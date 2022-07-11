Scotland rugby tour of Argentina 2022: Fixtures and how to watch on TV

Scotland rugby tour of Argentina 2022: When is it, how many fixtures are planned, and how to watch. - AFP

Scotland's tour of Argentina will go down to the wire after they defeated the Pumas in the second Test.

After losing the first Test 26-18, Scotland put in a much-improved performance with Hamish Watson, Mark Bennett, Matt Fagerson and Sam Johnson all crossing the whitewash in their 29-6 win in Salta.

How many Tests are there?

It is a three-Test series this month, with fixtures in San Salvador de Jujuy, Salta and Santiago del Estero.

What are the fixtures and results?

First Test, Saturday July 2, San Salvador de Jujuy: Argentina 26 Scotland 18

Second Test, Saturday July 9, Salta 8.10pm: Argentina 29 Scotland 6

Third Test, Saturday July 16, Santiago del Estero 8.10pm

Santiago Carreras of Argentina smiles after scoring a try of his team during a test match between Argentina and Scotland at Estadio 23 de Agosto on July 2, 2022 in Jujuy, Argentina. - GETTY IMAGES

What TV channel are the games on?

The three Tests will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Alternatively, you can follow Telegraph Sport's live coverage of all three matches.

Latest news

Gregor Townsend warned Argentina that Scotland were just "scratching the surface" after levelling their three-match Test series with a comprehensive 29-6 success in Salta.

Scotland ran in four tries through Hamish Watson, Mark Bennett, Matt Fagerson and Sam Johnson and scored 21 unanswered second-half points as Los Pumas were blown away on Independence Day in Argentina.

The series will now be decided in Santiago del Estero next Saturday, with head coach Townsend insisting the best is yet to come from Scotland.

"There's a lot of togetherness in the squad, it's a group that cares about each other and playing for their country," Townsend told Sky Sports.

"We knew we'd get a response this week. The way the players have trained, how committed they were to improving.

"We are scratching the surface with that performance, we'll be working to bring our best performance next week."