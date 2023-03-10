Josh van der Flier of Ireland - Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations 2023: What time is kick-off and what TV channel is it on? - Getty Images/Brendan Moran

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton says he is preparing to face the best Scotland team of the Six Nations era after declaring himself fit for Sunday’s Murrayfield showdown.

Andy Farrell’s men travel to Edinburgh with Grand Slam aspirations still intact thanks to bonus-points wins over Wales, France and Italy. The world’s top-ranked nation have dominated matches against the Scots during the past decade, winning 11 of the past 12 meetings.

But Gregor Townsend’s side have been a far tougher proposition in this year – beating England and Wales before defeat in France – and are bidding for a first Triple Crown since the 1990 Five Nations.

When and where is Scotland v Ireland?

Scotland will face Ireland at BT Murrayfield on Sunday, 12 March with kick-off under way at 3pm GMT.

The other games this weekend are Italy v Wales at 2.45pm on the Saturday followed by England v France at Twickenham at 4.45pm.

What TV channel is Scotland v Ireland on?

This is an BBC fixture. For UK TV viewers it will be live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The coverage will begin at 2.15pm.

BBC's Six Nations pundits for 2023 include former playing stars Martin Johnson World Cup winners Matt Dawson, Kaly Daly-Mclean and Paul Grayson. Former Scotland captain John Barclay and former Lions Captain Sam Warburton.

Who is the referee?

England referee Luke Pearce takes charge of this one alongside his compatriots Wayne Barnes and Christophe Ridley as assistant referees.

Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU)

Assistant Referee 1: Wayne Barnes (RFU)

Assistant Referee 2: Christophe Ridley (RFU)

TMO: Stuart Terheege (RFU)

Latest team news

Scotland

Jack Dempsey will make his first Six Nations start for Scotland after Gregor Townsend made two changes to his starting XV for the showdown with Ireland.

Lock Jonny Gray is the other player added to the team, with Hamish Watson dropping to the bench and Grant Gilchrist suspended after his red card in the last match away to France.

Dempsey made his Scotland debut in the autumn after a recent change in world rugby's eligibility rules allowed the Glasgow Warriors player to switch allegiance from his native Australia.

The 28-year-old will wear the number eight jersey, with Matt Fagerson moving to fill the flanker position vacated by Watson.

Gray, who came on early in Paris following Gilchrist's dismissal, will continue in the second row alongside his older brother Richie. The younger Gray will also assume vice-captain duties.

There are no changes among the backs, meaning full-back Stuart Hogg will win his 100th cap.

Among the replacements, Scott Cummings is included in the 23-man squad for the first time in this championship after recovering from injury, while Chris Harris is on the bench after being left out altogether against France.

Ireland

Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong will make his first appearance of the tournament. Captain Johnny Sexton and centre Garry Ringrose, who sat out the round-three win in Italy, will also start at Murrayfield as part of six personnel changes after overcoming respective groin and calf injuries.

Hooker Dan Sheehan, flanker Peter O'Mahony and scrum-half Conor Murray are the other men restored to Farrell's starting XV.

Robbie Henshaw and Jamison Gibson-Park are in line for first Test outings since the autumn after being named on the bench.

The world's top-ranked nation travel to Edinburgh top of the championship table thanks to successive bonus-point wins over Wales, France and Italy.

Furlong's return to fitness following a calf problem is a timely boost for head coach Farrell after deputy prop Finlay Bealham sustained a tournament-ending knee injury in the 34-20 victory in Rome.

The British and Irish Lions tighthead has not played a competitive game since December 3.

Scrum-half Gibson-Park was set to start Ireland's round-one win in Wales before withdrawing before kick-off due to a hamstring injury.

The New Zealand-born player has to remain patient as Murray has been preferred in the number nine role this weekend, with Craig Casey dropping out of the matchday squad after making his first championship start at Stadio Olimpico.

Centre Henshaw has endured an injury-hit spell but is fit and available to provide midfield back-up for Bundee Aki and Ringrose following wrist surgery.

Returning pair Sheehan and Furlong will pack down alongside Leinster team-mate Andrew Porter in the front row, with locks James Ryan and Iain Henderson retaining their places.

Caelan Doris reverts to number eight after lining up at blindside last time out, with O'Mahony back in the number six jersey and reigning world player of the year Josh van der Flier continuing at openside.

Murray and Sexton, who was injured in the 32-19 success over France on February 11, resume their half-back partnership.

For the fourth successive fixture, Farrell has selected a back three of wings James Lowe and Mack Hansen and full-back Hugo Keenan.

Gibson-Park and Henshaw are joined on the bench by Ronan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Tom O'Toole, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan and Ross Byrne.

What happened in this fixture in 2022?

Ireland secured the Triple Crown with a 26-5 bonus victory over Scotland at the Aviva Stadium. Ireland scored through Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Josh van der Flier and Conor Murray to win their first trophy on home soil for 18 years.

The win moved Ireland to the top of the Six Nations until France beat England 25-13 to seal the Grand Slam. However, they did claim their 12th ever Triple Crown over Scotland.

The Six Nations 2023 table – as it stands

Scotland v Ireland latest odds

Scotland: 37/13

Draw: 25/1

Ireland: 2/5

Odds correct as of March 10