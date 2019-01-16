Scotland Six Nations squad: Gregor Townsend names three hookers among seven uncapped players

Gregor Townsend has tasked his Scotland players to continue their overall improvement when the Six Nations begins next month after naming seven uncapped players in his squad that will prepare for the final championship before the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Scotland are not among the sides widely fancied to challenge for the Webb Ellis Cup next November, but under Townsend they have shown just how dangerous they can be, having beaten England, France and Argentina twice in 2018.

Townsend hopes that the progression of both Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh to the last eight of the European Heineken Champions Cup this season – which is likely to be confirmed this weekend – will help Scotland to reach the next level in the Six Nations, although they will head into their championship-opener against Italy on 2 February with three uncapped hookers as Edinburgh's David Cherry, Leicester's Jake Kerr and Glasgow’s Grant Stewart are included in the injury-enforced absence of Fraser Brown and George Turner.

"There's certainly been a lot of improvement from this group of players in recent seasons and I believe there's much more to come. They've a genuine desire to get better and reach their potential in what is a huge year for our sport.

"In the past 18 months we've played 18 Test matches and have introduced 18 new players to Test-level rugby. Once again, our squad features players aiming to take that step, which is a testimony to their performances this season and the growing strength in depth of Scottish rugby.

"We are very proud of what a number of our players have achieved since the Autumn Tests, particularly with Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors both aiming to make the last eight of the Heineken Champions Cup for the first time and both sitting in strong positions in their respective Guinness Pro14 conferences.

"We've also seen some excellent performances from players representing clubs in France and England, which is a credit to their commitment and work ethic.

"It is a privilege for our players to be involved in the Guinness Six Nations, which is such a prestigious tournament and will be highly competitive once again.

"We look forward to taking on the challenge of Italy and working hard as a squad over the next two weeks to deliver a winning performance."

Gregor Townsend has named seven uncapped players in his Scotland squad (Reuters)

Along with the trio of inexperienced hookers, Townsend has also stuck with convert Gary Graham, who initially decided to play for England over Scotland only to change his mind before the autumn internationals next year after failing to earn selection in Eddie Jones’s squad. Graham is joined by Glasgow prop D’Arcy Rae and centre Sam Johnson and Edinburgh back Chris Dean, while John Hardie is handed a recall after rebuilding his career at Newcastle Falcons following a drugs ban.