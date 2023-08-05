Scotland v France, Rugby World Cup warm up live: Score and latest updates from Murrayfield

Finn Russell captains Scotland for today's clash - PA/Jane Barlow

The teams

Scotland: 15-Blair Kinghorn, 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Sione Tuipulotu, 11-Duhan Van Der Merwe, 10-Finn Russell (c), 9-Ben White; 8-Pierre Schoeman, 7-Ewan Ashman, 6-Zander Fagerson, 5-Richie Gray, 4-Grant Gilchrist, 3-Matt Fagerson, 2-Hamish Watson, 1-Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: 16-Dave Cherry, 17-Jamie Bhatti, 18-WP Nel, 19-Scott Cummings, 20-Rory Darge, 21-George Horne, 22-Cameron Redpath, 23-Ollie Smith

France:15-Brice Dulin (c), 14-Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 13-Emilien Gailleton, 12-Yoram Moefana, 11-Ethan Dumortier, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Baptiste Couilloud, 8-Yoan Tanga, 7- Sekou Macalou, 6-Paul Boudehent, 5-Bastien Chalureau, 4-Cameron Woki, 3-Demba Bamba, 2-Pierre Bourgarit, 1-Jean-Baptiste Gros

Replacements: 16- Peato Mauvaka, 17-Reda Wardi, 18-Sipili Falatea, 19-Paul Willemse, 20-Dylan Cretin, 21-Baptiste Serin, 22-Antoine Hastoy, 23-Arthur Vincent

Scotland A take on France B

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s coverage of Scotland v France.

With preparations for the World Cup well underway, today’s warm-up match will provide the first major test for both sides ahead of the tournament, which kicks off on 8 September in Paris.

Gregor Townsend has picked what looks to be close to a first-choice Scotland team, making 13 changes to the more experimental side that defeated Italy 25-13 at Murrayfield last week in their opening World Cup warm-up game.

Finn Russell returns at fly half and takes over the captaincy from Jamie Ritchie after the regular skipper was ruled out with a calf strain.

Russell will link up with scrum-half Ben White in a Scotland backline that has real star quality. Winger Darcy Graham, whose brace of tries helped Scotland to victory last weekend, is joined in the back three by Duhan van der Merwe and Blair Kinghorn at full back. Meanwhile, Six Nations Team of the Championship pairing Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones resume their centre partnership.

In the forwards, Matt Fagerson is moved to blindside flanker to make room for Jack Dempsey, and Hamish Watson replaces last weekend’s captain Rory Darge, who is on the bench, at openside flanker.

Richie Gray and vice-captain Grant Gilchrist - who have 135 caps between them - line up in the second row, while hooker Ewan Ashman gets his second International start, alongside props Pierre Schoeman and Zander Fagerson.

France, meanwhile, have named three uncapped players in a largely experimental side for their first World Cup warm-up match.

Winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey and centre Emilien Gailleton, both just 20, are given a chance to stake a claim for the 33-man World Cup squad, having missed out on France’s U20 World Cup victory to train with the senior team. They will deputise for Damian Penaud and Gael Fickou, two mainstays of the French side, who have been left out along with regular captain and scrum-half Antoine Dupont and fly-half Romain Ntamack.

Flanker Paul Boudehent, 23, who was part of the La Rochelle side that beat Leinster in the Champions Cup final in May, is also given a first start.

Another key figure in masterminding La Rochelle’s Champions Cup victory Brice Dulin returns to the side to captain France. Despite his absence from the French squad since 2021, The 33-year-old full back will win his 37th cap this weekend.

Speaking about the inexperience of his squad, coach Fabien Galthier said: “Twenty years old is very young, they are without doubt among the youngest players ever capped.

“But there are no question marks hanging over them: Louis and Emilien followed a normal route to this stage, Paul’s was a little different as he came via the sevens team. French rugby can be proud to have produced players with such potential.”

Prop Jean-Baptiste Gros and lock Cameron Woki return after missing this year’s Six Nations because of injury.

The coach left out several senior players, notably those from La Rochelle and Toulon, who had only two weeks’ vacation after the Top 14 final in mid-June before joining up with the French camp.

