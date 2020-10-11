Scotland’s oldest miniature steam railway finally runs out of puff

“It’s a bit excessive, but if you can do it, why not?” a train driver shouts to a crowd as he shovels extra coal into the firebox of a navy blue 1930s miniature steam engine. Children clap as the huge plume of steam engulfs them and the engine’s whistle sounds. “It is the finale after all,” shouts the driver as the train starts to move.

The finale he refers to is the last outing of Scotland’s oldest miniature railway – Kerr’s, in Arbroath, north-east Scotland. Declining visitor numbers over recent years have left the family with no choice but to close their doors after 85 years, says John Kerr, whose grandfather Matthew built the railway in 1935.

“Ten years ago the railway was carrying about 14,000 people, but last year we only carried 3,500,” he explains. “It’s a public railway and we’re all volunteers, so we need people to come and ride the train. It isn’t anything without passengers.”

Kerr's miniature railway in Arbroath. Photograph: Katherine Anne Rose/The Observer

For Anthony Coulls, a senior curator at the National Railway Museum in York, the magic of miniature railways is in their pure distillation of fun. “We complain about modern railways: overcrowding and uncomfy seats and poor catering,” he says. “But on a miniature railway people smile, laugh and grin; they have a great time. It’s accessible, it’s small scale enough for kids to get excited about while their grandparents get a whiff of nostalgia and an element of the fairground.”

But, he says, Kerr’s is not alone in struggling for survival as people look to technology for instant entertainment and seaside attractions across the UK close, even before the coronavirus pandemic. Miniature railways like those at South Shields and Scarborough continue to thrive with fairgrounds, cafes and B&Bs nearby, while the likes of Fairbourne in Wales have seen surrounding attractions close and visitor numbers drop.

John Kerr points to a council decision to move a nearby playground 500 metres away from the railway as a key turning point in falling visitor numbers.

“I thought Kerr’s would go on for ever – it’s managed to endure a world war, changes of community, social change, economic change … it’s always struggled through,” says Coulls. “The railway means a lot to a lot of people, but you can’t run it on sentiment alone.”

That sentiment is clear as children and adults alike crowd on to the shiny steam trains and admire the miniature vintage buses and fire engines parked nearby. Margaret Johnson, 67, recalls a childhood when a day out at Kerr’s was a holiday treat.

“You’d come along and get a ride on the trains and an ice cream on the seaside,” she says. She has travelled from nearby Dundee with her daughter and six-year-old grandson for the finale. “It was just magic.”

“We’ve only been once before, but Aidan hasn’t stopped talking about it since,” says 31-year-old Samantha Thomas, gesturing towards her five-year-old son, who clutches a scale-model steam engine from his own train set. “It’s a shame we didn’t make more use of it while it was here.”

For the Kerrs, the goodbye is bittersweet, bringing to a close three generations of family history. “There’s a lot of careful thinking and planning” about what comes next, says John Kerr, whose earliest family photo shows him aged three days old in front of the railway.

The miniature railway’s tracks run alongside the main railway line for a half-mile return journey along Arbroath’s seafront. As Kerr is speaking a main line train passes the miniature one, both trains sounding horns and whistles, and passengers on each waving at each other to a round of cheers and applause. “Nothing’s being sold,” he continues. “The collection is going to stay with the family and it’s going to stay together.”

“Miniature railways have been a part of our shared history for 114 years since the first was opened in Blackpool,” says Coulls, reflecting on the loss of Kerr’s. “They had their heyday in the Edwardian period and in the 1950s and 60s, but there’s still nothing like the fun of a railway, no matter what age you are. When you lose a railway you lose memories.”