Scotland’s stations to fall silent a week on from Stonehaven rail disaster

A one-minute silence will take place in Scotland’s railway stations on Wednesday as a mark of respect to the three people who died in the Stonehaven train crash last week.

Stations will fall silent at 9.43am to commemorate a week since the fatal derailment was reported.

Driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, died when the Aberdeen to Glasgow train crashed into a landslide across the tracks.

To mark the passing of our colleagues Brett McCullough and Donald Dinnie, and our passenger Christopher Stuchbury, Scotland’s Railway will fall silent for one minute at 09.43 on Wednesday. We'll be supported by colleagues across Britain, including @Abellio_UK & @networkrail. — ScotRail (@ScotRail) August 16, 2020

Investigators said the train derailed and slid approximately 90 metres before hitting and destroying a barrier on the edge of a bridge, leading the front power car and one carriage to fall down an embankment.

Train operator ScotRail announced it will hold a one-minute silence exactly a week after the alarm was raised, with many English and Welsh stations confirming they will join the tribute

ScotRail’s managing director Alex Hynes said: “Scotland’s railway, and the railway across much of Britain, will fall silent on Wednesday to mark the passing of Brett, Donald and Christopher.

“Our hearts remain broken and will do for a long time.

“We hope that by coming together as a railway family, along with the local community and people across the country, we can support one another through this horrendous time.

“The strength of support and offers of help from railway colleagues across the rest of Britain has been a real source of comfort.”