Scotland succumb to South Africa’s ‘Bomb Squad’ in pulsating Murrayfield clash

South Africa’s strength off the bench was ultimately too much for Scotland to handle - PA Wire/Jane Barlow

Scotland 15 South Africa 32

South Africa’s end-of-year tour is up and running. They weathered a Scottish barrage early in the second half before the power of the replacements, especially at the scrum, put the plucky hosts away.

Scott Cummings’s red card after only 11 minutes left the hosts in a bit of trouble, but even though South Africa scored three tries in the first half, the world champions were noticeably off their best.

There were soft drops and knock-ons, including one from Lukhanyo Am deep in his own half under no pressure, plus a Bongi Mbonambi-Eben Etzebeth lineout operation that kept misfiring. One errant throw actually worked in South Africa’s favour, landing in Thomas du Toit’s lap before the tank engine broke clear with only green grass ahead of him to score.

Their two other first-half tries were easier on the eye, both finished by Makazole Mapimpi to take the wing to 32 tries in 47 Tests. Scotland, wary of the threat posed by the Springboks’ maul, were sucked in too narrowly in defence and a clever pull-back pass to Handre Pollard helped create the space out wide for his kick to Mapimpi. Willie le Roux later added another excellent chip assist out to Mapimpi’s wing, giving South Africa a 19-9 lead at the break.

Multiple penalties from Finn Russell had kept Scotland in touch but there could have been so much more for them to celebrate after a potential try for Ben White was chalked off because of an earlier knock-on by Huw Jones. And in a way that set the theme for the second half, with Scotland throwing everything at South Africa only for their pressure to continually fail to yield points.

Still, there were several highlights: Etzebeth getting into a scrap with Zander Fagerson, the arrival of the ‘Bomb Squad’ producing multiple scrum penalties, Russell pulling off an audacious cross-field kick with his back facing the defence and Huw Jones reeling off a series of captivating carries, which if Murrayfield had a roof would have sent it flying into the night sky. By the time Mapimpi was yellow-carded after multiple infringements, South Africa were wobbling.

A third scrum penalty in a row for South Africa, allowing Pollard to make it 15-25 with seven minutes left, felt decisive. All of the replacement forwards were on with 35 minutes to play, with half an eye on Twickenham next weekend against England. Scotland had tested South Africa’s defence at times but it never broke, the hosts guilty on several occasions of flinging wide passes to Duhan van der Merwe which were too high and wide. They were exciting, but frantic.

There was still room for one final Springbok flex, calling a scrum off a penalty with 90 seconds left. The resulting try by Jasper Wiese, a pushover score, felt inevitable. The pre-match fear was that Scotland did not have the bench depth to match South Africa’s power and ultimately, so it proved.

Match details

Scoring sequence: 0-5 Mapimpi try, 3-5 Russell pen, 6-5 Russell pen, 6-10 Du Toit try, 6-12 Pollard con, 9-12 Russell pen, 6-17 Mapimpi try, 6-19 Pollard con, 12-19 Russell pen, 15-19 Russell pen, 15-22 Pollard pen, 15-25 Pollard pen, 15-30 Wiese try, 15-32 Pollard con

Scotland: T Jordan (S McDowall 72); B Kinghorn, H Jones, S Tuipulotu, D van der Merwe; F Russell, B White (J Dobie 69); P Schoeman (R Sutherland 61), E Ashman (D Richardson 61), Z Fagerson (E Millar-Mills 66), G Gilchrist, S Cummings (M Williamson 30), M Fagerson, R Darge (J Ritchie 60), J Dempsey (J Bayliss 63)

Red card: Cummings 11.

South Africa: W le Roux; C Moodie, L Am, A Esterhuizen, M Mapimpi; H Pollard, J Hendrikse (G Williams 69); O Nche (G Steenekamp 45), B Mbonambi (M Marx 45), T du Toit (V Koch 45), E Etzebeth, F Mostert (R Snyman 40), M van Staden (S Kolisi 45), E Louw (P du Toit 45), K Smith (J Wiese 45)

Yellow card: Mapimpi 58.

Referee: Christophe Ridley (England)

Attendance: 67,144

06:32 PM GMT

John Barclay on TNT

“Scotland had eight visits to South Africa’s 22 and did not score a try. “But for South Africa, at its core rugby is a simple game and about creating pressure. They were not at their best but with scrum power, and a strong kicking game they were able to get the job done.

06:27 PM GMT

Delight for South Africa

South Africa kick off their Autumn tour with a win - Russell Cheyne/Reuters

06:25 PM GMT

Cummings’ red card

In case you missed it, here was why Scott Cummings was shown a red card after initially being shown a yellow and why it was a 20-minute red.

06:24 PM GMT

The thoughts of Gregor Townsend

06:20 PM GMT

Quite the bruiser for Kolisi

Look at Kolisi’s eye! - David Rogers/Getty Images

06:18 PM GMT

Defeat for Scotland

Scotland were only four points down with 15 minutes left but lost in the end by 17 points - Russell Cheyne/Reuters

06:15 PM GMT

Four defeats

It has been a miserable weekend for the home nations, who have all lost.

Ireland lost to New Zealand on Friday night before England lost at the death to Australia yesterday. Earlier today Wales were beaten by Fiji and now South Africa have claimed victory over Scotland.

06:05 PM GMT

Number one

With this win, South Africa have now moved to the top of the world rankings. New Zealand are into second and Ireland drop to third. Scotland are in sixth.

06:05 PM GMT

Eben Etzebeth speaking post-match

06:00 PM GMT

Player of the match

Goes to Eben Etzebeth. The most-capped South African of all time is named man of the match.

Etzebeth was the only South African forward to play the full 80 minutes - Stu Forster/Getty Images

05:59 PM GMT

Full-time

That is the final act at Murrayfield and South Africa beat Scotland 32-15.

05:58 PM GMT

TRY! Wiese wraps it up for the visitors

South Africa have a penalty advantage at the scrum and force their way over, with Wiese dotting down to put the bow on this win. Pollard gets the conversion.

05:56 PM GMT

78 mins: Scotland 15 South Africa 25

Scotland are just five metres out and can completely kill the game off. They win a penalty and that should be that.

South Afria opt against going for the posts and call for a scrum with 90 seconds left.

05:55 PM GMT

78 mins: Scotland 15 South Africa 25

Scotland throw the ball out of play but, despite being 10 points ahead, South Africa take it quickly and are into the Scotland 22 with two minutes left.

05:51 PM GMT

PENALTY SOUTH AFRICA!

The easiest of kicks for Pollard and South Africa lead by 10 points with just under seven minutes left.

05:50 PM GMT

73 mins: Scotland 15 South Africa 22

South Africa win a scrum penalty and point to the posts to make it a two-score game...

05:50 PM GMT

72 mins: Scotland 15 South Africa 22

Big, big error from Scotland underneath their own posts as South Africa are awarded a scrum following a Scotland knock-on just five metres out. The South African scrum will be licking their lips at the prospect of this scrum. This could be the game if South Africa score here.

05:48 PM GMT

71 mins: Scotland 15 South Africa 22

South Africa are slightly fortunate that we come back for a penalty advantage from a scrum inside the South Africa half. The play had finished up with Pollard kicking ahead into the Scotland 22 and into touch but referee Christophe Ridley goes back.

05:46 PM GMT

69 mins: Scotland 15 South Africa 22

As South Africa are restored to 15 men with Mapimipi returning from his yellow card, they make their final change as Williams replaces Hendrikse at scrum-half.

05:44 PM GMT

68 mins: Scotland 15 South Africa 22

Scotland make another entry into the South Africa 22 in this half. They ship it wide to the right where Kinghorn looks like he is in space but he is smashed back by PS du Toit. A few phases later South Africa force a turnover and win the ball back. Scotland cannot afford to spurn these chances in the red zone.

05:41 PM GMT

PENALTY SOUTH AFRICA!

Pollard lands it and the away side have their first points of this second half. They lead 22-15 with 15 minutes left.

South Africa lead by seven - Stu Forster/Getty Images

05:40 PM GMT

64 mins: Scotland 15 South Africa 19

South Africa win a penalty at the line-out and they opt to go for the posts, from around 40 metres out...

05:38 PM GMT

63 mins: Scotland 15 South Africa 19

Am wins a really crucial penalty for the away side as Scotland are penalised for holding on.

05:37 PM GMT

62 mins: Scotland 15 South Africa 19

Scotland win a penalty and the momentum has shifted over the last ten minutes. Russell kicks it towards the South Africa 22 and an opportunity for the home side to attack around 30 metres out.

05:35 PM GMT

PENALTY SCOTLAND!

The simplest of kicks for Russell and South Africa’s lead is reduced to just four points as we enter into the final quarter.

05:35 PM GMT

60 mins: Scotland 12 South Africa 19

Scotland are going for three...

05:34 PM GMT

60 mins: Scotland 12 South Africa 19

Scotland make another break, this time through Jordan. Scotland are just five metres out and South Africa are penalised for a side entry at the breakdown. Wiese is the guilty party and he was probably not far away there from being shown a yellow card.

05:33 PM GMT

59 mins: Scotland 12 South Africa 19

Scotland lose it at the line-out and South Africa clear. Chance wasted.

05:32 PM GMT

58 mins: Scotland 12 South Africa 19

Jones makes a great run into the South Africa 22, evading and spinning out of tackles. Scotland are pushed a long way back but we go back for a penalty to the hosts. Referee Christophe Ridley decides to send Mapimpi to the bin so South Africa will be down to 14 men for the next 10 minutes. Scotland go to the corner for a five-metre line-out...

Sent to the bin - Paul Ellis/Getty Images

05:28 PM GMT

55 mins: Scotland 12 South Africa 19

Scotland are into the South Africa 22 and are just five metres out but M Fagerson drops at a crucial moment and the chance is gone for the hosts.

05:24 PM GMT

51 mins: Scotland 12 South Africa 19

South Africa have it inside the Scotland 22 but knock on, which allows Scotland to counter. They kick downfield and Le Roux is under pressure as he gathers the ball on his own 22. Kinghorn makes such a poor mistake by diving on top of Le Roux and that is an obvious penalty, which allows South Africa to clear.

05:19 PM GMT

48 mins: Scotland 12 South Africa 19

Hear me out, but Scotland have a sniff here. South Africa’s ruck ball is far from clean, the scraps off the ball tell you South Africa are not settled. But they have to score next.

05:17 PM GMT

46 mins: Scotland 12 South Africa 19

We have probably the first proper blow-up of the match as Etzebeth and Z Fagerson come to blows. The former is penalised and that is a let-off for Scotland, who will not face a scrum inside their own 22. Etzebeth is actually the only remaining forward that started this match for South Africa. The visitors have deployed their seven forwards off the bench pretty early, which means they have just one replacement remaining; scrum-half Grant Williams.

Ding, ding, ding! - David Rogers/Getty Images

05:16 PM GMT

45 mins: Scotland 12 South Africa 19

This is quite a sight and yet it is not actually any rugby being played! South Africa bring on six massive, and I really mean massive, forwards. Marx, Koch, Steenekamp, Kolisi, PS du Toit and Wiese all on.

The ‘Bomb Squad’ is on - David Rogers/Getty Images

05:15 PM GMT

44 mins: Scotland 12 South Africa 19

Scotland are under huge pressure near their own line after a kick through by Pollard but Scotland are just about able to clear their lines but they do not make much ground up field.

05:12 PM GMT

PENALTY SCOTLAND!

Russell lands his fourth penalty of the night and it is now a one-score game.

05:12 PM GMT

42 mins: Scotland 9 South Africa 19

There is a surprise. You do not not see that often; South Africa penalised at the scrum, du Toit the guilty party. Russell will go for goal...

05:11 PM GMT

41 mins: Scotland 9 South Africa 19

An uncharacteristic error from South Africa straight from the kick-off gifts Scotland a scrum on the edge of the South Africa 22. Scotland waste the chance but have another scrum soon after in pretty much the same spot.

05:09 PM GMT

Second half

We are back under way at Murrayfield. One change for the visitors at the break as Snyman replaces Mostert. Remember South Africa have most of their ‘Bomb Squad’ available to call upon in his second half. The likes of Kolisi, PS du Toit and Wiese all ready to come on.

If South Africa claim victory at Murrayfield, it will mean all four of the home nations would have lost this weekend.

05:05 PM GMT

John Barclay on TNT

“The most pleasing thing for Scotland is they only gave away four penalties, including the red card. Despite the pressure they were under at times. “But what is coming off the bench means Scotland will need to score quickly in the second half.”

04:55 PM GMT

Half-time

South Africa win a scrum penalty just as the clock is going into the red. They go for broke with a bold kick into the Scotland 22 but they miss touch. Scotland kick it out themselves to bring up half-time and South Africa lead 19-9 at the break.

04:54 PM GMT

39 mins: Scotland 9 South Africa 19

Scotland are celebrating a terrific try on the stroke of half-time but it is chalked off after a knock-on from Jones in the build-up. Russell had taken the conversion but the laws state that the score can be cancelled so long as the game has not kicked off again. The right call is made and the TMO intervention was correct.

04:49 PM GMT

TRY! Second for Mapimpi

South Africa’s dominant scrum earns them a penalty advantage. After a big carry up the middle from Esterhuizen, they work it back to the blindside and Le Roux picks out Mapimpi with a delicate, crossfield kick to give him an easy run-in for his second of the game. Pollard’s conversion is good and South Africa extend their lead.

04:48 PM GMT

34 mins: Scotland 9 South Africa 12

A huge mistake from White gifts South Africa a scrum inside the Scotland 22. He is told to use it but does not so South Africa have a scrum in a dangerous position.

04:46 PM GMT

PENALTY SCOTLAND!

A third successful kcik from Russell and the gap is now just three points.

04:45 PM GMT

32 mins: Scotland 6 South Africa 12

I have lost count of the number of times South Africa have been penalised for not rolling away.

Scotland are now back up to 15 men as Williamson comes on to replace the red-carded Cummings.

Scotland will go for goal to reduce the deficit.

04:43 PM GMT

TRY! du Toit bursts over

South Africa retake the lead. Their line-out drill just inside the Scotland 22 is messy and Mostert spills the catch towards the rear of the line-out. The ball does not go forward and falls into the hands of du Toit. He charges forward and goes in untouched. Pollard lands the conversion and South Africa lead 12-6.

04:42 PM GMT

29 mins: Scotland 6 South Africa 5

Le Roux puts a little kick through and Jordan makes a mess of it. Luckily for him van der Merwe cleans up just five metres from his own line and Scotland can clear.

Scotland are still down to 14 men but only for a couple more minutes.

04:40 PM GMT

27 mins: Scotland 6 South Africa 5

Russell lines up a drop goal from around 35 metres out but it is charged down by Etzebeth. Scotland are rather fortunate that they regather possession. South Africa counter-ruck brilliantly to turn over possession and clear downfield.

04:36 PM GMT

24 mins: Scotland 6 South Africa 5

Ashman puts in a huge shot on Etzebeth on the edge of the Scotland 22, driving the towering lock back a number of yards. Scotland then soon after win a penalty and can clear their lines.

04:34 PM GMT

PENALTY SCOTLAND!

Russell’s kick has just enough legs on it and, for the first time today, Scotland take the lead 6-5.

Scotland into the lead - Jane Barlow/PA

04:33 PM GMT

21 mins: Scotland 3 South Africa 5

South Africa hold on and Scotland win the penalty just inside the visitors’ half. Not long before Scotland had a scrum, which they get the ball out of very quickly with South Africa so menacing in that area of the game.

Russell will go for goal...

04:32 PM GMT

RED CARD!

Cummings’ yellow card has been upgraded to a red, which with the new laws will be a 20-minute red card. We saw one earlier in the Wales v Fiji game when Radradra was shown a red card. Scotland will be able to go back to 15 after 20 minutes but Cummings will not be able to return so he will have to be replaced.

Will certainly be interested for the thoughts of Townsend and Erasmus on the upgraded red card. Air of slight bemusement up in the stands.

From yellow to red - Stu Forster/Getty Images

04:30 PM GMT

PENALTY SCOTLAND!

Russell gets the penalty to reduce South Africa’s lead to two points. We have an update incoming from the bunker review...

Scotland get their first points of the game - Russell Cheyne/Reuters

04:29 PM GMT

16 mins: Scotland 0 South Africa 5

The referees are so hot on those obstructing lines by players retreating. This time it is Mostert who is the culprit. Scotland will go for goal.

Pollard is extremely unhappy that before that penalty was conceded he felt he was belted illegally by M Fagerson but nothing given. In real time it looked like that should have been reviewed but not to be.

04:23 PM GMT

11 mins: Scotland 0 South Africa 5

It is foul play and Cummings is sent to the bin. It will now go to a bunker review to see if it should be upgraded to a red card. There is some confusion as to who it was. Cummings is shown yellow but it looked like it was Darge who was the culprit.

04:21 PM GMT

10 mins: Scotland 0 South Africa 5

Louw is punished for not rolling away and Scotland have a penalty just outside the South Africa 22. It would be an easy three points and they opt to go for the posts instead of going for the corner.

Hang on a minute, there is a TMO review for a potential croc roll by Cummings on Mostert.

04:20 PM GMT

9 mins: Scotland 0 South Africa 5

After the comments from Esterhuizen in the week about the non Scottish-born players in the home side’s team, that hit from Etzebeth on van der Merwe, bundling him into touch like a bounce removing people from a nightclub, will mean a lot.

04:16 PM GMT

6 mins: Scotland 0 South Africa 5

South Africa concede their first penalty of the match as they go off their feet at a ruck. Scotland kick into the South Africa half and have their first attacking chance of the match.

They cannot take advantage though as they are driven into touch.

04:15 PM GMT

TRY! Mapimpi over in the corner

It takes South Africa just four minutes to cross the whitewash. The visitors have a penalty advantage and Pollard deploys a crossfield kick. He picks out Mapimpi, who cannot be denied in the corner. Pollard misses the conversion to the left. South Africa lead 5-0.

04:14 PM GMT

3 mins: Scotland 0 South Africa 0

The first penalty of the game is awarded to South Africa as Scotland are punished for not rolling away. It is just inside the Scotland half and they could go for goal but go to the corner instead. The kick is sublime and South Africa have a five-metre line-out...

04:10 PM GMT

Kick-off

We are under way at Murrayfield.

04:01 PM GMT

Kick-off fast approaching

Both sides emerge from the tunnel at Murrayfield, South Africa led out by Kwagga Smith on his 50th cap. Before the anthems, we pause on Remembrance Sunday.

Then it will be time for the national anthems. “Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika” followed by “Flower of Scotland”. I must admit I am a big fan of the South African anthem. The passion they belt it out with will fill those South African players with all the motivation they need.

03:58 PM GMT

The thoughts of Rassie Erasmus

03:55 PM GMT

Reminder of the team news

Scotland starting XV: Jordan, Kinghorn, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe, Russell, White; Schoeman, Ashman, Z Fagerson, Gilchrist, Cummings, M Fagerson, Darge, Dempsey.

Replacements: Richardson, Sutherland, Millar Mills, Williamson, Bayliss, Ritchie, Dobie, McDowall.

South Africa starting XV: Le Roux, Moodie, Am, Esterhuizen, Mapimpi, Pollard, Hendrikse; Nche, Mbonambi, T du Toit, Etzebeth, Mostert, Van Staden, Louw, Smith.

Replacements: Marx, Steenekamp, Koch, Snyman, Kolisi, PS du Toit, Wiese, Williams.

03:52 PM GMT

Scottish footballers supporting their countrymen

John McGinn, Andrew Robertson and Ryan Christie are all at Murrayfield today ahead of the upcoming football international break.

03:50 PM GMT

The notorious ‘Bomb Squad’

Rassie Erasmus has gone for the aggressive option of seven forwards on the bench, with just scrum-half Grant Williams covering the backs. If you take a look at the bench for South Africa, it is absolutely outrageous; Malcolm Marx, Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese. That is ludicrous firepower to bring onto the pitch. 395 caps on the bench alone.

03:47 PM GMT

Visitors gearing up

03:45 PM GMT

Braveheart

How do Scotland overcome the back-to-back world champions South Africa today? - Stu Forster/Getty Images

03:39 PM GMT

All over in Cardiff

Fiji have done it! They have beaten Wales 24-19 in Cardiff. You can follow all the reaction to that match right here.

03:38 PM GMT

Arriving in style

Scotland great Kenny Logan is in the house today - Russell Cheyne/Reuters

03:34 PM GMT

Rassie prepares

Walked out of the press room at Murrayfield with an hour to go before kickoff to find Rassie Erasmus sat on an office chair in the corridor having a chat with Duane Vermeulen. Nice and relaxed. There’s a bit of a breeze but otherwise very welcome blue skies.

03:31 PM GMT

Russell back

Due to last week falling outside the international window, the likes of Finn Russell, who plys his trade at Bath, was not available but he is today and slots straight back into the Scotland team at 10.

Finn Russell starts at 10 for Scotland - David Rogers/Getty Images

03:27 PM GMT

Closing stages in Cardiff

It is tense with just five minutes remaining at the Principality Stadium. Fiji lead Wales 24-19 and you can follow the last few minutes of that match here.

03:26 PM GMT

van der Merwe at crossroads as menacing Springboks arrive

For a brief 10-minute period during Scotland’s heavy win over Fiji last weekend, Duhan van der Merwe had company at the top of Scotland’s try-scoring charts. Darcy Graham’s four tries had left the two wingers tied on 28, more than anyone else in Scottish rugby history. Then Graham had to leave the field for a head injury assessment and Van der Merwe took advantage, finishing off Scotland’s best try of the day. Congratulations if you see a better pass this autumn than Adam Hastings’ effort behind his back. Watching Van der Merwe feast on a Fiji side missing their top players due to Test window regulations never felt like a fair fight, and he performed as you might expect; 146 metres with ball in hand (the most), a dozen carries, seven defenders beaten and two line breaks.

For the full story from Ben Coles, click here.

Duhan van der Merwe plays against the country of his birth and upbringing - Russell Cheyne/Reuters

03:21 PM GMT

Esterhuizen fires shot at Scotland’s South Africa-born players

“I’d much rather have my 18 caps for the Springboks than 70 caps for a different country that I’m not actually born in.”

These are the words of South Africa centre Andre Esterhuizen, who has fired shots at the likes of Duhan van der Merwe and Pierre Schoeman. For the full quotes from Esterhuizen click here.

Having a dig - Adam Pretty/Getty Images

03:14 PM GMT

Inside the home dressing room

03:09 PM GMT

Visitors in the house

03:03 PM GMT

Over in Cardiff

There are in the second half at the Principality Stadium where Fiji lead Wales 16-14 just past the 50-minute mark. You can follow all the action from that match right here.

03:01 PM GMT

Team news

Scotland welcome back Finn Russell, Blair Kinghorn and Ben White, who were all unavailable for last weekend’s win over Fiji due to the game falling outside of the international window. New Zealand-born Tom Jordan made his debut last weekend and will make his first start today, at full-back. Darcy Graham, who scored four tries last weekend, misses out due to concussion.

Scotland starting XV: Jordan, Kinghorn, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe, Russell, White; Schoeman, Ashman, Z Fagerson, Gilchrist, Cummings, M Fagerson, Darge, Dempsey.

Replacements: Richardson, Sutherland, Millar Mills, Williamson, Bayliss, Ritchie, Dobie, McDowall.

South Africa make 11 changes from their last game against Argentina back in September in the final game of the Rugby Championship. Rassie Erasmus has opted for an aggressive 7-1 forwards-backs bench split, with just scrum-half Grant Williams the only specialist back on the bench. Talk about a show of strength!

South Africa starting XV: Le Roux, Moodie, Am, Esterhuizen, Mapimpi, Pollard, Hendrikse; Nche, Mbonambi, T du Toit, Etzebeth, Mostert, Van Staden, Louw, Smith.

Replacements: Marx, Steenekamp, Koch, Snyman, Kolisi, PS du Toit, Wiese, Williams.

02:50 PM GMT

The world champions in town

Scotland look to make it two wins from two in their Autumn Nations Series campaign as they take on back-to-back world champions South Africa. Scotland kicked off their campaign with a dominant 57-17 win over Fiji at Murrayfield last weekend, running in eight tries in total. Gregor Townsend will not however be able to call upon winger Darcy Graham, who has been ruled out due to concussion. Graham scored four tries in the win over Fiji but was taken off due to a head injury, which means he is now in the return-to-play protocol and will miss today’s game. The task facing Townsend’s team does get much harder than this one and the Scotland head coach is fully aware of that.

“It’s the biggest challenge in world rugby right now. They are double world champions and they are in fantastic form. They won the Rugby Championship and have been able to play different teams and show their depth is so strong. When you think of the Springboks you think of physicality, but there’s an extra dimension. They are very innovative around set-pieces and they move the ball wide with pace. We expect an open game and a game that will test us over every minute.”

Two of Scotland’s starters, Duhan van der Merwe and Pierre Schoeman were born and raised in South Africa before moving to Scotland during their rugby careers.

Duhan van der Merwe starts against the country of his birth - Jane Barlow/PA

South Africa won the World Cup this time last year for a second straight time and they have continued their fine form by dominating this year’s Rugby Championship. South Africa have gone for the bold choice of a 7-1 forwards-backs bench split. Their head coach Rassie Erasmus has explained this thinking behind this decision.

“This is a seasoned and quality team and adding to that 21 of the 23 players have won a Rugby World Cup title, with some having won two, so they know what it takes to perform at this level.

“Many of these combinations have also played together this season, which will be valuable against a quality team such as Scotland. We are expecting an extremely physical match, so we opted for a seven-one split of forwards on the bench, and this was aided by the fact that we have such versatile players in the backline, who can cover different positions if necessary.”

These sides last met at the World Cup last year, with South Africa running out 18-3 winners on their route to claiming the Webb Ellis trophy whilst Scotland were knocked out in the group stages. In 29 meetings, Scotland have only beaten South Africa five times. Their last victory over the world champions came in November 2010, when Scotland won 21-17 at Murrayfield. If Scotland were to beat South Africa today, they would equal their longest ever winning run of six matches.