Scotland rugby tour of Argentina 2022: Fixtures and how to watch the game today

Scotland rugby tour of Argentina 2022: When is it, how many fixtures are planned, and how to watch.

Scotland got their tour of Argentina under way with a loss to the Pumas.

Gregor Townsend's side were competitive but the hosts just had too much in Michael Cheika's first match in charge of Argentina.

With Stuart Hogg, Finn Russell and Chris Harris all rested from the tour, fighting back into the series is a tough assignment for Scotland. They will be able to call upon the services of British and Irish Lions flanker Hamish Watson, who missed the first Test through injury, however.

How many Tests are there?

It is a three-Test series this month, with fixtures in San Salvador de Jujuy, Salta and Santiago del Estero.

What are the fixtures and results?

First Test, Saturday July 2, San Salvador de Jujuy: Argentina 26 Scotland 18

Second Test, Saturday July 9, Salta 8.10pm

Third Test, Saturday July 16, Santiago del Estero 8.10pm

Santiago Carreras of Argentina smiles after scoring a try of his team during a test match between Argentina and Scotland at Estadio 23 de Agosto on July 2, 2022 in Jujuy, Argentina.

What TV channel are the games on?

The three Tests will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Alternatively, you can follow Telegraph Sport's live coverage of all three matches.

Latest news

Scotland will have flanker Hamish Watson available for the second test against Argentina after he missed Saturday’s 25-18 defeat in San Salvador de Jujuy, coach Gregor Townsend said.

Watson, a British and Irish Lions tourist last year, had to miss the first test because of a chest/shoulder injury.

"We had some really good moments in defence," coach Gregor Townsend said. "Our workrate, which we pride ourselves on, getting back from linebreaks, was outstanding at times. We went through a few defensive sets which were impressive.

"But there were errors and we will look at ourselves in that, but also the good play of Argentina. They moved the ball very quickly and a defence is built on an ability to make your tackles and slow down the ball so you can get quicker.

"On a couple of occasions, they produced quick ball and just managed to have more numbers than we had in defence," Townsend added.

Scotland fought back from 18-3 down at the break to 18-18, which pleased stand-in captain Grant Gilchrist.

"We were below our best in that first half," he said. "We had a few good defensive sets and hung in there but we didn’t control territory and possession and we were under the cosh for most of the first half.

“We showed what we can do at the start of the second half. At 18-18 I felt the momentum was with us. It’s a game we should have won from that point."

The second test in Salta is on Saturday with the third and last on July 16 at Santiago del Estero.