Scotland passes law requiring free period products: 'We are the first but won’t be the last'

Scotland became the first country requiring establishments to carry period and menstruation hygiene products by law on Monday, with the new legislation coming nearly two years after Scotland passed a similar bill – for all tampons and pads to be free.

Scotland has been at the forefront of making public health history. This latest law, passed Monday as the Periods Products Act, requires public settings – such as councils and education providers – to house free sanitary products.

According to BBC, $32,665,005 has been spent in providing access to the products in public settings since 2017. Hey Girls, social enterprise organization in Scotland, ran a 2018 study that found one in four school-aged women in Scotland had faced period poverty at some point in their lifetime.

"This is another big milestone for period dignity campaigners and grassroots movements which shows the difference that progressive and bold political choices can make," Monica Lennon, a member of the Scottish Parliament for the Central Scotland region, said via BBC. Lennon campaigned for the legislation and it was unanimously backed in the Scottish Parliament in 2020.

"As the cost-of-living crisis takes hold, the Period Products Act is a beacon of hope which shows what can be achieved when politicians come together for the good of the people we serve."

Lennon also tweeted: "Proud of what we have achieved in Scotland. We are the first but won’t be the last."

