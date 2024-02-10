Scotland v France TMO controversy: Why no try was the right call

Referee Nic Berry signals that Scotland's Sam Skinner has been held up in his attempt to ground the ball - Stu Forster/Getty Images

Scotland were denied a match-winning try in controversial fashion against France. The ball appeared to be down on the line, but the score was not awarded after the on-field decision was no try.

What was the on-field decision?

With the game on the line at Murrayfield, Scotland replacement Sam Skinner dived for the line and was adjudged by match referee Nic Berry to have been held up. Berry then referred the call to the television match official, Brian MacNeice.

A total of 10 replays were checked, with supporters below one of the big screens trying to point on the screen where the ball had been grounded.

Initially, the ball appeared to be grounded on the yellow boot of a French defender, possibly Yoram Moefana, before disappearing behind that boot and in all likelihood being grounded.

A WILD ending to Scotland vs France as the visitors just about hold on to win 😅



Was the right decision made? 🤔#GuinnessSixNations #SCOvFRA pic.twitter.com/u08VCGcLoK — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) February 10, 2024

What did the TMO say?

Having checked an initial eight replays, the TMO asked for the clip to be “rock and rolled”, shown backwards and forwards, suggesting that the ball had been initially held up “for now” before adding “there is the ball on the ground”.

Berry replied by repeating Macniece’s suggestion that the ball was on the foot, before going on the ground. He then asked if he needed to reverse his on-field decision of no-try to a try.

Macniece replied that he needed “definitive evidence of the ball on the ground” and wanted to go back to the last angle to see if he could “clearly” see that.

Having rock and rolled a ninth replay, Macniece informed Berry: “I cannot say for certain, I do not have clear enough ball on ground, Nic.”

Because of that, Berry replied that he needed to stay with his on-field decision.

Macniece tried to check a 10th angle before replying “no, I can’t see it”.

Addressing France’s Charles Ollivon and Scoland’s Rory Darge, Berry said: “My on-field decision was held up because the ball was on the foot. We have checked all camera angles, there is no conclusive evidence to say that was a try. No try, held up, the game is over.”

Was it the right decision?

It felt like every person within Murrayfield knew a try had been scored. But given the lack of conclusive evidence for the referee on the field and the TMO, the right call was made.

What has the reaction been?

MSP member Jamie Halcro Johnston suggested that Scotland were robbed, saying: “Appalling decision. Scotland were robbed. What’s the point of having video replays if you won’t believe what you see. That was a try.”

Nigel Owens, the former Rugby World Cup final referee, believed that the ball was on the ground, while questioning whether there was enough clear evidence.

The BBC commentator Andrew Cotter described it as “death by television” for Scotland.