's standard," Clarke said.

"It would have been good for the defenders to test themselves against a top striker, but unfortunately he's not fit.

"If it was a game that really meant something I'd probably be sitting here saying, 'yeah, delighted he's not playing'. But for the game tomorrow, it would be better I think if he played."

The Norwegian Football Federation says Haaland's ankle injury is "not serious".

"He is in so much pain and somewhat restricted function that the Scotland game unfortunately comes a little too early," national team doctor Ola Sand said on the NFF website.

Scotland beat Norway 2-1 in Oslo and trail Group A leaders Spain by two points going into the final round of games. Spain host Georgia on Sunday while the Scots and Norwegians play at Hampden.

Georgia led Scotland twice but ultimately drew 2-2 in Thursday's penultimate qualifier, while Spain beat Cyprus. Sunday's results will have a say in which seeding pot - two or three - Scotland feature in for the final.

"I haven't looked [at the seeding pots issue]. It doesn't concern me. The main objective was to be there," Clarke added.

"Pot two, pot three - it's all speculation because you don't know how the other games are going to pan out. So, we'll go out, we'll do our best to win the game and then we'll decide after that whether we want to be in pot two or pot three."

Team news

Scotland have no fresh injury concerns after the draw in Georgia.

Billy Gilmour and Ryan Christie only played the opening 45 minutes in Tbilisi. Substitute Kenny McLean set up Scott McTominay's first equaliser with replacement Lawrence Shankland heading the second.

Norway will not call up a replacement for Haaland, who has 27 goals in 29 senior international appearances, including one against Scotland in June.

What they said

Scotland midfielder Callum McGregor: "The games are always difficult but if you don't start well, you give yourself a bit of a mountain to climb. We have to be intense, try and win the ball back, play with aggression.

"There's all these little sub-plots. We want to try and finish as strongly as we can, if that means we jump into pot two then brilliant and that'll give us a helping hand in the summer.

"[Erling Haaland is] a top player. It's always good to test yourself against the best players. On the flip side of that, we want to win the game and if they're missing their top player and their talisman, that's good news as well."

Match stats