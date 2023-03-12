Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations 2023 live: Score and latest updates

Ireland's Johnny Sexton during the warm up before the match - Reuters/Russell Cheyne

02:41 PM

Gregor Townsend tells the BBC how Scotland can win

You've got to place close to your best level of rugby, you've got to slow down the Irish ball, stop them getting into phase shape and getting confidence through that and you've got to do quick ball.

02:39 PM

Ireland deserved favourites

Ireland come into this fixture as seven-point favourites and it's easy to understand why, with Ireland winning 11 of their past 12 Six Nations meetings between the two teams.

02:37 PM

O'Gara record at stake

Johnny Sexton needs just four more points this afternoon to break Ronan O'Gara's record and become the the top points scorer in the history of this fixture.

Scotland vs Ireland - Reuters

02:29 PM

100 not out for Hogg

Today marks Stuart Hogg's 100th Scottish cap with the 30-year old having made his debut back in 2012. He's had a great career for Glasgow Warriors and now Exeter Chiefs and became a British & Irish Lion in the process, but reaching this landmark must be one of his finest achievements.

Start as you mean to go on 💥



Stuart Hogg wasted little time in making an immediate impact on his @Scotlandteam debut in 2012! #AwakenAnticipation pic.twitter.com/PauCZfQmZY — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 12, 2023

02:25 PM

A long wait for Scotland

A Scottish win here would put them right back into the mix to win their first championship since 1999, back when none of us had heard of an iPod and the Six Nations was just a five. A Scottish victory would set us up for a grandstand finish next week and more importantly for Scotland, it would be their first Triple Crown since 1990.

02:18 PM

Irish fans expect

Irish fan at Murrayfield - Getty Images/Harry Murphy

Irish fans at Murrayfield - Getty Images/Harry Murphy

Irish and scotland fans at Murrayfield - Getty Images/Harry Murphy

02:14 PM

Charles Richardson at Murrayfield

It is blowing an absolute hooley at Murrayfield, with the sun puncturing the clouds. Rain is due later, however, as the Scottish team billed the best in a generation take on the greatest Irish side of all time. Is that billing fair? It is worth remembering that Scotland had a relatively mediocre autumn and lost without a bonus point in Paris. Their wins in this campaign have come against two sides in the midst of significant rebuilds. While there is little doubt about their attacking prowess, Scotland under Townsend have often been the nearly men. Today, to kick any doubts into touch, they must secure their first victory over Ireland since 2017. If the hosts can manage that and thwart an Irish Grand Slam, then they would undoubtedly be the best Scottish team since 1999 - perhaps even since 1990. A bonus-point win today, too, and they might even be favourites for the title next Saturday. As for Ireland, a win today and they would all but confirm them as Six Nations champions, with a chance to go one further next weekend as they welcome England to Dublin, where Andy Farrell's side could claim a Grand Slam. Both sides have been involved in some corking matches this championship - let's hope that continues this afternoon.

Story continues

02:09 PM

It's Stuart Hogg's 100th cap for Scotland today

He's not been bad, has he?

Start as you mean to go on 💥



Stuart Hogg wasted little time in making an immediate impact on his @Scotlandteam debut in 2012! #AwakenAnticipation pic.twitter.com/PauCZfQmZY — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 12, 2023

01:29 PM

How the two teams line up

SCOTLAND XV TO FACE IRELAND: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Kyle Steyn, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Sione Tuipulotu, 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ben White, 1-Pierre Schoeman, 2-George Turner, 3-Zander Fagerson, 4-Richie Gray, 5-Jonny Gray, 6-Matt Fagerson, 7-Jamie Ritchie, 8-Jack Dempsey

Replacements: 16-Fraser Brown, 17-Jamie Bhatti, 18-Simon Berghan, 19-Scott Cummings, 20-Hamish Watson, 21-Ali Price, 22-Blair Kinghorn, 23-Chris Harris

IRELAND XV TO FACE SCOTLAND:15-Hugo Keenan, 14-Mack Hansen, 13-Garry Ringrose, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-James Lowe, 10-Johnny Sexton, 9-Conor Murray, 1-Andrew Porter, 2-Dan Sheehan, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 4-Iain Henderson, 5-James Ryan, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 7-Josh van der Flier, 8-Caelan Doris

Replacements: 16-Ronan Kelleher, 17-Cian Healy, 18-Tom O'Toole, 19-Ryan Baird, 20-Jack Conan, 21-Jamison Gibson-Park, 22-Ross Byrne, 23-Robbie Henshaw Referee: Luke Pearce

01:28 PM

No Irish nerves ahead of testing clash

One win away from a Triple Crown, two away from a Grand Slam, is it a case of squeaky-bum time for Ireland? According to Andy Farrell the answer is a definitive 'no'.

They face an impressive Scotland side today at Murrayfield with a lot of pressure and expectation on their shoulders. But such has been their dominance that Farrell says his side can cope with anything thrown at them. They have won 20 of their past 22 Tests and head to Edinburgh on a seven-match winning streak against the hosts. Indeed, it's fair to say they have the wood over Scotland having lost just once in their past 12 meetings.

Scotland, however, have impressed this Six Nations, beating England at Twickenham and running France close in Paris two weeks ago. They too can win the Triple Crown, their first since 1990, with victory today. So if there were to be any nerves in the Irish camp with so much on the line in a testing away clash it would be more than understandable.

But Farrell is certain Ireland will be able to cope with anything thrown at them today.

"I feel we're in a good spot going into it but the opposition always has a good say in that and we're playing against a good team," the Ireland coach said.

"To be able to win a Triple Crown for them is huge, Stuart Hogg's 100th cap is another bit of emotion that they'll throw into the mix.

"[But] it's in the process, isn't it? It's in the preparation and there's only one way to fully believe really without it being plastic. You can't prepare half-hearted and expect to walk out confident because when you are in the cauldron, it squeezes everything out of you.

"Our preparation is absolutely key to that and how we make each other feel all week and understanding if everyone is on the same page and everyone feels the same, that's absolutely the key.

"What we've got really good at is making sure that towards the end of the week the right balance is there between switching on and switching off and being relaxed enough and not being too drained as far as the emotion of the occasion (is concerned), so therefore you're able to be yourself.

"That's something that's been in the mix for quite some time now and it needs to continue to get better. How does it get better? By keep putting yourselves in these type of situations, so it's a good test for us at the weekend."

Stay here for all the pre-match build-up and action from the Scottish capital.