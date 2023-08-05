Scotland seeking 'monster hunters' to search for fabled Loch Ness creature

The Loch Ness monster, a photo now believed to be a hoax. Keystone/Getty Images

Scotland is asking for help finding its most famous mythical resident.

The country has ignited a new search for the Loch Ness Monster, a fabled creature from Scottish folklore that is alleged to live in the waters of Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands. The search for the creature, also known as Nessie, is being spearheaded by the Loch Ness Center, the loch's official tourism center. Assistance will be provided by an independent research group called Loch Ness Exploration (LRE).

Described as the biggest search for the Loch Ness Monster in 50 years, researchers are "looking for budding monster hunters" to help scour the loch, the center said in a statement. The search intends to use modern technology that hasn't been implemented at the loch before, including "thermal drones to produce thermal images of the water from the air using infrared cameras," as well as a hydrophone "to detect acoustic signals under the water, listening for any Nessie-like calls."

"It's our hope to inspire a new generation of Loch Ness enthusiasts and by joining this large-scale surface watch, you'll have a real opportunity to personally contribute towards this fascinating mystery," LNE's Alan McKenna said.

The fable of Nessie exploded in 1933, when "hotel manageress Aldie Mackay told of seeing a whale-like creature and the loch's water 'cascading and churning,'" BBC News reported. At the time, the editor of the Inverness Courier, Evan Barron, described the creature as a "monster" in his newspaper, and the myth of the Loch Ness Monster has endured ever since.

A famous picture purportedly taken of Nessie in 1934 circulated for years, though it is now widely believed to be a hoax. No conclusive evidence of the monster has ever been found, though some scientists believe it could be the result of people spotting giant eels in the water.

You may also like

Homepage