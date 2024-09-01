Scotland need to plan without Tierney - McGinn

Stephen McGinn insists Steve Clarke needs to plan for a Scotland side without Kieran Tierney.

The Arsenal left-back was injured in the 1-1 draw with Switzerland at Euro 2024, the latest in a spate of lay-offs.

With Clarke having adapted his formation to fit in both Tierney and fellow left-back Andy Robertson, McGinn suggested there may be time for a change in the Scotland camp.

"We need to adapt, we need to plan long-term without Kieran Tierney," McGinn said. "When you design a formation to fit in two left-backs, if you're not going to have one of the left-backs, you need to plan moving forward as maybe a back four.

"It's a real shame but he misses a lot of games.

"You don't have to change your manager to have a freshness. I think we need to introduce pace into the team."