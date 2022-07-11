Scotland rugby tour of Argentina 2022: Fixtures and how to watch on TV

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Telegraph Sport
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gregor Townsend
    Scottish rugby union footballer and coach
  • Matt Fagerson
    Scottish rugby union player
Scotland rugby tour of Argentina 2022: When is it, how many fixtures are planned, and how to watch. - AFP
Scotland rugby tour of Argentina 2022: When is it, how many fixtures are planned, and how to watch. - AFP

Scotland's tour of Argentina will go down to the wire after they defeated the Pumas in the second Test.

After losing the first Test 26-18, Scotland put in a much-improved performance with Hamish Watson, Mark Bennett, Matt Fagerson and Sam Johnson all crossing the whitewash in their 29-6 win in Salta.

How many Tests are there?

It is a three-Test series this month, with fixtures in San Salvador de Jujuy, Salta and Santiago del Estero.

What are the fixtures and results?

First Test, Saturday July 2, San Salvador de Jujuy: Argentina 26 Scotland 18

Second Test, Saturday July 9, Salta 8.10pm: Argentina 29 Scotland 6

Third Test, Saturday July 16, Santiago del Estero 8.10pm

Santiago Carreras of Argentina smiles after scoring a try of his team during a test match between Argentina and Scotland at Estadio 23 de Agosto on July 2, 2022 in Jujuy, Argentina. - GETTY IMAGES
Santiago Carreras of Argentina smiles after scoring a try of his team during a test match between Argentina and Scotland at Estadio 23 de Agosto on July 2, 2022 in Jujuy, Argentina. - GETTY IMAGES

What TV channel are the games on?

The three Tests will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Alternatively, you can follow Telegraph Sport's live coverage of all three matches.

Latest news

Gregor Townsend warned Argentina that Scotland were just "scratching the surface" after levelling their three-match Test series with a comprehensive 29-6 success in Salta.

Scotland ran in four tries through Hamish Watson, Mark Bennett, Matt Fagerson and Sam Johnson and scored 21 unanswered second-half points as Los Pumas were blown away on Independence Day in Argentina.

The series will now be decided in Santiago del Estero next Saturday, with head coach Townsend insisting the best is yet to come from Scotland.

"There's a lot of togetherness in the squad, it's a group that cares about each other and playing for their country," Townsend told Sky Sports.

"We knew we'd get a response this week. The way the players have trained, how committed they were to improving.

"We are scratching the surface with that performance, we'll be working to bring our best performance next week."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • L.A. Kings add Canadian Olympian Manon Rheaume to front-office staff

    LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings have hired former star goaltender Manon Rheaume to a front-office position, furthering the recent trend of women landing high-profile jobs with NHL teams. The Kings said in a release Thursday that Rheaume will join the team as a hockey operations adviser with a focus on prospect development. She will report to the Kings' director of player personnel, Nelson Emerson. Rheaume, who will be based in Michigan, will also be involved with "designated assignments with

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • AP source: Wayne Rooney agrees to coach DC United

    Wayne Rooney has agreed to coach D.C. United in Major League Soccer, a person with knowledge of the move said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal had not been announced. The longtime English soccer star played for the MLS club in 2018 and 2019. Once visa paperwork is complete, Rooney is set to replace interim coach Chad Ashton, who replaced Hernan Losada earlier this season. D.C. United is tied with Chicago for the fewest points in the 28-t

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Oilers announce assistants Manson, Gulutzan will return to Woodcroft's coaching staff

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers say assistant coaches Dave Manson and Glen Gulutzan will return next season as the NHL team shored up its hockey operations staff on Thursday. The Oilers also announced that goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Jeremy Coupal will return, while Brad Holland has been promoted to assistant general manager, professional scouting. Manson joined the Oilers from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors alongside head coach Jay Woodcroft in February. The 55

  • Is Seattle the perfect landing spot for Shane Wright?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss whether or not Montreal's controversial decision to spurn Shane Wright was the best thing for the high-level prospect.

  • Kings hire Manon Rheaume as hockey ops and prospect adviser

    MONTREAL (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings hired former goaltender Manon Rheaume as a hockey operations and prospect adviser on Thursday, making her the latest woman to join or be promoted by an NHL team amid a leaguewide push to increase front office diversity. The team announced the move hours before the start of the draft. She is expected to still live in Michigan, be involved in hockey operations projects and report to director of player personnel Nelson Emerson. “Manon is an excellent communicat

  • Toronto FC adds to roster but results yet to come as Bob Bradley remakes MLS team

    TORONTO — The number of fans lining the barriers that line the player entrance at BMO Field before games has grown in recent weeks, with Lorenzo Insigne jerseys already evident. The star power is growing at Toronto FC. But results will take more time, as evidenced from Saturday's 2-2 tie when a goal in stoppage time by San Jose substitute Jack Skahan — his first in MLS — spoiled a TFC comeback that saw Deandre Kerr and Jonathan Osorio score four minutes apart in the second half after a 26th-minu

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Vancouver Canucks take Swedish right-winger Jonathan Lekkerimaki in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Jonathan Lekkerimaki has spent the past four years idolizing Vancouver Canucks star centre Elias Pettersson. Now he's poised to be his favourite player's teammate. The Canucks chose Lekkerimaki with the 15th overall pick in the NHL entry draft Thursday. "It's amazing," said the Swedish right-winger. "I can't describe it." The native of Tullinge said he's been a fan of Pettersson, a fellow Swede, since he cracked the Canucks' lineup in 2019. While he's had discussions with Vancouver, h

  • Canadian women qualify for 2023 World Cup with 1-0 win over stubborn Panama side

    MONTERREY, Mexico — It wasn't pretty but Canada got the job done Friday in downing a stubborn Panama side 1-0 at the CONCACAF W Championship to qualify for the 2023 World Cup. Costa Rica's 4-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago earlier in the day meant beating Panama would secure qualification for the Canadian women with one group game remaining at the eight-team tournament. No. 57 Panama did not make it easy for sixth-ranked Canada on a windy night at Estadio Universitario. Canada dominated play with