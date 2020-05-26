Scotland Office minister resigns over PM adviser's lockdown drive

LONDON (Reuters) - Douglas Ross, a junior minister in the Scotland Office, resigned on Tuesday, saying the prime minister's senior adviser's explanation of why he travelled during the coronavirus lockdown was based on decisions "others felt were not available to them".

In a letter posted on his Twitter account, Ross said: "As a father myself, my instinct is to always do what is best for my son and wife. We have been fortunate not to have caught this awful virus but if we did, we are prepared to follow the government advice and stay at home to contain this virus."

"I have constituents who didn't get to say goodbye to loved ones, families who could not mourn together, people who didn't visit sick relatives because they followed the guidance of the government. I cannot in good faith tell them they were all wrong and one senior adviser to the government was right."





(Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)