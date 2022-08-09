Scotland’s poorest teenagers ‘betrayed’ by Nicola Sturgeon as exam pass rates plummet

Nicola Sturgeon, pictured visiting a school earlier this year, has been criticised for the widening gap between poorer and more affluent students - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Pass rates for teenagers from Scotland’s poorest communities have plummeted following the reintroduction of formal exams, leading to claims that disadvantaged children have been “betrayed” by the SNP.

Qualification results published on Tuesday showed that attainment has returned to close to pre-pandemic levels following two years of rampant grade inflation, when awards were based on teacher estimates because exams were scrapped due to Covid.

However, pass rates for disadvantaged pupils fell at a far steeper rate than their wealthier peers - despite Nicola Sturgeon’s flagship pledge to “substantially eliminate” a poverty-related gulf in educational performance within the next four years.

At Higher, seen as Scotland’s “gold standard” school-level qualification, the pass rate fell back to 85.1 per cent this year among the wealthiest - a drop of 5.9 percentage points from last year.

But among those living in the poorest parts of the country, just 70.2 per cent of pupils earned an A to C grade - a drop of 13 percentage points compared with last year’s cohort.

Experts raised doubts about the credibility of the results, after exam bosses lowered grade boundaries and made some papers easier to reflect disruption to schooling.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Tories claimed the widening of the attainment gap was a “badge of shame” for the First Minister, who insisted as recently as June that it remained her objective to close it by 2026.

At Higher, 22.1 per cent of entries from poorest pupils were awarded an A grade, compared with 45.3 per cent from the wealthiest postcode areas. The 23.2 percentage point gap for top grades was wider than at any point in the last five years.

'Abject failure'

Oliver Mundell, education spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives, said: “Nicola Sturgeon described eliminating [the attainment gap] as the ‘defining mission’ of her government and yet this year, the gap has widened to a chasm yet again.

“While pupils and teachers have done their best, we can’t ignore the abject failure of the SNP government, and their betrayal of kids from the most deprived parts of Scotland.

“Most telling is the differential in A grade passes at Higher, because these are crucial in determining which pupils gain access to the most sought-after university courses.

“It’s unforgivable that year after year, talented pupils from poorer parts of the country are being failed by the SNP. But it seems they are no longer serious about tackling this issue.”

In 2020, when exams were scrapped at short notice due to the pandemic, the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) introduced a formula designed to correct teacher estimates of grades.

However, the system was scrapped following an outcry when it emerged that under an algorithm, which took a school’s past performance into account, pupils from poorer areas were more likely to see results downgraded.

Instead, awards were granted based on teacher estimates alone. That led to huge surges in pass rates and A grades compared with when exams last took place. Last year, 47.6 per cent of all Highers entries and 51 per cent of Advanced Highers received the top grade.

This year, 34.8 per cent of Highers and 33.7 per cent of Advanced Higher entries were awarded an A - a few percentage points higher than in 2019, but drastically lower than when teacher judgments alone were used to set grades.

Overall, the National 5 pass rate was 80.8 per cent, compared with 78.2 per cent in 2019 and 85.8 per cent last year. At Higher, it was 78.9 per cent, much lower than the 87.3 per cent last year but above the 74.8 per cent seen in 2019.

At Advanced Higher, 81.3 per cent of entries passed, down from 90.2 per cent last year but still an increase on the 79.4 per cent the last time exams took place.

Lindsay Paterson, professor of education policy at the University of Edinburgh, questioned why the pass rate had increased since 2019, given this year’s cohort of pupils had missed at least five months of school.

He said: “Put this very crudely - how would the Scottish Government and the SQA respond to a proposal to shut schools for about a quarter of the year, to give pupils laptops and online lessons, and to have teachers on hand to staff an advice line?

“Of course, that would not be my view, but what it does perhaps show is that neither the courses nor the assessments any longer bear very much relationship to what a proper education should be.”

Fiona Robertson, chief executive of the SQA, said that her organisation’s job was to set up a “fair” assessment system. She insisted that detailed questions about the attainment gap were “not for me”.

Asked about the widening gulf in attainment compared to the previous two years, she pointed to evidence that showed the poorest children had been hardest hit by disruption to their learning.

“We’ve seen a return to exams but it’s not a return to a normal year,” she said. “Overall, I think we’ve delivered fairness for learners, and a key responsibility we have is to maintain the credibility and standards of the qualifications system.

“Most important of all, results day is about learners taking pride in their achievements."