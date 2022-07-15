Scotland rugby tour of Argentina 2022: Fixtures and how to watch on TV

Scotland rugby tour of Argentina 2022: When is it, how many fixtures are planned, and how to watch. - AFP

Scotland's tour of Argentina will go down to the wire after they defeated the Pumas in the second Test.

After losing the first Test 26-18, Scotland put in a much-improved performance with Hamish Watson, Mark Bennett, Matt Fagerson and Sam Johnson all crossing the whitewash in their 29-6 win in Salta.

How many Tests are there?

It is a three-Test series this month, with fixtures in San Salvador de Jujuy, Salta and Santiago del Estero.

What are the fixtures and results?

First Test, Saturday July 2, San Salvador de Jujuy: Argentina 26 Scotland 18

Second Test, Saturday July 9, Salta 8.10pm: Argentina 29 Scotland 6

Third Test, Saturday July 16, Santiago del Estero 8.10pm

Santiago Carreras of Argentina smiles after scoring a try of his team during a test match between Argentina and Scotland at Estadio 23 de Agosto on July 2, 2022 in Jujuy, Argentina. - GETTY IMAGES

What TV channel are the games on?

The three Tests will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Alternatively, you can follow Telegraph Sport's live coverage of all three matches.

Latest news

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has handed Zander Fagerson his 50th cap eight years after giving the prop a professional debut at the age of 18.

The Glasgow player will reach his milestone when Scotland take on Argentina on Saturday in the summer tour series decider in Santiago Del Estero.

Townsend noted Fagerson was a "very young age" to reach his half-century, four years younger than 30-year-old Hamish Watson achieved the same feat last week.

Glasgow full-back Ollie Smith will make his debut after replacing the injured Rory Hutchinson, who suffered a minor injury in Scotland's 29-6 victory last Saturday. However, the 21-year-old was already earmarked to start the final Test.

"We have high expectations from Ollie because of the way he has been training, and playing this season for Glasgow," the Scotland head coach said. "He is one of our hardest workers in training, which is a real trait for a full-back, to be constantly on the move in attack and defence. He has a good left boot as well which gives the opposition something to think about when you have a right-footed kicker at 10. And he is a very good attacker.

Townsend is without three injured backs in all. London Irish winger Kyle Rowe suffered a knee injury which will require specialist advice next week after coming off the bench on Saturday, and winger Darcy Graham has been ruled out with delayed concussion.

Rufus McLean takes Graham's place, while Sione Tuipulotu replaces Sam Johnson at inside centre and scrum-half Ali Price is recalled.

Rory Sutherland and Ewan Ashman come into the front row, while Scott Cummings and Jonny Gray form an all-changed second row, with Edinburgh lock Glen Young in line for a debut off the bench. Flanker Watson will captain Scotland for the first time.

Argentina, wrecked by injuries, have made 11 changes including the return at blindside of Pablo Matera as captain to lead the side after Pablo Montoya was ruled out. Agustín Creevy takes Montoya's place in the front row, the 37-year-old's first Test start for almost three years.

The teams for the decider

Argentina Juan Cruz Mallía; Bautista Delguy, Matías Orlando, Matías Moroni, Emiliano Boffelli; Santiago Carreras, Lautaro Bazán Vélez; Thomas Gallo, Agustín Creevy, Joel Sclavi, Guido Petti, Tomás Lavanini, Pablo Matera (capt), Santiago Grondona, Facundo Isa.

Replacements Ignacio Ruiz, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Francisco Gómez Kodela, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martín González Samso, Gonzalo Bertranou, Tomás Albornoz, Lucio Cinti.

Scotland Ollie Smith; Rufus McLean, Mark Bennett, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Blair Kinghorn, Ali Price; Rory Sutherland, Ewan Ashman, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Jonny Gray, Rory Darge, Hamish Watson (captain), Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: Dave Cherry, Pierre Schoeman, Javan Sebastian, Glen Young, Andy Christie, George Horne, Ross Thompson, Sam Johnson.