Scotland’s Neah Evans takes silver in women’s road race

Neah Evans claimed a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games women’s road race as the Scot was once more edged out by Australia’s Georgia Baker after a sprint finish.

Evans also had to settle for silver in the track cycling points race last Sunday behind Baker, who now has three golds at Birmingham 2022 having helped her country top the podium in the team pursuit.

Baker’s compatriot Sarah Roy collected bronze in the seven-lap 112km route through the streets of Warwick, while Eluned King of Wales finished eighth and England’s Alice Barnes came home in 10th.

Georgia Baker collected her third gold of Birmingham 2022 (David Davies/PA)

“We knew there were a few big, strong teams here, so the plan was to just try and follow any moves and don’t actually do any work,” said Evans.

“Then, if it came to a bunch sprint, we would do what we could (and) wing it. It worked pretty well.”

Evans has won two silvers and a bronze, but added: “I will have to come back in four years as there is one missing that I really want to try and get. But it has been a brilliant Games for me.”

New Zealand’s Aaron Gate won the the men’s road race, his fourth gold medal at Birmingham 2022.

New Zealand’s Aaron Gate celebrates after winning men’s road race gold at Birmingham 2022 (David Davies/PA)

Gate used his fast sprint finish to edge out South Africa’s Daryl Impey, while Scotland’s Finn Crockett took bronze.

Wales’ Geraint Thomas, the 2014 road race champion in Glasgow, made a late solo attack with less than two kilometres to go.

But Thomas was held at bay by England and Australian riders, and Gate ultimately proved the main beneficiary of that move.

Northern Ireland’s Matthew Teggart finished fourth, England’s Fred Wright was fifth and Ben Turner seventh.

Wales’ Geraint Thomas looks dejected after finishing eighth at the 2022 Commonwealth Games men’s road race (David Davies/PA)

“I’m not coming to another Commonwealth Games, definitely,” said former Tour de France champion Thomas, 36, after finishing eighth.

“I always knew it wasn’t the course for me. It felt kind of weird having a lot of expectation to get a medal.

“I went out there and gave it everything, but Gatesy (Gate) is a track rider and he was able to win today.

“That just shows the nature of the course. It was really punchy, really explosive, something which I’m not known for.”