Scotland v England, Six Nations 2024: Kick-off time, how to watch and latest news

Scotland host the Auld Enemy a week on Saturday knowing they will need a Calcutta Cup victory to hoist themselves back into Six Nations championship contention.

While England have won two out of two, Scotland’s agonising defeat against France means they cannot afford any more slip-ups.

When is Scotland v England?

Scotland and England meet on Saturday, February 24. The match kicks off at 4.45pm (GMT).

Where is Scotland v England taking place?

Murrayfield, the home of Scottish rugby.

How to watch Scotland v England on TV

The match will be broadcast live on BBC.

Who is the referee?

Andrew Brace (Ire). Telegraph Sport has published a full guide to all the referees at this year’s tournament.

What is the latest news?

Here is what our columnist Brian Moore says about the game:

England’s recent record against teams ranked higher than them is poor. Thus, their next game, against Scotland at Murrayfield, is the ideal opportunity to take the next step on the path back to rugby’s top table. A win would open up a genuinely seismic game against the Irish, with the winner left the sole contender for a Slam. A loss would mean England had won just one out of the last six Calcutta Cup games and that they belong at the bottom end of the table, where they have dwelt for the past three years. Though it will not be accepted as such by Steve Borthwick, this is a vital game as it will show whether there has been any genuine improvement under him in this Six Nations.

When did Scotland and England last win the Six Nations?

Scotland last won in 1999, before Italy joined and when the tournament was known as the Five Nations. England last won in 2020.

Scotland’s last Grand Slam was in 1990. England’s last Grand Slam was in 2016.

Scotland’s last Triple Crown was also in 1990. England’s last Triple Crown was in 2020.

Scotland and England Six Nations squads

What was the score last year?

England 23 Scotland 29: Duhan van der Merwe’s late try gave Scotland back-to-back wins at Twickenham for the first time, turning Calcutta Cup history on its head.

