Scotland tests fewer than half target of 10,000 people a day by end of April

Nicola Sturgeon set a target of conducting around 10,000 tests per day by the end of April

Scotland carried out fewer than half the 10,000 coronavirus tests a day Nicola Sturgeon wanted to reach by the end of April, she has admitted.

The First Minister disclosed that 4,661 tests were conducted on Thursday despite testing capacity having increased to 8,350.

However, she announced that a separate target for capacity had been exceeded and unveiled an increase in eligibility for tests.

All residents and staff will be tested in any care home where there has been an outbreak. People aged over 65 with symptoms and their households can also be tested under a UK-wide scheme.

Ms Sturgeon hailed the huge expansion in testing capacity since the outbreak started, rising from a starting point of only 350 per day.

But Jackson Carlaw, the Scottish Tory leader, said the SNP government was "still lagging well behind on testing" as Matt Hancock, the English Health Secretary, announced 122,347 daily tests across the UK.

He tweeted: "We need similar government-led ambition and energy in Scotland where today's reported performance was plainly a disappointment."

The Scottish Greens said the increased capacity needs to be used, noting that last month only around half of it had been despite "enormous demand."

Fantastic achievement by @MattHancock and UKGov, breaking 122,000 tests yesterday.



We need similar government led ambition & energy in Scotland where today’s reported performance was plainly a disappointment.



— Jackson Carlaw MSP (@Jackson_Carlaw) May 1, 2020

Ms Sturgeon set two targets, the first for 3,500 NHS tests per day by the end of April. She disclosed this had been exceeded, with capacity in NHS laboratories rising to 4,350.

But on April 3, she also set an aim to "proportionately" match Mr Hancock's target of 100,000 tests being conducted every day by the end of the month, the equivalent of around 10,000 tests.

Speaking at her daily media briefing, Ms Sturgeon said 2,537 NHS tests were carried out on Thursday and 2,124 by drive-though and mobile testing units, giving a total of 4,661.

But she said by the end of next week NHS capcity will rise to 6,500 per day and announced a target to reach 8,000 by the middle of this month.

In addition, she said Glasgow University's Lighthouse Laboratory has had the capacity to conduct 4,000 tests per day.

Nicola Sturgeon confirms Scotland now has capacity for up to 4350 tests within the NHS and normal capacity of 4000 @UofGlasgow Lighthouse lab. NHS capacity to expand to 6500 and then 8000 by mid May. #testing — Elizabeth Lloyd (@eliz_lloyd) May 1, 2020

From next week, Ms Sturgeon said health boards would undertake "advanced outbreak investigation" at care homes reporting cases of Covid-19.

They accounted last week for more than half of deaths from the virus. This will involve testing of all residents and staff regardless of symptoms.

If a care home is part of a chain where staff move between homes, testing will be carried out in the linked institutions.

Ms Sturgeon also said there will be sample testing done in homes where no cases have been reported. But Mr Carlaw said care workers who look after vulnerable people in the community should get "equal access" to tests.

He called for more "pro-activity" from SNP ministers and argued they should have started up mobile testing centres "long before now."

Richard Leonard, the Scottish Labour leader, said: "The Scottish Government has failed to act on the advice of the WHO to 'test, test, test' quickly enough, and today’s announcement of increased testing capacity is too little, too late, for those who have already lost their lives to the virus."

Theresa Fyffe, the Royal College of Nursing's Scotland director, welcomed the increase in testing for care home residents and staff but urged the SNP government to "go faster and further."