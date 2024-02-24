Philippines 0-2 Scotland: Tottenham striker Martha Thomas' nets double earns final place

Scotland started their Pinatar Cup campaign with a narrow win against Philippines in challenging conditions.

Pedro Martinez Losa's side, who will face either Finland or Slovenia in the final on Tuesday, were in full control at half-time, courtesy of Martha Thomas' double.

Erin Cuthbert's long-range shot proved troublesome for goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel in the blistering wind, but Thomas was alert to cushion in the opener and her first in a Scotland shirt since July last year.

She needn't wait nearly as long for her next, steering home Claire Emslie's perfectly-pitched cross just 13 minutes later.

Philippines emerged a little in a drab second-half, but not enough to truly test Sandy MacIver and threaten Scotland's lead in their first game of 2024.

Martinez Losa was keen to stress that Scotland couldn't take their opponents lightly, just because of their 2-1 victory against them here last year.

And indeed it was Philippines, who appeared at last summer's World Cup, who had the first sight of goal.

Bayern Munich's Sam Kerr made a hash of receiving a straightforward pass on the edge of her own box and was dispossessed with ease. A quick recovery block, though, saved her blushes.

Keen to make amends, she cannoned a shot up the other end, but her attempt to weave it through a sea of red shirts failed.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Thomas couldn't have possibly missed from close-range, though, and she rose with confidence and composure to nod in her second.

Her hunt for a hat-trick ended at the interval as she was replaced by Jane Ross. The Rangers striker made her first international appearance since April 2022 after being kept out by an ACL injury.

The 34-year-old scored on her club return, but didn't really have a sniff of doing so on her Scotland return.

In fact, chances were scarce for all in dark blue after the break, only Cuthbert skimmed one wide.