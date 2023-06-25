Scotland is now the testing ground for net zero madness

First Minister Humza Yousaf on stage at the SNP independence convention

Nobody in Scotland ever lost political capital by proposing severe measures to help combat climate change. The almost religious reverence that the political classes in the UK hold for net zero isn’t just replicated north of the border – it is magnified by the peculiar circumstances that apply there.

For a start, in an environment in which virtually every conceivable policy failure can be laid at Westminster’s door, there is far less danger of voters holding ministers accountable for the very real costs of net zero. A counter-intuitive consequence of a devolution settlement that was supposed to make decision-makers in Scotland more accountable is that it has, in certain areas, had the opposite effect.

The SNP has been using net zero as a proxy for its own separatist ambitions for so long that the language of decarbonisation has become synonymous with that of nationalism. Opposition to new licences for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea, exaggerating Scotland’s share of offshore wind capacity, the need for new Low Emissions Zones in Scotland’s cities – for the nationalists it’s less about the race to save the climate than about painting a picture of a future independent Scotland free form England’s polluting influence.

Of course, the Scottish Greens are delighted. They even get to exercise real power with positions in government, as part of a coalition. Their particular brand of anti-growth, hairshirt puritanism has long been evident in official policy. Indeed, it is extraordinary that one of those ministers, the Greens’ co-leader, Patrick Harvie, remains in post despite advocating a ban on all new fast food drive-throughs.

But the Greens’ continued interventions – their anti-road, anti-car and anti-economic growth sentiments – are tolerated and given a fair hearing, at least partly because Scotland has been so wholly captured by the net zero agenda and by activists taking full advantage of the devolved institutions.

Even if many consider it extremist to believe that commercial flights, car ownership and a growing GDP are somehow intrinsically bad, Scotland has demonstrated that if you disguise those sentiments in enough green camouflage, you can get away with proposing policies that are inimical to all three.

Now, having a cleaner environment is of course important. But the march to net zero takes no account of the negligible impact that its achievement by Scotland (and indeed the UK) will have on global temperatures, while China continues to pump out coal. Neither will it suffer being paused or delayed in order to take account of external, unanticipated events, like Covid, for example.

While the hit to the economy as a result of the pandemic is accepted with a shrug of the shoulders, and a similar response given to the colossal public cost of keeping the workforce at home, it is considered blasphemy to suggest that the drive to net zero should be at all affected by the profound and unprecedented circumstances we endured in 2020 and 2021.

But when a large proportion of your finances are provided by the UK exchequer, when Westminster remains a convenient Aunt Sally for policy failures, and when dissenting voices are not heard in the public arena, Scotland becomes a testing ground for green policies that prioritise ideology over living standards.

The rest of the UK would do well to avoid Scotland’s example.

